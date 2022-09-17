ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald-Journal

Prep girls soccer: Hawks start strong, shut out Wolves

NORTH LOGAN - It was the kind of start the Riverhawks were hoping for. Emma Jensen scored in the second minute, teammate Taylor Miller found the back of the net 23 minutes later and that set the tone in Ridgeline's 3-0 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 girls soccer match on a pleasant Tuesday evening.
Herald-Journal

PHS boys soccer ties Rigby, takes narrow loss to Century

Preston traveled to Century last week and faced Rigby at home. This week started off at home against Pocatello on Sep. 19 (score unavailable at press time). They travel to Bonneville today, Sep. 20, to play at 4 p.m. and host Burley at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 21 before traveling to Pocatello to play another conference game with the Thunder on Tuesday, Sep. 27 at 4 p.m.
Herald-Journal

Preston girls soccer gets first win of season

Preston soccer earned their first win of the season last week and had a tight game with district rival Century. They host Bonneville today, Sep. 21, at 4 p.m. and travel to Rigby on Friday, Sep. 23 for another shot at the Trojans, who beat them 4-0 earlier in the season.
