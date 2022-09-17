ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Which South Carolina Players Do You Need to Know?

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Snp9d_0hz5Gz0q00

Which players do you need to know from South Carolina on Saturday?

Twenty-four hours away from kickoff inside Williams Brice Stadium, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will take on unranked South Carolina. The Gamecocks have started their second season under head coach Shane Beamer 1-1, after a hard-fought 44-30 loss to Arkansas, following their 35-14 win over Georgia State in the season opener.

Being a 24.5-point favorite, Georgia is expected to handle the Gamecocks comfortably, just like they have Oregon and Samford to start the season.

With that being said, the Gamecocks have some good football players who should not be taken lightly.

QB, Spencer Rattler, #7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6z1t_0hz5Gz0q00
Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

You should all know of the former Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler. The former five-star quarterback from the 2019 class didn't pan out as many would've thought in his time at Oklahoma. After a promising 2020 season, his first as the starter for the Sooners, Rattler didn't show much improvement in 2021. His struggles in last season's Red River Rivalry Game versus Texas is ultimately what lost him the starting job to Caleb Williams

Rattler is now in Columbia, South Carolina, and has shown signs of promise despite the troubles upfront. His arm strength is his best trait, and while his arm talent, otherwise known as the ability to throw off platform, can be inconsistent, he is still dangerous.

TE, Jaheim Bell, #0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LA7Ua_0hz5Gz0q00
Sep 3, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Jaheim Bell (0) celebrates making a two-point conversion against the Georgia State Panthers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Listed as a tight end on South Carolina's roster, he plays a similar role to what Treylon Burks did for Arkansas. Bell will line up in the backfield like a running back and play out wide like a receiver.

You can expect the Gamecocks' offense to use him in a multitude of different ways, almost as if they are trying to hide him from the defense. Don't be fooled by his stat line so far this season; he is one of their top weapons offensively.

WR, Antwane Wells Jr., #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThVzi_0hz5Gz0q00
Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) celebrates with Antewane Wells Jr. (3) after rushing for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

A name many are not familiar with to this point, that is because he transferred to South Carolina this offseason after playing for two years at James Madison University. Wells Jr. is currently the leading receiver for the Gamecocks, with 15 receptions for 244 yards.

Nicknamed "Juice," will surely be a top target of Rattlers and someone to keep an eye on throughout Saturday's game.

