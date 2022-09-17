ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Failed attempted pass blamed for Rep. Walorski fatal crash

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adPzV_0hz5KTXC00

ELKHART, Ind. — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people , police said Friday.

A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

Airbag control module data from the SUV driven by Zachery Potts, 27, who was Walorski’s district director, showed it was going 77 mph at the time of the crash on a rural stretch of Indiana 19 near the town of Wakarusa, the office said.

“All of the evidence and information gathered is consistent with someone attempting to pass another vehicle on a two-lane roadway,” the office said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K7YiM_0hz5KTXC00
The car carrying Rep. Walorski attempted to pass a flat-bed truck when it crashed.
Getty Images

Walorski, 58, was a Republican who had first been elected to represent northern Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012 and was seeking reelection this year to a sixth term.

The sheriff’s office released statements from the county coroner ruling the deaths of Walorski and the others as accidental from injuries suffered in the crash. Investigators blamed the crash on Potts for “driving left of center with a contributing factor of excessive speed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRHrP_0hz5KTXC00
Walorski’s communications director Emma Thompson.
Emma Thomson/Linkedin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFBZL_0hz5KTXC00
District director Zachery Potts was driving Walorski’s SUV.
ZacheryPotts/Twitter

Also killed in the crash were Emma Thomson, 28, who was Walorski’s communications director, and Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee, Indiana, who was driving the other vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said investigators found no signs of mechanical failures with either vehicle or any evidence of cellphone use by anyone in the vehicles when crash happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RqTH_0hz5KTXC00
Rudy Yakym was tabbed to fill Walorski’s place on the 2022 election ballot.
AP

Republican officials selected Rudy Yakym , an executive with Elkhart distribution company Kem Krest and a longtime political ally of Walorski, to replace her on the November election ballot in the heavily GOP district. The district’s congressional seat will remain vacant until a special election on the November ballot to complete Walorski’s term through the rest of this year.

Yakym will face Democrat Paul Steury, a science teacher from Goshen, and Libertarian William Henry.

Comments / 0

