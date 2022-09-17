ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Color High: Exquisite Jewelry

By Thomas Waller
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xkC0D_0hz5G6zU00

What makes a gem precious? There are only four gemstones that get that distinction: diamonds, sapphires, emeralds and rubies. According to geologists, these stones possess the minerals that combine the highest degrees of beauty, hardness, durability and rarity. Precious stones in jewelry have fascinated mankind since the dawn of time. Before written language or even the spoken word, there was jewelry . British archaeologist Archibald Campbell Carlyle said of primitive man, “The first spiritual want of a barbarous man is decoration.”

But jewelry is more than a mere ornament, a flash of cash or historical heirloom in a museum or gathering dust in a safe. Jewelry symbolizes so much more than that — it is a symbol of our separation from the animal kingdom and our desire to capture and appreciate beauty.

More from WWD

High jewelry — or in French, haute joaillerie — refers to the most expensive pieces of jewelry available from the big-name houses, many of which are one-of-a-kind; cost millions due to materials, workmanship and signature, and include extremely valuable gemstones as distinctive features.

The formal high jewelry shows happen in Paris during the Haute Couture shows, and both exemplify the best in creativity and materials, and offer designs that drive the imagination beyond the possible. But the highest form of jewelry art does more than inspire fantasy and imagination: It also keeps old craftsmanship alive, and offers a tangible and portable way to preserve investments.

Here, WWD showcases pieces made from the finest precious stones — diamonds, sapphires, emeralds and rubies — crafting exquisite, one-of-a-kind pieces that dazzle the eye and maintain the rare art that goes back centuries.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The Best Minimalist Jewelry Brands for Everyday Rings, Studs, Necklaces and More.

The most intriguing part about minimalist jewelry is that, depending on who you ask, it is something entirely different for everyone. To some fashion lovers, it’s simple and dainty pieces that may include minimal diamonds, mixed metals, tiny stud earrings, or perhaps a chunky solid-silver ring. To others, it can include a 4-carat diamond tennis necklace, 24K gold ear cuff, a heavy, solid, 14K gold chain-link bracelet, and perhaps even an emerald tennis bracelet for a hint of everyday color. While the minimal jewelry trend might not include large, colorful stones and ornate in-your-face detailing, one thing you can count...
APPAREL
WWD

Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Portrait and the Passing of Her Favorite Necklace to Catherine, Princess of Wales

LONDON — Buckingham Palace released an unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on the eve of her state funeral at Westminster Abbey. The image was taken at Windsor Castle before the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. She’s wearing a light powder blue dress with an aquamarine and diamond clip brooches, which was a present from her father King George VI for her 18th birthday in 1944.More from WWDBritain Bids Farewell to Queen Elizabeth IITributes to Queen Elizabeth II on the Runway at London Fashion WeekPictures of London in Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II “Blue has always been one of [the queen’s] favorite colors...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Diamonds#Art#Paris#Creativity#British#Wwd Color
papermag.com

Tommy Dorfman's Simon Miller Collab Goes All the Way Up to Size 45

"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see September's newest arrivals. Tommy Dorfman and Simon Miller have partnered on a size-inclusive capsule collection featuring the brand's classic footwear styles, including the High Raid Boot, Bubble Clogs, and High Mojo Boot, in limited edition colors that will be available in extended sizing (up to 45). "As a girl with a size 43 shoe shopping has always been a struggle," she says. Shop away dolls!
APPAREL
PopSugar

Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season

Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023

While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”

2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vogue

Katie Holmes’s Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits

From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Hilary Duff Stepped Out Wearing TikTok’s Most Versatile Trend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Athleisure has been the talk of TikTok for a while now. From comfy, WFH lounge sets to athletic gear cute enough for both the office and the gym, TikTok has been on top of letting us know the latest trends. A piece of athleisure that has been blowing up recently is the tennis skirt. If you search #tenniskirt on TikTok you can see tons of outfits that look like they stepped right off the court and onto the runway.
TENNIS
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show

Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Wear British Designers to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral With Sentimental Jewelry

LONDON — Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore head-to-toe black, and pearl jewelry, at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. In wearing pearls, they adhered to a mourning custom first introduced in the age of Queen Victoria. She wore them with her all-black outfits following the death of her husband, Prince Albert. Pearls are thought to represent purity, but also tears, and the British royal family has continued the tradition.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Hair Styling Tricks Stylists Swear By To Hide Thinning: Curtain Bangs And More

While treatment for hair loss and thinning can be found through doctor visits, a healthier diet and nourishing hair products, you can still hide signs of weaker strands with clever styling tricks. We reached out to professional hair stylists and experts for 2 tips regarding hair styling, and to learn how curtain bangs and two clever updo hacks can transform your look. Read on for suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert, stylist and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Amr Salem, scalp micropigmentation specialist and hair expert at INKredible Scalp.
HAIR CARE
WWD

Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book

Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Tibi RTW Spring 2023

Tibi designer Amy Smilovic celebrated 25 years in business — no small feat in fashion — with a blowout runway show Saturday afternoon for 800 people. Smilovic has carved out a niche for smart, beautiful basics-with-a-twist and one of the best parts of the show was seeing how her customers styled their own Tibi pieces in such a personal way — the Stella crispy cargo pants with white tank top, Bottega Veneta bag and strappy heels; the asymmetric Tibi denim shirtdress buttoned just so, with one sleeve on and one off to reveal a sexy shoulder; the whisper soft Tibi shrunken cashmere cardigan, artfully twisted and tied into a kind of scarf over a button-down and jeans, or the oversize Liam blazer worn as a dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Alejandra Alonso Rojas RTW Spring 2023

“The collection is about movement, it’s about her — her body, her shapes her curves,” Alejandra Alonso Rojas said ahead of her salon-style, slow-sauntering spring runway show held at Fotografiska Museum’s Verōnika eatery. “I worked with Philippine de Richemont, who’s a painter in Paris, that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy