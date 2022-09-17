ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Capitals vs. Sabres preseason

The time has come, Capitals fans. Hockey is about to return to your televisions. On Sunday at 2 p.m., the Caps will host the Sabres in their preseason opener. It'll be the first of six tune-up games before Washington begins its regular-season schedule at home against the Bruins. Here's everything...
NILS LUNDQVIST HAS HIS TRADE REQUEST GRANTED BY RANGERS

Defenceman Nils Lundkvist has been granted his wish. Around three days ago, it was revealed that Lundkvist had requested a trade from the New York Rangers, and had informed the team he wouldn't be attending training camp. The 22-year-old is now a member of the Dallas Stars. The return is a 1st round pick in 2023, and another conditional pick.
Chara's legacy is transforming Bruins back into Stanley Cup-caliber franchise

Not too long ago the Boston Bruins sat near the bottom of the NHL with almost no hope in sight. After a lockout wiped out the entire 2004-05 season, the Bruins finished the 2005-06 campaign with the fifth-worst record in the league and dealt their best player, Joe Thornton, to the San Jose Sharks before the trade deadline for an underwhelming return of players.
A fan struck Kyler Murray in the face after Sunday’s overtime win

After the Cardinals managed to reverse a 20-0 deficit and beat the Raiders in overtime, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had a moment to remember. Via the Associated Press, someone at the game struck Murray in the face. A Las Vegas police spokesman confirmed to the AP that a battery complaint...
RANGERS SIGN VETERAN BLUELINER TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT

With training camp beginning in a few days, the New York Rangers are adding a veteran defenceman to their roster on a PTO. According to CapFriendly, the New York Rangers have signed veteran blueliner Matt Bartkowski to a professional tryout contract and will be at camp with them this week.
CROSBY SAYS HE WAS AT LEAST TOP 5 DRUNKEST AT MACKINNON'S CUP PARTY

The NHL Media Tour is in Las Vegas this weekend. Stars from all over the league converge for a few days of media interviews and hype videos. 32 Thoughts' Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek interviewed both Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby. In both interviews, questions about the soberness of Crosby came up.
AVS SIGN POLARIZING FORWARD TO PTO

Hours after signing Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year extension, the Colorado Avalanche announced that they have signed forward Alex Galchenyuk to a professional tryout offer (PTO). If there is any team who may be able to get Galchenyuk's career back on track, it is the Avs, who have done similar...
Flyers' 2022 camp roster includes two veteran forwards on PTOs

The Flyers' 2022 training camp, which kicks off Thursday, will include a pair of veteran forwards on professional tryouts. Artem Anisimov and Antoine Roussel are among 10 camp invites, five of them being PTOs. Anisimov, 34, played parts of four seasons for John Tortorella when the Flyers' head coach was...
