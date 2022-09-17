Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
How to watch Capitals vs. Sabres preseason
The time has come, Capitals fans. Hockey is about to return to your televisions. On Sunday at 2 p.m., the Caps will host the Sabres in their preseason opener. It'll be the first of six tune-up games before Washington begins its regular-season schedule at home against the Bruins. Here's everything...
markerzone.com
NILS LUNDQVIST HAS HIS TRADE REQUEST GRANTED BY RANGERS
Defenceman Nils Lundkvist has been granted his wish. Around three days ago, it was revealed that Lundkvist had requested a trade from the New York Rangers, and had informed the team he wouldn't be attending training camp. The 22-year-old is now a member of the Dallas Stars. The return is a 1st round pick in 2023, and another conditional pick.
NBC Sports
Chara's legacy is transforming Bruins back into Stanley Cup-caliber franchise
Not too long ago the Boston Bruins sat near the bottom of the NHL with almost no hope in sight. After a lockout wiped out the entire 2004-05 season, the Bruins finished the 2005-06 campaign with the fifth-worst record in the league and dealt their best player, Joe Thornton, to the San Jose Sharks before the trade deadline for an underwhelming return of players.
Tim Peel, disgraced former NHL referee, answers eye-opening questions in revealing Twitter QA
Former NHL referee Tim Peel sent shockwaves through hockey in 2021 when a hot mic caught him all but confirming
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
A fan struck Kyler Murray in the face after Sunday’s overtime win
After the Cardinals managed to reverse a 20-0 deficit and beat the Raiders in overtime, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had a moment to remember. Via the Associated Press, someone at the game struck Murray in the face. A Las Vegas police spokesman confirmed to the AP that a battery complaint...
markerzone.com
RANGERS SIGN VETERAN BLUELINER TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT
With training camp beginning in a few days, the New York Rangers are adding a veteran defenceman to their roster on a PTO. According to CapFriendly, the New York Rangers have signed veteran blueliner Matt Bartkowski to a professional tryout contract and will be at camp with them this week.
markerzone.com
CROSBY SAYS HE WAS AT LEAST TOP 5 DRUNKEST AT MACKINNON'S CUP PARTY
The NHL Media Tour is in Las Vegas this weekend. Stars from all over the league converge for a few days of media interviews and hype videos. 32 Thoughts' Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek interviewed both Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby. In both interviews, questions about the soberness of Crosby came up.
markerzone.com
AVS SIGN POLARIZING FORWARD TO PTO
Hours after signing Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year extension, the Colorado Avalanche announced that they have signed forward Alex Galchenyuk to a professional tryout offer (PTO). If there is any team who may be able to get Galchenyuk's career back on track, it is the Avs, who have done similar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Flyers' 2022 camp roster includes two veteran forwards on PTOs
The Flyers' 2022 training camp, which kicks off Thursday, will include a pair of veteran forwards on professional tryouts. Artem Anisimov and Antoine Roussel are among 10 camp invites, five of them being PTOs. Anisimov, 34, played parts of four seasons for John Tortorella when the Flyers' head coach was...
NBC Sports
Klay posts epic farewell to 'great' summer, ready for NBA season
After winning his fourth title in eight seasons with the Warriors, Klay Thompson has been living his best life all offseason. From the Bahamas to his backyard with his dog Rocco, Thompson’s world tour summer has come to an end. But summer winding down means the 2022-23 NBA season...
Comments / 0