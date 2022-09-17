ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Police arrest burglary, pursuit suspect in Elysian Valley; 2 still at large

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Pursuit ends in crash, search for suspects who fled on foot underway in Elysian Valley 00:44

Police in Elysian Valley are searching for three burglary suspects after the thieves crashed into a wall.

The pursuit initially began at around 9:30 p.m. when Burbank Police Department officers spotted the suspects leaving a home. It was handed off to the California Highway Patrol officers at some point.

Officers continued to chase through Glendale, Glassell Park and Elysian Park until a little before 9:45 p.m. when the suspect driving the vehicle crashed into a wall surrounding a home near Gail Street and Blake Avenue.

All of the occupants of the car ran away from the crash site.

Police set up a large perimeter as officers searched the area for the suspects.

Just after 11 p.m., one of the suspects was taken into custody

CBS LA

Police: Man held down by customers after pulling girl into grocery store bathroom in Whittier

A man faces charges of sexually assaulting a girl in a Whittier grocery store, and investigators believe he may have more victims.The attack took place Sunday at about 2 p.m. at Stater Bros. on Mulberry Drive. Witness accounts on social media say the man followed a girl to the store's public bathrooms, pulled her inside and locked the door.The girl screamed for help. Store employees rushed to open the door, while other customers at the store rushed in to pull her away and hold him down until Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived.The girl was given medical treatment at a local hospital.Authorities did not identify the suspect, but said he was being held on $250,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.Sheriff's officials released the suspect's booking photo because detectives believe there may be more, unidentified victims. Anyone with information about the suspect or who believes they are a victim can contact the sheriff's Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or via email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

Puppies rescued after police pursuit in Van Nuys ends in crash into wall

Puppies were rescued after a short, wild pursuit that ended with the suspect slamming into a block wall in Pacoima after crashing through a railroad crossing.LAPD officers spotted a vehicle driving erratically on West Van Nuys Boulevard at about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday and tried to stop the driver, who took off, police said. Two minutes into the pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a railroad crossing, through a lot and into a business.Two people were taken into custody and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. But what first responders didn't expect was to find two puppies in the vehicle.One was find right away, but the second apparently hid in the wreckage and was found hours later. Both were safely extricated from the vehicle, but it's not clear if they ended up with animal services or a family member of one of the suspects.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Police search Compton neighborhood after downtown LA robbery, shooting leads to pursuit

A valet was shot during a robbery and shooting in downtown Los Angeles that led to a pursuit that ended in Compton, where police have four people in custodyLAPD officers responding to a report of a robbery in the 900 block of South Broadway heard gunshots as they were arrived at about 2:45 a.m. Several suspects trying to drive off in a black BMW shot at officers, who gave chase.The chase led to the 900 block of West Piru Street in Compton, where the suspects abandoned the vehicle. An LAPD sergeant in Compton said that three suspects were in custody,...
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Suspect who attacked man at Blue Line station in Willowbrook arrested

The suspect who allegedly attacked a father at the Compton Blue Line station in March, which resulted in the death of the victim, has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Ayala was exiting the train when he was assaulted by the suspect. He suffered "blunt force head trauma" after falling to the ground and hitting his head on the concrete. LA County Sheriffs released a photo of the man they believe is the suspect last week and announced today that they have arrested Ayala's killer. The suspect, who has not been identified and was taken into custody on Wednesday, is due in court Friday. Ayala unfortunately died three days after the attack on March 13. He left behind a son and was described as a passionate soccer player who graduated from Manual Arts Senior High School and studied botany at Cal State Northridge.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Oxygen

Body Pulled From Reservoir 'Believed' To Be Missing 16-Year-Old Kiely Rodni, Authorities Say

A body believed to be missing teen Kiely Rodni, along with a vehicle, was pulled from a reservoir not far from where she disappeared earlier this month, authorities say. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in an announcement Sunday that the volunteer search group Adventures with Purpose had found the car and body in the Prosser Reservoir earlier that day, but did not immediately identify the body.
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP warns about Burning Man cars trying to make it over Sierra

GOLD RUN – California Highway Patrol is sending out a warning to people on the way to Burning Man: Don't burn out on the way.Officers have been getting a sneak preview of some of the creative contraptions on eastbound Interstate 80 as revelers make their way to the Nevada desert.The problem? A lot of the vehicles are barely street legal – and some have apparently been breaking down during the climb up Donner Pass. Law requires vehicles to be under a certain length, height and width. Any decorations also need to be secured. "Make sure everything is properly secured so we don't end up with any decorations littering our beautiful mountain pass," CHP wrote.The festival, which takes place about two hours north of Reno in Black Rock City, begins this Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Police: Arrest after teen ODs and dies in school bathroom

