Person killed in near north side Indy shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Monday afternoon after one person was killed in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of N. Illinois Street on report of a person shot. Upon...
Man struck and killed in hit-and-run on SR 37
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that left a man dead late Tuesday on the southwest side of Indianapolis. The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on State Road 37 at Epler Avenue, which is just south of I-465. Officers said a civilian IMPD employee notified...
Shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking into a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., IMPD officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street on report of two people walking in with gunshot wounds. One of the...
Man found shot, killed inside residence on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the near west side of Indianapolis Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1000 block of North Centennial Street near the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue just before 10:15 p.m. Police located a...
Police looking for help finding vehicle connected to deadly hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a vehicle possibly connected to a hit-and-run crash that left an Indianapolis man dead. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash that killed 34-year-old Jonathan Fahey happened around 5:45 a.m. on July 23 in the 7700 block of North Shadeland Avenue.
Child located while search for stolen truck continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a truck was stolen with a child inside. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the theft happened at 3402 North Emerson Avenue around 10:20 a.m. A 2006 red Nissan pick-up truck was taken with a 2-year-old child in the back seat. Police say...
Bloomington police take armed man who entered storm drain into custody
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Authorities in Bloomington are warning the public of an armed man who entered a storm drain near 1st Street and Walnut. The Bloomington Police Department is asking the community to avoid the area between 1st Street to 3rd Street and Morton Street to Lincoln Street. Indiana...
Coroner: 3 dead after weekend wrong-way crash on I-465, including father and 12-year-old daughter
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people have now died in a weekend wrong-way crash on I-465, including a 12-year-old girl. The crash happened Saturday morning on I-465 southbound after a man at the center of a police pursuit began driving the wrong way down the interstate. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department...
Woman in critical condition after being hit by a car in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — A woman remains hospitalized in critical condition after Anderson police say she was hit by a car while crossing the road. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were called just before 4 p.m. Monday to the intersection of 38th Street and Columbus Avenue in reference to a person struck.
Inside the capture of suspect in Bloomington sewer system: Police find machete, scythe, rifle cartridges
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — While city diagrams, flashbangs, and cameras were used to help search for an armed suspect hiding from police in a Bloomington sewer, it was ultimately an Indiana State Police K-9 that brought him into custody. Eli Swartzentruber, 37, was arrested for attempted battery with a deadly...
Indy neighborhood suffers second homicide within 3-day span
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is dead following an overnight shooting on the city’s near west side. Just after 10 o’clock Sunday night, police said 45-year-old James Loynes was shot to death inside a home near 10th and Centennial. “I started crying. I just couldn’t believe it,”...
Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive. IMPD says a man was struck by a semi-tractor trailer and was pronounced...
Court docs: robbery suspect shot in the face, didn’t get treatment until overdosed days later
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was shot in the face during a reported exchange of gunfire after a robbery, court documents indicate. In the probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Brock Watson, police say the shootout happened after he and another person met up with two people to buy marijuana.
Man in Bloomington sewer system arrested
A man who entered a Bloomington sewer system Tuesday while hiding from police has been captured and transferred to the jail. Call to rein in healthcare costs, as Indiana lawmakers …. Police looking for help finding vehicle connected …. License plate reader helps track down stolen truck. Indiana lawmakers hear...
2 arrested after Columbus man overdoses on Fentanyl
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two people face charges after a man overdosed on Fentanyl in July. The Columbus Police Department said the arrest comes after a man was found dead in the 1200 block of Indianapolis Road in July. Toxicology tests show he died as a result of fentanyl intoxication.
Columbus man arrested in murder investigation
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Friday morning to the area of Indianapolis Raod and Tellman Road in regard to a disturbance. Officers reported finding 61-year-old Coy Wayne Thompson of Columbus along a woodline near the roadway who was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
License plate reader helps track down stolen truck
INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East and North District have tracked down a red pickup truck that was stolen Tuesday morning from a gas station parking lot and had a child inside. Police said the child’s mother was inside a Shell gas station on the...
Bicyclist hit and killed in Boone County
A Zionsville man was killed while riding his bicycle in Boone County. Community mourns loss of Richmond police K9 officer …. Smoke detector information that just may save a life. Broad Ripple residents frustrated about ongoing violence. Judge considering temporary injunction on Indiana’s …. Hamilton County teen uses birthday...
Father of deadly shooting victim hopes to turn teens from gun violence
ANDERSON, Ind. — A teenager is going on trial for the murder of Andon Oliver. The victim’s father is watching the trial closely, and has taken on a role to help other youth avoid getting involved in gun violence. Andon was found shot and killed inside his car...
Beech Grove man sentenced for dual arsons dealing more than $1 million in damages
INDIANAPOLIS — A Beech Grove man will serve time in federal prison after he admitted to two arsons that caused more than $1 million in damage. In the government’s sentencing memorandum in the case against Casey Sage, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana said both of his arsons created serious threats to lives around the damaged properties.
