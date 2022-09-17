Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
One Dazzling Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Kelly Clarkson the latest to receive star on Hollywood Walk of FameMargaret MinnicksLos Angeles, CA
Related
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit sends message to Tennessee, Florida football fans entering Week 4 College GameDay show
Kirk Herbstreit sounds excited for Tennessee versus Florida football Saturday, which includes College GameDay. Ahead of Week 4's 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Herbstreit sent a message to the Vols' and Gators' fans. “Bear & I started on the show the same year,” Herbstreit wrote, referencing...
247Sports
Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'
Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
Oklahoma football: Sooners legend Brian Bosworth raves about head coach Brent Venables
Over the weekend, Oklahoma and first-year head coach Brent Venables blew past Nebraska for a 49-14 win in the Sooners' first trip to Lincoln since 2009. Oklahoma is now up to No. 6 in this week’s top 25 AP poll. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, former Sooners star Brian Bosworth shared his thoughts on the Oklahoma head coach's fast start.
247Sports
College football rankings: Georgia claims top spot, Penn State surges in Coaches Poll Top 25
Coaches and media were split in Week 3 regarding college football’s best team. Is it defending national champion Georgia or the ever-dominant Alabama Crimson Tide? The Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings sided with Alabama last week, and have a new decision to make today as Week 4’s rankings arrive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan football: Injury updates for Donovan Edwards, Cade McNamara, Trevor Keegan, Karsen Barnhart
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh on Monday provided injury updates for Donovan Edwards, Cade McNamara, Trevor Keegan and Karsen Barnhart as Michigan prepares for its Big Ten opener against Maryland. Speaking on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, here’s what Harbaugh said:. DONOVAN EDWARDS: ‘DOING...
Analysis: Is Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez broken?
Adrian Martinez came to Kansas State from Nebraska where he was known for making big plays and big mistakes. He's doing neither of those for the Wildcats.
Arkansas moves up in latest USA Today Coaches Poll
Following a 38-27 comeback victory against the Missouri State Bears, the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 10 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. Arkansas also remained at No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Arkansas is one of eight...
247Sports
Breaking: USC WR Gary Bryant, Jr. will redshirt, likely to transfer
Third-year sophomore wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. will redshirt this season, USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced after Tuesday's practice. Bryant, Jr. is part of a very crowded wide receiver room for the 3-0 Trojans. He has appeared in all three games, but so far this season, Bryant had been used sparingly.
RELATED PEOPLE
Late Kick: Neal Brown is on thin ice at West Virginia
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives the latest intel in Neal Brown and West Virginia.
Arizona State Herm Edwards buyout details
On Sunday Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards and the university mutually decided to go their separate ways, creating a possible scenario where Edwards’ buyout will change. ASU athletic director Ray Anderson met with the media hours after the announcement and made clear, Edwards was not fired. “This just...
Who In SEC Is Happy, And Who Is Not
Going into Week 4 of 2022 college football, the Southeastern Conference – home of the eight league games, three or four cupcakes – seven SEC teams, including Alabama, have yet to play a conference game. After Saturday’s games, only Ole Miss will be looking to stick its toe into the SEC water.
Four-star prospect Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class is down a commit on Sunday, following the decommitment of IMG Academy Edge Cameron Lenhardt. Lenhardt, who was recruited by defensive line coach Mike Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, officially visited Nebraska in June and committed to the Huskers in August over a final group of Michigan State and Penn State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A top Michigan LB says he could see himself playing in Ohio State’s defense
A top 2024 linebacker from Michigan visited Ohio State over the weekend and tells Bucknuts he could see himself playing in the Buckeyes’ defense.
What Coach Tedford said after Fresno State's loss at No. 7 USC
The Fresno State Bulldogs fell 45-17 at No. 7 USC on Saturday. The Bulldogs were trailing 21-10 in the third quarter when starting quarterback Jake Haener was carted off the field with an injury. The Bulldogs trailed 28-17 with 9:04 remaining when USC scored 17 unanswered points to win in blowout fashion. After the game, head coach Jeff Tedford met with the media to discuss the loss.
Top247 LB Blake Nichelson set to announce commitment on Tuesday with 247Sports
Manteca (Calif.) linebacker Blake Nichelson's announcement date is upon us. The Top247 linebacker will exclusively reveal where he will play his college ball today via an exclusive announcement on the 247Sports YouTube channel at 6:30 p.m. PT. In July, Nichelson narrowed down his list of offers to the final three...
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Oklahoma
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. “Good afternoon. Kind of going back to Saturday, reviewing the film, I really thought we had a good week of preparation and talking to the leaders and the captains yesterday they thought that as well. Obviously, there's always a few things that you wish you can do a little bit better Monday through Friday, but the bottom line was we didn't execute well enough really in all three phases. Starting with the defense, we played really good at times on defense. In that game we needed to play great. You're going to get into low scoring games, you're going to get into high scoring games, you've got to find a way to stop them at a critical time. They beat us on explosive plays, and unfortunately for us, some of their explosive plays were on their scoring drives. A little bit of that was probably our inability to tackle a few times and lose the cup as well as their quarterback makes some big-time plays and give him credit. Offensively, it's pretty simple – we didn't execute on third and fourth down. We had plays there, and whether it was a miss block or whether it was a misread, just not seeing whatever it was, the field, not seeing where the defenders were, what the pre-snap look was and also that changed post-snap. We didn't execute and you're not going to win any games doing what we did on third and fourth down. Then probably the area that we need to excel the most in his special teams. I think we've got really good punt and kick returners, and we didn't give them an opportunity. So, part of that is them doing a good job of kicking it out of the endzone and us doing a better job of winning at the line of scrimmage on punt return to give Phillip (Brooks) a chance, and we didn't do those things. So, that phase we have to win. I appreciate our guys yesterday. If you'd ask our key special teams guys, they would have said, ‘Coach we lost that phase because we typically win that phase. So, an even matchup is a loss for us.’ So, those are the things that we need to shore up this week. It is not panic time because we're only three games into it, but we know it's a time for us that we have to improve in all areas. So, I'm excited to see how the guys respond to adversity. We talked about the adversity that we're facing and have faced it before, and these guys need to attack it. We've got the right leadership, the right guys in the locker room to get it done. We’ve just got to get better and continue to improve.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Keeanu Benton Says Ohio State Game Can Be "Draft Changing"
Wisconsin senior defensive tackle Keeanu Benton is looking forward to a huge test against No. 3 Ohio State.
247Sports
UNC Commitment Drake Powell Rises 20 Spots in 247Sports' Rankings
Following a strong summer, North Carolina commitment Drake Powell was one of the biggest risers in 247Sports' updated rankings for the class of 2024. In the most recent update, the four-star small forward rose 20 spots from No. 76 to No. 56. "When you look at all that Drake Powell...
Late Kick: Clemson will overwhelm Wake Forest in week 4
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week 4 matchup between Clemson and Wake Forest.
LSU-Auburn a nighttime kickoff
LSU (2-1) knocked off Mississippi State, 31-16, with another fourth quarter comeback directed by Tiger signal caller Jayden Daniels. Penn State, meanwhile, marched into Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday and delivered a hard blow to Bryan Harsin’s Tigers in a 41-12 loss. Before LSU heads to the Plains, the Tigers step...
Comments / 0