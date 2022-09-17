Read full article on original website
Chris Paul Trade to Mavs: Final Media ‘Pipe-Dream’ Proposal?
Should the Dallas Mavericks take one last “pipe-dream” swing at a Chris Paul trade?
NBC Sports
Warriors GM Myers says team ‘unequivocally’ wants to keep Green (and Poole and Wiggins)
Things are about to get very expensive in Golden State. Things already were expensive — the Warriors set an NBA record paying more than $350 million in player salaries and luxury tax last season. This season they will have a bill in the same ballpark. But there are limits to what even Joe Lacob and Peter Guber (the Warriors owners) will spend, even with the cash cow that is the new Chase Center filling their bank accounts. Stephen Curry is about to start a no-brainer $215.4 max contract extension, Klay Thompson is at the max, Andrew Wiggins is in the final year of a max and likely gets extended at a slightly lower but still steep price, and Jordan Poole is up for an extension and while not a max guy is a bridge to the future. All that has led to an interesting bit of speculation:
BREAKING: Celtics Waive Veteran Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Boston Celtics waived Bruno Caboclo.
NBC Sports
49ers' Super Bowl odds increase after Lance's season-ending injury
Trey Lance's season-ending injury might not spell doom for the 49ers this season. After the second-year quarterback suffered a broken right ankle in San Francisco's 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers' odds to win Super Bowl LVII actually went up. Our partners at...
NBC Sports
Brady responds to Fitzpatrick's claim he showed QB 'no respect'
Who knew there was a beef between Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick?. Fitzpatrick, who faced Brady's New England Patriots 14 times over his 17-year career as an NFL quarterback, recently shared that he's not a very big fan of the GOAT, claiming Brady declined to shake his hand on several occasions after they faced each other.
NBC Sports
Amari Cooper: Onside kick was my play to make and I didn’t make it
Many things had to go wrong for the Browns to steal defeat from the jaws of victory against the Jets on Sunday, including their failure to recover an onside kick with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. Receiver Amari Cooper was on Cleveland’s “hands” team and the ball was kicked...
The LA Clippers Have Signed Three New Players
The Clippers are rounding out their training camp roster with three free agent signings
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Sign A Player And Then Waive Him
On Monday, RealGM and Hoops Rumors relayed that the Brooklyn Nets waived Marcus Zegarowski.
NBC Sports
Shanahan forcefully defends play-call on Lance's injury
SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance's 2022 season officially has come to an end after five quarters of play. The 49ers' starting quarterback sustained a broken right ankle with 2:33 remaining in the first quarter Sunday at Levi's Stadium in a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. After minutes of laying...
NBC Sports
Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win
Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NBC Sports
NFL Twitter reacts to Jimmy G replacing injured Lance
Jimmy Garoppolo is under center once again for the 49ers. As expected, NFL Twitter reacted rationally. Starting quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field in the first quarter of San Francisco’s home opener against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
NBC Sports
Brady reacts to Jimmy G stepping in after Lance's injury
Just about anytime anything noteworthy happens to Jimmy Garoppolo, his former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady surely will be asked to talk about it. That was the case Monday, a day after Garoppolo was pressed into action when Trey Lance sustained a season-ending broken right ankle in the 49ers’ 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
Wembanyama: being drafted by right franchise more important than going No.1 (but he’d like to be No.1
Victor Wembanyama has no control over what NBA team he will head to training camp with a year from now — lottery ping pong balls will make that determination. The 7’4″ French wunderkind is the clear consensus No.1 pick on the top of 2023 NBA Draft boards and is projected as a potential generational player.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Jimmy G recalls moment Shanahan opened door to remain a 49er
It’s truly an outcome not many -- and perhaps no one -- saw coming. After taking a pay cut to remain with the 49ers as their backup quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo was thrust back under center on Sunday when starter Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury. The veteran signal-caller...
NBC Sports
Klay posts epic farewell to 'great' summer, ready for NBA season
After winning his fourth title in eight seasons with the Warriors, Klay Thompson has been living his best life all offseason. From the Bahamas to his backyard with his dog Rocco, Thompson’s world tour summer has come to an end. But summer winding down means the 2022-23 NBA season...
NBC Sports
Eli Manning tries out for Penn State under ‘Chad Powers’ name
Eli Manning is going back to school … kind of. The two-time Super Bowl champion went undercover as walk-on “Chad Powers” for the Penn State football program. His tryout was shown on an episode of ESPN’s “Eli Places,” and it featured plenty of hilarious moments.
NBC Sports
Browns defensive players have players-only meeting
The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
NBC Sports
Krejci excited about possibility of playing on line with Pastrnak, Hall
Boston Bruins fans are very excited about the possibility of the team having a second line featuring David Krejci at center with Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak on the wings. And it turns out Krejci, who recently returned to the B's after playing a season in his native Czech Republic, is pretty pumped about the potential line combo, too.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G replaces Lance, makes immediate impact vs. Seahawks
After 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in front of a stunned Levi’s Stadium crowd, his backup Jimmy Garoppolo came into the game. And the veteran signal-caller immediately went to work, despite the...
NBC Sports
Leonard Williams’ knee “better than it could be” after Sunday injury
Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams went for an MRI on Monday after hurting his knee in Sunday’s win over the Panthers and head coach Brian Daboll had a pretty positive update on his condition at a press conference. Daboll said that Williams’ knee is “better than it could be”...
