Willits, CA

kymkemp.com

Crash on the Avenue Near Bull Creek

A solo vehicle crashed at Hwy 254 at mile marker 19.45 north of Weott about 7 p.m. According to the Incident Commander, one person has minor injuries, two others are injury free. The Incident Commander canceled the ambulance. Please keep an eye out for emergency vehicles if driving through the...
WEOTT, CA
kymkemp.com

State Route 271 Open After Ongoing Slide Closed Roadway for Months

Roadwork at the site of a previous slide on SR 271 [All photos from the Caltrans District 1 Facebook page]. Work crews have completed a slide removal project on Route 271 and the section of roadway is back open near the McCoy Creek Bridge in Mendocino County. A rockfall net was also installed to shore up the hillside. To Mendocino County residents and the traveling public, we appreciate your patience during this project.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
#Traffic Control#Reynolds Hwy#Caltrans#Quickmap
crimevoice.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office Webpage. “On 09-08-2022 at 7:02 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol in the area of North State Street in Ukiah, California. A Deputy observed a vehicle being driven by Eric Silk-Hoaglin who he knew from prior law enforcement contacts....
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

52-Year-Old Man Injured in Mendocino Structure Fire

Firefighters, law enforcement, and medical personnel are currently on the scene of a structure fire located in the 8000 block of Outlaw Springs Road, inland from the coastal town of Mendocino. The Incident Commander said firefighters extricated a burn patient from the residence. The 52-year-old male resident was in the...
MENDOCINO, CA
kymkemp.com

Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery

After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
GARBERVILLE, CA
newsofthenorthbay.com

RAINFALL TOTALS ACROSS THE NORTH BAY. SHOWERS IN FORECAST.

The wettest spots of the North Bay recorded more than 3 inches of rain from the Sunday-Monday storm. The highest totals came from the mountains and coast of northwestern Sonoma County and Mendocino County, with Gualala well over 3 inches, and Oak Ridge (near Annapolis), Cazadero, Venado, Lake Sonoma, Yorkville and Cloverdale all over 2 inches.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Alleged Criminal Misconduct

Originally Published By: Glenn County Sheriff’s Office. “Willows, CA- The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office became aware of an allegation of criminal misconduct involving one of our employees. The involved employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office is not able to make any public comments regarding the identity of the employee involved or the nature of the allegations of misconduct.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Male Subject Jumping In Front Of Cars, Rape – Ukiah Police Logs 09.12.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA

