Man shot, killed on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was shot and killed in early Saturday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.
Just before 12:30 a.m., police were called to 5126 Winterberry Drive, which is in the area of 56th Street and Moller Road.
Officers located a man in his 20’s with injuries from a possible gunshot wound. Medics pronounced the victim deceased on scene.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 0