Parents fearful of more overdoses after death of 15-year-old Bernstein High student

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Parents scared, frustrated at apparent drug problem at Bernstein High School 02:43

A small memorial sits on the steps of Bernstein High School after two students overdoses on fentanyl-laced pills earlier this week, one of whom, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died in the school's restroom.

Parents at the school in Hollywood fear another tragedy like this could happen again.

"Now, they're seeing what can happen, not what may happen — what really can happen," said parent Migdalia Torres.

Torres, a mother of a high school junior, said she is preparing to take those concerns to the school and the district next week during a special drug and safety meeting on campus.

"We're hoping that Thursday will just be the beginning and we will not stop there," said Torres. "We'll continue with the [Los Angeles Unified School District] until we finally find a solution to the big problem that we're having in the school."

Torres said since Ramos' death she's been hearing from other parents about drug use at the school.

"I specifically spoke to two Hispanic moms that detail-by-detail explained how these overdoses occurred on campus during school hours," said Torres.

This week, LAUSD said safety on campus is its top priority however a mother, who only went by the name Maria, said her son never felt safe at Bernstein High School. She added that she was concerned about the drug cases at the school. Maria said she complained to the school that her son had been constantly pressured to buy drugs from other students.

Torres encouraged other parents to share their stories whether or not it is at next Thursday's meeting.

"This will not bring this child back, but I'm hoping it will prevent ... some other child from overdosing and passing away," she said.

While LAUSD has not confirmed the details of the meeting, Torres said it will be at Bernstein High School on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m.

Since Ramos' death, a 14-year-old student at Nogales High School in La Puente died of an apparent overdose. The Los Angeles County Coroner is trying to determine if it was an accident or suicide.

