Marshfield, MO

Forecast: September Swelter Challenges Record Highs

The calendar says September, but we’re dealing with a burst of summer heat for the next several days. Temperatures climbed over 90° across much of the area Sunday afternoon. Springfield reached 92°, the hottest temperature since mid-August and it was also the first time to hit 90° since August 27th. Joplin recorded a high of 97°, topping the old record of 96° set back in 1952.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Forecast: Steamy Start to the Week

Temperatures topped out the hottest we have seen for the month of September in Springfield, with a high of 87 degrees. Unfortunately, temperatures will continue to heat up tomorrow, with highs in the 90s! Sunday also starts the stretch of flirting with daily high records. If you are going to be outside, make sure to take time out of the sun and drink plenty of water. Monday temperatures continue to crank up in the mid-90s. The ridge bringing all the heat will build into the middle of next weekend before deflating by Thursday as a cold front brings more seasonable air to the Ozarks.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Marshfield, MO
What is a “Fish Kill”? Bolivar’s loss of aquatic life

BOLIVAR, Mo. – The city of Bolivar announced the lake at the Dunnegan Memorial Park is experiencing a “fish kill”, an event that results in the loss of aquatic life due to fluctuations in the natural environment. What is a fish kill? According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), a fish kill is the […]
BOLIVAR, MO
Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An historic Springfield home on the corner of Sunshine and National at the center of a heated debate between developers and people living in University Heights has been boarded up. Ralph Duda and former NBA player Anthony Toliver own several houses on the corner. They want...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Branson is #1 for smallmouth bass fishing in US

ST. LOUIS – Branson has been named the best place for smallmouth bass fishing in the country. FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the US, gathered data from tens of thousands of trips. They started collecting information on where different species of fish were caught 6.5 years ago.
BRANSON, MO
I-44 gas tanker truck crash and burn, major delays I-44 E in Springfield

NOTE: The detour has ended. One lane of eastbound traffic is traveling past the crash scene. However traffic is backed up for miles. Authorities ask you find alternative routes. (7:10 a.m.) The Springfield Police Dept say they were assisted by the Springfield-Branson Airport Fire Dept to extinguish the blaze. Courtesy SPD. Screenshot from MoDOT Travelers App camera at Exit 75....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
More than merchandise at Roy’s Store

DORA - It’s not a chain store, but you can buy a chain saw at Roy’s Store in Dora. That’s not the only unexpected takeaway from the Ozark County stop’s shelves, which are both supported and weighted by a legacy that dates to 1938. “It struck...
DORA, MO
Missouri Pumpkin Patch With Giant Cliffside Cave is A Must Visit

Many of you are probably looking for pumpkin patches to explore this time of year. One in Missouri is a must-visit because of its unique location. The Cave Pumpkin Patch is located near the Lake of the Ozarks in Brumley, Missouri, and what makes this pumpkin patch stand out is that part of it is set up within a cave. After you go pumpkin picking you can explore the cliffside cave that is attached to the pumpkin patch.
BRUMLEY, MO
The nearby town of Hartville to be recognized as USA’s center on Wednesday

HARTVILLE – Hartville, about 1 hour east of Springfield, is officially the heart of the United States. The designation — based on the distribution of population found during the 2020 U.S. Census — will be celebrated on Sept. 21 at a ceremony in the Wright County seat featuring local leaders as well as federal government officials.
HARTVILLE, MO
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Dent-Texas County line crash

A rider on a motorcycle received serious injuries early Sunday evening west of Highway C near the Texas and Dent counties line. Troopers said a 2006 Yamaha V-Star operated by Stephen P. Morgan, 42, of Lenox, lost control, traveled off the left side of Highway H and overturned. Both the...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO

