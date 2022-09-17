Read full article on original website
The starts by the four Pacific Northwest schools would have had all the hallmarks of an exciting race in the Pac-12 North Division. If only the North Division still existed. The current Pac-12 season marks the first time that the two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference games will meet in the championship game. The Pac-12 decided to do away with divisions this year after the NCAA Division I Council changed the rule requiring conferences to have divisions to conduct championship games. There is often a division imbalance in most conferences, but it was especially true in the Pac-12. In five of the 11 years since the conference expanded in 2011, teams from the same division would have met in the title game. In all but one of those scenarios, it would have been two teams from the North.
