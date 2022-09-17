Police arrest burglary, pursuit suspect in Elysian Valley; 2 still at large

Pursuit ends in crash, search for suspects who fled on foot underway in Elysian Valley 00:44

Police in Elysian Valley are searching for three burglary suspects after the thieves crashed into a wall.

The pursuit initially began at around 9:30 p.m. when Burbank Police Department officers spotted the suspects leaving a home. It was handed off to the California Highway Patrol officers at some point.

Officers continued to chase through Glendale, Glassell Park and Elysian Park until a little before 9:45 p.m. when the suspect driving the vehicle crashed into a wall surrounding a home near Gail Street and Blake Avenue.

All of the occupants of the car ran away from the crash site.

Police set up a large perimeter as officers searched the area for the suspects.

Just after 11 p.m., one of the suspects was taken into custody