By now you’ve seen the game-winning Hail Mary pass that lifted Appalachian State over Troy 32-28 on Saturday. Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and App State, a week after upsetting Texas A&M, pulled out a win over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener.
Someone might want to check to see if Boone is still standing
Appalachian State earned its first appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday after upsetting then No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station a week ago. Usually, when Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, and the crew roll into town, the game rarely lives up to the pregame festivities. Of course, students showed up...
Watch Tyler Van Dyke, Will Mallory, Jahfari Harvey and DJ Ivey react to the Hurricanes' 17-9 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday. Miami dropped to 2-1 on the season with the loss. Video courtesy of Miami athletics. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached...
Appalachian State QB helped fans storm the field following Hail Mary win over Troy
Appalachian State is becoming the darling of college football very quickly. The Mountaineers are a 63-61 shootout from being 3-0 on the season, but will settle for 2-1 after beating Texas A&M and, more recently, Troy on a last second Hail Mary. Quarterback Chase Brice, mere moment after winning the...
Burgers in Brenham
When Brenham comes to mind, you may think of Blue Bell and rich Texas history. While that is all true, one thing you might not expect when you are here, is that you are in the middle of a foodie’s paradise. From authentic Italian food to award winning BBQ, Brenham/Washington County has it all! One staple that can be interpreted a million different ways is a big juicy hamburger with all the toppings and your favorite sides.
Lake Rhodhiss, North Carolina, USA
Welcome to the ultimate guide to Lake Rhodhiss — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Lake Rhodhiss spans 3,060 acres in Burke and Caldwell Counties of west central North Carolina, lying between Lake James and Lake Hickory. A view of surrounding mountain peaks and wildlife, coupled with Rhodhiss’ sprawling quiet, makes the lake a beauty. It is a narrow river-like reservoir within the large Catawba River Basin. About three fourths of the lake’s watershed is forested and only three percent developed, making the area a good choice for those who simply desire some rejuvenation in nature’s lap.
Fatal wreck claims life of Boone man on Saturday
A Boone man died after a wreck over the weekend. On Saturday, September 17, at approximately 1:35 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated the collision on US 421 at Landfill Road, according to NCSHP. A 2012 Ford pickup truck was traveling west on US 421, attempted to turn left onto Landfill Road, failed to yield the right of way, and collided with an eastbound 2001 Yamaha motorcycle, according to a NCSHP report.
Sierra Hull Hitting the High Country
The Mast Store Americana Music Series on the Doc Watson Stage of the Appalachian Theatre continues on September 29 with multi-award-winning bluegrass singer-songwriter, mandolinist, and guitarist Sierra Hull performing live at the historic venue in downtown Boone, NC. Hull won the International Bluegrass Music Association’s (IBMA) “Mandolin Player of the...
Authors offer new perspectives as Boone turns 150
Boone celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. To commemorate this milestone, the Town of Boone has planned many events throughout 2022 recognizing Boone’s uniqueness in the last 150 years, including a summer concert series at the Jones House, nightly summer performances at Horn in the West and “Boone Reads Together;” a reading program focusing on a celebration of local history and the stories of Boone.
North Carolina homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder: Sheriff
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at a residence along Flat Gap Road.
Oversized transport to cause traffic delays in eastern Lincoln County
There will be a heavy-haul transport of oversized equipment coming through eastern Lincoln County Tuesday. The Lincoln County Emergency Management has been alerted that Edwards Moving & Rigging will be conducting a move of oversized equipment for Siemens Energy. This move will travel from the Duke Energy Lincoln Combustion Turbine site on Old Plank Road to Timken Company on N.C. 27 East.
College Station church taking vote to disaffiliate from denomination
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds of churches are moving away from the United Methodist Church, including Christ Church in College Station. Formally known as Christ United Methodist Church, Christ Church voted Tuesday night to decide if they will disaffiliate. If this is passed, the church will join the Global Methodist Church.
Man killed in Washington County, Virginia motorcycle crash, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a crash in Washington County Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to Campground Road, 1.5 miles north of Island Road. Police said a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 48-year-old Jackie E. Mayo was going north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a fence.
