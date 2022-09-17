ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man shot, killed on Indy’s northwest side

By Justin Powell
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – A person was shot and killed in early Saturday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Just before 12:30 a.m., police were called to 5126 Winterberry Drive, which is in the area of 56th Street and Moller Road.

Officers located a man in his 20’s with injuries from a possible gunshot wound. Medics pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

WTWO/WAWV

Columbus man dies after police find him injured in wood line

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police department is conducting a death investigation of a man who was found injured early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:40 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road on report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located an injured man in a nearby […]
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

1 critically hurt after stabbing, altercation Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS – A person was critically hurt after an altercation led to a stabbing an a north side bar early Sunday morning. Police were called to “Kassebaum Bldg” on Guildford Avenue just after 2:00 a.m. When police arrived, they located a victim who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road

UPDATE: The coroner on Tuesday identified the pedestrian killed as 31-year-old Marion Juarez-Argueta. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive. IMPD says a man was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
