Roadwork at the site of a previous slide on SR 271 [All photos from the Caltrans District 1 Facebook page]. Work crews have completed a slide removal project on Route 271 and the section of roadway is back open near the McCoy Creek Bridge in Mendocino County. A rockfall net was also installed to shore up the hillside. To Mendocino County residents and the traveling public, we appreciate your patience during this project.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO