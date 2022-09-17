Read full article on original website
Crash on the Avenue Near Bull Creek
A solo vehicle crashed at Hwy 254 at mile marker 19.45 north of Weott about 7 p.m. According to the Incident Commander, one person has minor injuries, two others are injury free. The Incident Commander canceled the ambulance. Please keep an eye out for emergency vehicles if driving through the...
State Route 271 Open After Ongoing Slide Closed Roadway for Months
Roadwork at the site of a previous slide on SR 271 [All photos from the Caltrans District 1 Facebook page]. Work crews have completed a slide removal project on Route 271 and the section of roadway is back open near the McCoy Creek Bridge in Mendocino County. A rockfall net was also installed to shore up the hillside. To Mendocino County residents and the traveling public, we appreciate your patience during this project.
SoHum Robbery Leads to Three County Chase Ending in a Crash and a Foot Pursuit
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 16, 2022, at about 9:45 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
Two Arrested in Connection With Discharging a Firearm in a Grossly Negligent Manner
On 09-18-2022 at 10:01 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a report of subjects walking northbound on South Dora Street checking car doors in the 1600 block of South Dora Street in Ukiah, California. The Deputies checked the area and were unable to locate the subjects. A...
Take Caution: Roadways Littered with Traffic Accidents as Sunday Rains Fall on Mendocino County
Today’s rains have proven problematic contributing to multiple vehicle accidents across county roadways. As of publication, an accident off Highway 101 left two with major injuries, and throughout the county accidents caused vehicles to be thrown 50 feet, on one occasion 100 feet off the roadway. Roadways that have...
Approximately Twenty Subjects Setting Up Camp, Request For A Blanket – Ukiah Police Logs 09.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Male In Bathrobe, Two Subjects Laying On Edge Of Roadway – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.17.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
RP Thinks There Is A Camera In Her Room, Subject Trying To Get Into House – Ukiah Police Logs 09.17.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest
Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office Webpage. “On 09-08-2022 at 7:02 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol in the area of North State Street in Ukiah, California. A Deputy observed a vehicle being driven by Eric Silk-Hoaglin who he knew from prior law enforcement contacts....
Unknown Object Broke Window, Fish And Game Dispatched Injured Deer – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.16.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
52-Year-Old Man Injured in Mendocino Structure Fire
Firefighters, law enforcement, and medical personnel are currently on the scene of a structure fire located in the 8000 block of Outlaw Springs Road, inland from the coastal town of Mendocino. The Incident Commander said firefighters extricated a burn patient from the residence. The 52-year-old male resident was in the...
Flashing Red Light On Gas Pump, Subject Stole Shrimp – Ukiah Police Logs 09.16.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery
After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
Two Fort Bragg Properties Shot at By Unidentifed Party—Law Enforcement Investigating
The following is a press release issued by the Fort Bragg Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On September 16, 2022, shortly after 8:00pm, a resident on Myrtle St reported her window...
Possible Arson On Front Porch, Tires Slashed – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.14.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
RAINFALL TOTALS ACROSS THE NORTH BAY. SHOWERS IN FORECAST.
The wettest spots of the North Bay recorded more than 3 inches of rain from the Sunday-Monday storm. The highest totals came from the mountains and coast of northwestern Sonoma County and Mendocino County, with Gualala well over 3 inches, and Oak Ridge (near Annapolis), Cazadero, Venado, Lake Sonoma, Yorkville and Cloverdale all over 2 inches.
Mendocino County authorities find $60K in stolen checks during enforcement stop
Four people, including one juvenile, have reportedly been arrested after the discovery of a large amount of stolen mail and other items during a traffic stop in Mendocino County. Around 1:30 in the morning on Friday, September 9, Ukiah PD officers and Sheriff’s deputies conducted a joint enforcement stop on...
Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Alleged Criminal Misconduct
Originally Published By: Glenn County Sheriff’s Office. “Willows, CA- The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office became aware of an allegation of criminal misconduct involving one of our employees. The involved employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office is not able to make any public comments regarding the identity of the employee involved or the nature of the allegations of misconduct.
Male Subject Jumping In Front Of Cars, Rape – Ukiah Police Logs 09.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Glenn County set to be one of 7 counties to first implement CARE Court, how it's preparing
WILLOWS, Calif. - Action News Now is talking with Glenn County Behavioral health to know what its game plan is to implement the CARE court. It's a new court program to steer and even force homeless people with severe mental disorders into treatment. October 1, 2023 is when Glenn County...
