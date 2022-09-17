ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melania Trump Disapproved Of Donald Trump's Response To COVID-19: 'You're Blowing This'

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Source: mega

Melania Trump was not a fan of former president Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the new book The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser claimed that the former First Lady vehemently disagreed with the way her husband was handing the situation.

Source: mega

The tell-all goes on to claim that Melania was "rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up."

"You're blowing this. This is serious. It's going to be really bad, and you need to take it more seriously than you're taking it," the former model reportedly told Donald, to which he replied, "You worry too much. Forget it."

When The Apprentice star was in office in April of 2020, he rolled out new federal guidelines recommending masks, but did note that he would not be wearing one.

"I'm all for masks ... If I were in a tight situation with people, I would absolutely [wear one]," Donald explained in a press conference at the time.

Source: mega

The 45th president continued his mask resistance during one of his first political debates with President Joe Biden later that year, going on to criticize him for using the protective measure.

"Every time you see him, he's got a mask," Donald mocked the current White House resident. "He could be speaking 200 feet away from it, he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen."

Source: mega

Both Donald and Melania caught the virus mere days after the political debate, which left the businessman hospitalized with the virus.

Source: OK!

"As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19," Melania wrote on Twitter following she and her partner's diagnosis. "We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."

CNN obtained passages of The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021.

