Ozarks First.com
Forecast: September Swelter Challenges Record Highs
The calendar says September, but we’re dealing with a burst of summer heat for the next several days. Temperatures climbed over 90° across much of the area Sunday afternoon. Springfield reached 92°, the hottest temperature since mid-August and it was also the first time to hit 90° since August 27th. Joplin recorded a high of 97°, topping the old record of 96° set back in 1952.
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Steamy Start to the Week
Temperatures topped out the hottest we have seen for the month of September in Springfield, with a high of 87 degrees. Unfortunately, temperatures will continue to heat up tomorrow, with highs in the 90s! Sunday also starts the stretch of flirting with daily high records. If you are going to be outside, make sure to take time out of the sun and drink plenty of water. Monday temperatures continue to crank up in the mid-90s. The ridge bringing all the heat will build into the middle of next weekend before deflating by Thursday as a cold front brings more seasonable air to the Ozarks.
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Flirting with Records
Temperatures topped out the hottest we have seen for the month of September in Springfield, with a high of 87 degrees. Unfortunately, temperatures will continue to heat up today, with highs in the 90s! Today also starts the stretch of flirting with daily high records. If you are going to be outside, make sure to take time out of the sun and drink plenty of water. Monday temperatures continue to crank up in the mid-90s. The ridge bringing all the heat will build into the middle of next weekend before deflating by Thursday as a cold front brings more seasonable air to the Ozarks.
Tractor trailer crashes below I-44 to dry creek bed
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday reports west of Mount Vernon along I-44 a tractor trailer went through the guardrail to a dry creek bed below the interstate. Traffic was at a standstill eastbound for a period of time as guardrail jutted out into the driving...
What is a “Fish Kill”? Bolivar’s loss of aquatic life
BOLIVAR, Mo. – The city of Bolivar announced the lake at the Dunnegan Memorial Park is experiencing a “fish kill”, an event that results in the loss of aquatic life due to fluctuations in the natural environment. What is a fish kill? According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), a fish kill is the […]
lakeexpo.com
PHOTOS: Bikefest Brings Thousands Of Motorcyclists To Lake Of The Ozarks
Bikefest rumbled through the Lake of the Ozarks last week. The two hottest of the hotspots: Harley Davidson in Osage Beach, and the Lake Ozark Strip. Check out Bikefest photos below... (photos by Lake Shots Photography -- to buy high-res photos of you or your family, email the photo info...
KYTV
Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An historic Springfield home on the corner of Sunshine and National at the center of a heated debate between developers and people living in University Heights has been boarded up. Ralph Duda and former NBA player Anthony Toliver own several houses on the corner. They want...
FOX2now.com
Branson is #1 for smallmouth bass fishing in US
ST. LOUIS – Branson has been named the best place for smallmouth bass fishing in the country. FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the US, gathered data from tens of thousands of trips. They started collecting information on where different species of fish were caught 6.5 years ago.
I-44 gas tanker truck crash and burn, major delays I-44 E in Springfield
NOTE: The detour has ended. One lane of eastbound traffic is traveling past the crash scene. However traffic is backed up for miles. Authorities ask you find alternative routes. (7:10 a.m.) The Springfield Police Dept say they were assisted by the Springfield-Branson Airport Fire Dept to extinguish the blaze. Courtesy SPD. Screenshot from MoDOT Travelers App camera at Exit 75....
ozarksalive.com
More than merchandise at Roy’s Store
DORA - It’s not a chain store, but you can buy a chain saw at Roy’s Store in Dora. That’s not the only unexpected takeaway from the Ozark County stop’s shelves, which are both supported and weighted by a legacy that dates to 1938. “It struck...
Lake Taneycomo in the Ozark Mountains is supposed to be your go-to place for brown or rainbow trout fishing
Lake Taneycomo as seen from an observation point on Route 165. The dam in the background impounds Table Rock Lake.Elkman at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Missouri Pumpkin Patch With Giant Cliffside Cave is A Must Visit
Many of you are probably looking for pumpkin patches to explore this time of year. One in Missouri is a must-visit because of its unique location. The Cave Pumpkin Patch is located near the Lake of the Ozarks in Brumley, Missouri, and what makes this pumpkin patch stand out is that part of it is set up within a cave. After you go pumpkin picking you can explore the cliffside cave that is attached to the pumpkin patch.
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield’s former councilman Dan Chiles sounds alarms. Is anyone listening?
Think of the Earth racing through the void of space, but picture it as a vehicle, its dashboard on fire with red warning lights, Dan Chiles tells me. Think about this, too, Chiles says: The warming of the world will bring massive immigration to the Ozarks, and it won’t necessarily be from across the Southern Border.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Springfield woman lost some brain function after tick bite, but music never left her
I was informed Sara Lynch had a “piano lessons” sign in her front yard; that she struggled with memory due to a tick bite years ago and subsequent brain swelling; and that her story of recovery might be inspiring. The sign was right where I was told it...
Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts
Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
Yes, There’s a Real Vampire Killing Kit You Can See in Missouri
You never know when you'll run into a vampire in Missouri. That's why it's a good thing that there's a real vampire killing kit to protect you against the forces of darkness that you can road trip and see. What's in a real vampire killing kit (the Missouri version)?. If...
sgfcitizen.org
The nearby town of Hartville to be recognized as USA’s center on Wednesday
HARTVILLE – Hartville, about 1 hour east of Springfield, is officially the heart of the United States. The designation — based on the distribution of population found during the 2020 U.S. Census — will be celebrated on Sept. 21 at a ceremony in the Wright County seat featuring local leaders as well as federal government officials.
houstonherald.com
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Dent-Texas County line crash
A rider on a motorcycle received serious injuries early Sunday evening west of Highway C near the Texas and Dent counties line. Troopers said a 2006 Yamaha V-Star operated by Stephen P. Morgan, 42, of Lenox, lost control, traveled off the left side of Highway H and overturned. Both the...
KYTV
The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck is to blame for a crash that killed a woman from Urbana and her four-year-old daughter. Troopers say, Tiffany Dust, 32, and the pickup driver were going eastbound on U.S. 54 on September 7....
