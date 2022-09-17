ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball’s Mari Hinkle key contributor on Hawkeye defense

Iowa volleyball’s defensive numbers sat in the bottom half of the Big Ten in every category in 2021, but there have been flashes of improvement in 2022 under new head coach Jim Barnes. Many of those flashes have come from Mari Hinkle. The senior libero leads the Big Ten...
IOWA CITY, IA
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced

On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa football vs. Nevada

Iowa football defeated Nevada, 27-0, in a game that started Sept. 17 and ended in the morning of Sept. 18. The near seven-hour game was delayed three times because of lightning. Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson led the way for the Hawkeyes, rushing for 103 yards for two touchdowns. Additionally,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Halftime reactions | Iowa football scores two offensive touchdowns, leads Nevada 17-0

Iowa football’s offense came to life in the first half of its Week 3 matchup with Nevada Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes scored 14 points and gained 199 yards. Iowa’s first touchdown of the game from true freshman running back Kaleb Johnson, who scored on 40-yard run up the middle. The Hawkeyes’ second TD came from senior quarterback Spencer Petras, who connected with wideout Arland Bruce for a 21-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left in the first quarter. The Petras-Bruce touchdown was the first the Hawkeyes have scored through the air this season.
IOWA CITY, IA
thecomeback.com

Everyone made the same joke about Iowa’s offense Saturday night

The Iowa Hawkeyes football team came into Saturday’s game against the Nevada Wolfpack with one touchdown to their credit on the season so far. They also added a second and third touchdown early on in that game before weather delays kept pushing it back. And pushing it back. And pushing it back.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Watch: Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson scores his first career touchdown

True freshman running back Kaleb Johnson scored his first collegiate touchdown Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium. Johnson took a handoff from senior quarterback Spencer Petras at the Nevada 40-yard line, broke two tackles, and ran all the way to the end zone. The Hawkeyes’ took possession of the ball at...
IOWA CITY, IA
WQAD

QC viral dancer now starting QB for Davenport Central

DAVENPORT, Iowa — In January 2017, 10-year-old Tatum Roselle became an overnight viral sensation after WQAD's Kory Kuffler captured a video of him showing off his dancing skills at a United Township basketball game. That video has now received millions of views, and the now 16-year-old Roselle never stopped...
DAVENPORT, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Unhoused residents deserve to be heard

The City of Dubuque recently changed its policy on how police interact with and evict unhoused people from their encampments or other housing structures. It is troublesome to think how this policy could spread and cause negative effects for unhoused populations in other towns in Iowa. Before the onset of...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

WWII-era bomber paying visit to eastern Iowa, public seats available

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A piece of history will be making an appearance in the skies above eastern Iowa over the next few days. The Experimental Aircraft Association, an international group of enthusiasts based in Oshkosh, Wisc., is taking the North American B-25 Mitchell on a tour to select locations in the Midwest. It is in Cedar Rapids now, with public flights taking place between Friday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 18.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Madison, WI (Not Just Cheese Curds!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Madison, Wisconsin, is the capital of the state and has that Midwestern hospitality famous in the area. With a gorgeous Capitol building and upscale dining galore, it’s a great place to visit or live. You’ll find many excursions alongside two beautiful lakes, the Mendota and Monona. Between meals, you can visit the Bevans Mine, Capitol Square, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
MADISON, WI
Daily Iowan

UI’s new ombudsperson Chanelle Reese looks to improve student outreach

Three months into her position, the University of Iowa’s ombudsperson Chanelle Reese is aiming to increase student awareness of the services that Office of the Ombudsperson provides. The Office of the Ombudsperson serves UI students, faculty, and staff by providing a confidential, neutral, and independent dispute resolution service, according...
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Police: Student hit by school bus in Bettendorf Monday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A student was hit by a bus Monday at Bettendorf Middle School, police said the student had minor injuries and is attending class. Bettendorf police responded to the Bettendorf Middle School about 7:30 a.m. Monday to a report of a student being hit by a bus.
BETTENDORF, IA
kscj.com

HELICOPTER DELIVERS FIGHTER JET TO 185TH PAINT FACILITY

AN IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD HELICOPTER FROM DAVENPORT HAS DELIVERED A HISTORIC F-80 FIGHTER JET TO THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD PAINT FACILITY IN SIOUX CITY FOR REPAINTING. THE 1950’S JET HAS BEEN ON DISPLAY AT CAMP DODGE AND HAS THE MARKINGS OF THE 174TH FIGHTER INTERCEPTER SQUADRON THAT WAS THE PREDECESSOR TO THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING IN SIOUX CITY.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Commercial airlines struggle with increasing flight demand, lack of pilots

As a national pilot shortage sweeps across the country, Iowa’s commercial airports are also searching for more aviators. Smaller, regional airports, like the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, decreased the number of flights it runs, limiting access to travel for local Iowans. Recently, American Airlines stopped its service...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