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant around 8:30 a.m. as part of an investigation into the overdose death of a girl a day earlier at Bernstein High School in Hollywood, police Chief Michel Moore said. A 15-year-old boy who lives with his grandmother was taken into custody on suspicion of manslaughter, Moore said. Investigators believe he sold pills touted as Percocet to two 15-year-old friends around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday who later crushed and snorted the narcotics in the restroom at their school. The Los Angeles County Coroner identified the student who died as Melanie Ramos, 15. Her unidentified friend who also overdosed remained hospitalized and was expected to recover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Family with infant are rescued after three days stranded in canyon at Tahoe National Forest

A family hiking with an infant was rescued after spending three days stranded in a steep canyon in a remote California forest, officials said.The parents, along with their 10-year-old, a nine-month-old infant and a dog were hiking in Tahoe National Forest in Northern California when they became stuck.Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said the area, 225 miles northeast of San Francisco, is some of the steepest in the county, which backs onto the Sierra Nevada mountain range.Authorities said the mother came down with heat exhaustion and could not hike out of the remote area to safety.So, the father left the children...
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire

An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

1 car overturned, 4 others damaged in 91 Freeway crash

A five-vehicle crash in Anaheim Friday morning overturned one car and shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. The crash took place on the freeway in between Pioneer Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard.A gray Toyota Yaris was overturned as a result to the crash. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. The crash also left a white Toyota Camry and Mini Cooper stuck in the car pool lane. As a result, traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway came to a standstill. The overturned vehicle was originally found on the carpool lane as well. It's unclear at this moment what led up to the crash and if there were any other injuries.Moreover, drivers are warned to avoid driving near the SR-91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as there will be road work from Friday evening into Monday.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Man shot to death at Lancaster bar, another critically wounded

A man was shot dead early Sunday morning and another was critically wounded after a gunman opened fire after a fight broke out. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. at the Xalisco Bar and Grill on the 42525 block of 10th Street West in Lancaster, according to City News Service. Paramedics were dispatched to the scene at 1:55 a.m. and when they arrived they pronounced one of the victims deceased. The other was transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition. It's unclear at this moment what started the fight in the first place and who was the gunman that opened fire. Sheriffs deputies have not released any information on the suspect. 
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

2 killed in crash over the side of Angeles Crest Highway

Two people died Friday in a crash that went over the side of the Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest.The crash was reported at 9 a.m. at mile marker 47 on Angeles Crest Highway. The red, two-door vehicle sustained heavy damage after going over the side of the road about 20 feet down.One person was initially reported to be trapped in the vehicle. About an hour later, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed two people were confirmed dead at the scene.Firefighters and forest officials are on the scene to recover the vehicle.It's not clear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash. However, the crash occurred on a very curvy stretch of the Angeles Crest Highway in steep terrain.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Mother of inmate who died at men's central jail sues LA County Sheriff's Department

The mother of an inmate who died in 2021 while in custody is suing Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, alleging the 27-year-old man succumbed to a beating rather than drugs as asserted by deputies.Terry Lovett's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges negligence and civil rights violations. The mother of the late Jalani Lovett seeks unspecified damages.An LASD representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the suit brought Wednesday.Jalani Lovett died last Sept. 22, allegedly from fentanyl and heroin toxicity, according to the suit, which further states he was housed in a Men's Central Jail...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Burglary suspect at large after search of Pacific Palisades neighborhood

A burglary suspect seems to have gotten away despite an extensive search in the hills of Pacific Palisades.An intruder was found inside a house on Chastain Parkway just after 9 p.m., prompting a dog sitter to run out, asking for help. A gunshot was heard, but no one was hurt.The intruder ran out and officers conducted a search of the neighborhood on the ground and by police helicopter.It's not known if any property was taken. The suspect remains at large, and police did not release a description of that person.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Pursuit ends in violent crash in South LA; 3 injured

A pursuit suspect was arrested after a brief pursuit that ended in a crash in South Los Angeles. According to police, the pursuit lasted for just one minute after officers had engaged the suspect before they crashed into their vehicle on 79th Street and Main Street at 4:51 p.m. Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their statuses are currently unknown. Sky9 over the scene of the collision showed several cars with considerable damage and debris strewn all over the roadway. At least three cars were involved in the incident. Following the crash, the suspect was taken into custody. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Man dies at hospital after shooting in Compton

A man was found fatally shot in Compton, authorities said Monday.The shooting happened at about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responding to the scene found a man wounded.The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.Homicide detectives were still at the scene Monday morning, looking for witnesses and evidence.No further information was released.
COMPTON, CA
