Herald-Journal
Prep girls soccer: Hawks start strong, shut out Wolves
NORTH LOGAN - It was the kind of start the Riverhawks were hoping for. Emma Jensen scored in the second minute, teammate Taylor Miller found the back of the net 23 minutes later and that set the tone in Ridgeline's 3-0 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 girls soccer match on a pleasant Tuesday evening.
PHS boys soccer ties Rigby, takes narrow loss to Century
Preston traveled to Century last week and faced Rigby at home. This week started off at home against Pocatello on Sep. 19 (score unavailable at press time). They travel to Bonneville today, Sep. 20, to play at 4 p.m. and host Burley at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 21 before traveling to Pocatello to play another conference game with the Thunder on Tuesday, Sep. 27 at 4 p.m.
Preston girls soccer gets first win of season
Preston soccer earned their first win of the season last week and had a tight game with district rival Century. They host Bonneville today, Sep. 21, at 4 p.m. and travel to Rigby on Friday, Sep. 23 for another shot at the Trojans, who beat them 4-0 earlier in the season.
Prep volleyball: Riverhawks hand Bobcats first loss of season
SMITHFIELD – All streaks eventually come to an end and such was the case Tuesday night for the Sky View volleyball team. The Bobcats had opened the 2022 campaign with 14 straight victories, They ran into Region 11 foe Ridgeline and could not make it 15.
