Brooksville, KY

Polar Bears run over Frankfort to notch first ever win vs Panthers

By Evan Dennison
Ledger-Independent
 5 days ago
Bracken County’s Dylan Teegarden (8) drags several Frankfort defenders during a run in Friday’s contest in Brooksville. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

BROOKSVILLE – Building a football program back up takes a village.

It’s not just the players or the coaches. It’s the administration, community and students in the school that help too.

So when Bracken County coach Simon Clouse overheard some chatter within the school walls from a teacher with one student asking another student if they think they could beat Frankfort and he said yes, Clouse knows his program continues to head in the right direction.

“When I had heard the student say, ‘Yeah, we’re going to beat Frankfort,’ I told the guys you have everyone in that school convinced we’re going to win this game, so let’s not come out here and lay a dud and lose. It’s one of those things where if we lose and then go on a losing streak and people are like, ‘Oh, they’re back to the old ways.’ But now I think we’re going to start getting more people here. We only got one more home game, but I think it’s really changed the mindset here in Brooksville,” Polar Bears coach Simon Clouse said.

A 4-0 start to the season certainly helps.

The Polar Bears matched their best start in program history Friday night with a 48-27 victory over Frankfort. Yes, the same Frankfort team that once beat the Polar Bears 84-0 and had outscored them 569-52 in nine prior meetings.

“I heard one time it was so bad they didn’t play after halftime,” Clouse said.

Bracken did it with its powerful rushing attack, amassing 424 rushing yards and keeping what was a potent Panthers offense off the field for most of the night. Frankfort had come in averaging 47.7 points per game in their first four contests of the season, if it weren’t for two late touchdowns with under four minutes to play, the 27 could have been a 13.

Dylan Teegarden rumbled for 217 yards on 33 carries to go with three touchdowns, often taking multiple Panther defenders with him along for the ride.

“First I have to give credit to the o-line because they opened up big holes,” Teegarden said. “I didn’t know I rushed for over 200 yards and hopefully I can keep doing it. They’re much faster than we are, but we were just stronger and better tonight. I just love this team, I really do.”

Freshman Daulton Tarter had shown what he could do defensively in the Polar Bears first three games as their leading tackler, but had his breakout game offensively on Friday night, rushing for 103 yards and four touchdowns, often looking like his counterpart Teegarden in taking players with him into the end zone.

“We have two different play styles, but I look up to him (Dylan), he’s my role model,” Tarter said. “We didn’t pass once tonight. We just kept running and they couldn’t stop it. We were just more physical than them and we just kept on running and they just couldn’t stop it.”

Tarter even had a nice stiff arm followed by some tip-toeing down the sideline for his third score of the night.

“That was crazy. I’m left-handed too so it worked out perfect,” Tarter said.

After Frankfort won a 82-60 shootout last week over Doss, early indicators of this one looked as if another shootout was ensuing. The Polar Bears struck first on a Teegarden 30-yard run, but a play later and it was suddenly 8-7 after a Jaden Morgan 61-yard run.

It eventually got to 16-13 by the end of the first, Teegarden and Morgan both adding another rushing score.

But as the Polar Bears offense kept churning out the rushing yards, the defense limited the Frankfort explosive plays. They held the team that came in averaging nearly half a hundred scoreless for nearly three whole quarters. Chase Wilson added an interception and Greg Benedict recovered a fumble.

“Thought our defensive coordinator had a great defensive plan. At halftime we kind of talked and knew they were going to try and throw and Chase (Wilson) brought it up they were going to get it to their athletes. We kind of set our linebackers back and the first time they threw it, boom, right to Chase for a pick,” Clouse said. “It was just the small adjustments and seeing the kids they’re starting to build a football IQ, which before I came here, it was zero. Now kids are starting to notice some things and see things where they’re like, ‘Coach, they’re doing this, can I do this?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, it makes sense. You guys are making sense for doing this stuff.’ I have a lot of faith in our guys.”

In the meantime, Tarter added four straight rushing scores as the Polar Bears rattled off 40 unanswered points to turn a 13-8 deficit into a 48-13 blowout, Teegarden adding the last score on a two-yard run.

It was Homecoming Night in front of a decent-sized crowd, one of just three homes games for the Polar Bears this season. They keep putting a winning product out on the field, they might get a few more home games come November.

Next up is a shot at program history, going 5-0 for the first time ever if they can knock off Dayton.

“1-0 is our mindset each week. We’re excited, my first time every playing on Dayton’s field. Excited to see that and I know the guys are going to be really excited and ready to go next week,” Clouse said. “

POLAR BEARS 48, PANTHERS 27

FRANKFORT – 13-0-0-14 — 27

BRACKEN COUNTY – 16-12-12-8 — 48

Scoring

1st Quarter

(BC) Teegarden 30-yard run (8:32) Teegarden run

(F) Morgan 61-yard run (8:19) Hancock kick

(F) Morgan 23-yard run (5:14) Kick blocked

(BC) Teegarden 1-yard run (:35) Run failed

2nd Quarter

(BC) Tarter 15-yard run (9:15) Run failed

(BC) Tarter 1-yard run (:21) Run failed

3rd Quarter

(BC) Tarter 15-yard run (6:18) Run failed

(BC) Tarter 35-yard run (4:25) Run failed

4th Quarter

(BC) Teegarden 2-yard run (6:21) Wilson run

(F) Leigh 1-yard run (3:59) Leigh pass to Morgan

(F) Carter 6-yard run (3:02) Run fails

Game Stats

Passing Yards : Frankfort 130 (Leigh 6/12), Bracken 0

Rushing Yards : Frankfort 114 (Morgan 9-93, Leigh 4-13, L. Carter 2-11, K. Carter 2-(minus) 3), Bracken 424 (Teegarden 33-217, Tarter 12-103, Wilson 8-65, Lippert 6-32, Fields 2-6, Tall 1-1)

Receiving : Frankfort (Morgan 4-64, Davis 1-51, L. Carter 1-15), Bracken n/a

Turnovers : Frankfort 2, Bracken 0

Penalties : Frankfort 5-46, Bracken 4-32

Records: Frankfort 3-2, Bracken County 4-0

