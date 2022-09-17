Preston traveled to Century last week and faced Rigby at home. This week started off at home against Pocatello on Sep. 19 (score unavailable at press time). They travel to Bonneville today, Sep. 20, to play at 4 p.m. and host Burley at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 21 before traveling to Pocatello to play another conference game with the Thunder on Tuesday, Sep. 27 at 4 p.m.

PRESTON, ID ・ 6 HOURS AGO