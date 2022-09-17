Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
monvalleyindependent.com
Cougars get ‘Taylor-made’ victory over Gladiators
The Charleroi girls soccer team picked up a big win Monday and moved into third place in the Section 2-1A standings after knocking off South Allegheny, 3-2, in overtime at Myron Pottios Stadium. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call...
Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for 2022 Week 3
Through Week 2 of the high school football season, McKeesport senior Bobby Boyd was dominating on both sides of the ball. At running back, he had rushed for nearly 450 yards and seven touchdowns. As a defensive back, he already had five interceptions. So when Boyd went down with an...
4 top teams hold spots in latest WPIAL girls volleyball rankings
All four teams atop their respective rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A), and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held on to their spots in the new Western PA Coaches Association WPIAL girls volleyball top-10 polls released Monday. Moon moved to 3-0 in...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Steel Valley’s Cruce Brookins Showcases Combination of Explosion and Physicality
MUNHALL, Pa. — Steel Valley is back to their winning ways, and after a tough match against 2A contender Sto-Rox, the Ironmen have put the mercy rule into effect the past two weeks. The team has plenty of talent, but there is no doubt that things start with star quarterback and safety Cruce Brookins.
monvalleyindependent.com
Warriors beat Hillers for 4th straight victory
With a section showdown against Thomas Jefferson looming, the Elizabeth Forward girls soccer team captured its fourth consecutive win with a 3-0 triumph over Trinity in a non-section matchup Saturday. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Bears enter win column by rolling past Riverview
Clairton, with its first 0-3 start in more than 40 years, finally entered the victory column Saturday in a big way. In the Eastern Conference opener, the Bears scored on each possession and rolled to a 54-0 victory over Riverview. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dr. Bennet Omalu testifies at West Mifflin concussion trial
A world-renowned neuropathologist recognized for linking chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, to the game of football testified Monday in Pittsburgh he’s certain that symptoms experienced by a West Mifflin man resulted from blows to the head while playing football. “All it takes is just one season,” Dr. Bennet Omalu...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Four-Star Forward Papa Kante Includes Pitt in Top Five
On Saturday, top senior forward recruit Papa Kante included Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers in his top five schools list, along with Memphis, Maryland, Michigan, and Rutgers. The 6-foot-10 forward plays his high-school ball for South Kent School, where Pitt staffer Gilbert Brown coached just a few years back. Kante is ranked as the No. 91 player in the class of 2023 by 247 Sports, and is a four-star prospect.
Slovis available, Narduzzi trusted Yarnell
Starter Kedon Slovis practiced all week, but Pat Narduzzi said he didn’t want to take a chance & started the freshman Yarnell. Also said bottles thrown at the team
Pitt Falls Out of Coaches Poll, to 24 in AP Poll After Week 3
The Pitt Panthers fell in the latest national rankings after beating Western Michigan this weekend.
monvalleyindependent.com
EF elementary students show off robotics skills
A select group of Elizabeth Forward elementary students demonstrated their robotics knowledge for more than 2,000 students from all over the Pittsburgh area last week. Thirteen fourth- and fifth-graders, six robots, three elementary robotics teachers and one gifted teacher rode a bus from EF’s middle school to Wednesday’s Hands-on Science Showdown in downtown Pittsburgh.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Only a Dream Job Could Tear the Owner Away from Her Spring Hill Dream Home
When Shirin Fozi and her husband, Thomas, moved to Pittsburgh from Chicago in 2013, they hoped to take advantage of the hilly terrain by finding a property with great views of Downtown. When they discovered 1208 Haslage St., they found the views were just as spectacular as in other parts...
Piper Bay Café plans 2nd location at former King's in Salem
Jim Fry of Manor has fond memories of stopping at King’s Restaurant when he was younger, and getting a slice of hot apple pie with the chain’s trademark cinnamon ice cream. Fry and business partner Preston Gorman of Plum hope to make some new memories but this time...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants
There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
monvalleyindependent.com
New app on display in Monongahela
Monongahela residents learned about a new software platform intended to aid community development Monday at the Monongahela Area Revitalization Corporation’s 15th annual town hall meeting. Carnegie Mellon students Mihir Bhaskar, Jamie Carter, Sara Maillacheruvu and Michaela Marincic gave a presentation on Asset-Mappr and received feedback from local residents about how it can suit community needs.
Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking KDKA-TV’s new weekend anchor, DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket fumble
In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including KDKA-TV’s newly-appointed weekend evening and late news anchor, Erika Stanish. Paul Martino had anchored those newscasts for years before he was pulled from the desk in early 2021, which led, in part, to his retirement. After Martino, KDKA reporters Bryant Reed and Royce Jones frequently anchored in the time period before John Shumway was tapped for the role in summer 2021. KDKA news director Shawn Hoder said the position was open when he arrived at KDKA this summer with Stanish “doing it and doing it well. So — just made it official!” In addition to anchoring weekends, Stanish will report Wednesday through Friday for the station’s 4, 5, 6 and 7:30 p.m. newscasts.
With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue
Explore the series. “I didn’t expect it to go this far,” Tanya Brown said as she stood outside of the Eat’n Park in McKeesport, wearing a black T-shirt with the words, “Treat yourself like a queen and you’ll attract a king.” The restaurant is down the hill from Hi View Gardens, where residents last year […] The post With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Mt. Lebanon woman swims Potomac River
Judy Caves enjoys proving people wrong, especially those who say she can’t do something. It’s that attitude that has pushed the Mt. Lebanon woman to various achievements over the years, many of which have been accomplished in open water. Her latest came Aug. 31 when Caves traversed 20.5...
Elton John bids farewell to Pittsburgh in final Steel City performance
It seems we’ve been down this Yellow Brick Road before. Elton John brought his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road, The Final Tour” to PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Friday night. “It’s our last time in Pennsylvania, so we’ve got to make it extra special,” John said.
Dog park with mobile taproom opens in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new dog park is now open in Pittsburgh.Dog Park opened Friday at SouthSide Works. The 1,400-square-foot space is free and open to the public and includes a mobile taproom by Levity Brewing.If you want to bring your pup for a visit, the park is located in the grassy area behind the Cheesecake Factory. It is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
