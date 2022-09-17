ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watson, AR

Mills takes advantage of Watson Chapel miscues

By Jeff Halpern
 4 days ago

By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts

LITTLE ROCK — Watson Chapel made the mistakes and Mills capitalized in a 42-14 5A-Central victory Friday night at Mills.

Watson Chapel (1-3, 0-2) turned the ball over five times with three being converted into touchdowns; was penalized 6 times for 55 yards and had two volunteer assistants ejected after arguing a call in the fourth quarter and had a 12-yard punt that set up a Comets’ touchdown.

“We didn’t play well,” said Watson Chapel head coach Maurice Moody as he was walking off the field.

Mills head coach Cortez Lee said, “Our defense came out and gave a great effort. We had all 11 guys running to the ball. We set the tone early with the big plays and capitalized off that. I was proud of the effort we showed tonight.”

Because of the Wildcats’ mistakes, Mills (4-0, 2-0) won despite possessing the ball for 35 plays while Watson Chapel had 58. Watson Chapel had 272 yards in total offense with 68 passing yards coming on two completions. Mills had 221 yards (89 rushing and 132 passing).

Daniel Brown led the Comets with 71 yards rushing on 9 carries. Achilles Ringo completed 11-of-18 passes for 132 yards and 1 touchdown.

“Ringo continues to improve,” said Lee. “As a junior, he needs to be sharper, and we go as far as he can take us.”

The one thing Lee did not like was the seven penalties for 55 yards. “Lately we’ve been experiencing quite a few penalties,” he said. “Hopefully we can go back to film and get that corrected.”

Thomas Knowles led Watson Chapel with 70 yards rushing on 17 carries and Nakeel Lawrence had 58 yards on 12 carries.

Watson Chapel’s problems started on the opening kickoff. Damarrion Kye kicked the ball on the ground. Brown picked the ball up at his 25 started to his right and outraced everyone for a touchdown. Jabrae Shaw ran in the two-point conversion and Mills led 8-0.

Four plays later, Shaw intercepted Watson Chapel’s Marquez Brentley and returned the ball eight yards to the Mills 33. Watson Chapel appeared to have Mills’ stopped when Ringo was hit, fumbled and Brown recovered at Mills’ 47. However, a dead-ball, unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Watson Chapel gave the Comets at first down at the Wildcats’ 38. A 27-yard pass from Ringo to Shaw set the Comets up on the Wildcats 11. Two plays later, Ringo threw 13 yards to QJ King, who caught 6 passes for 58 yards along with a two-point conversion, on the right side at the 7:44 mark. The two-point conversion was no good and Mills led 14-0.

Watson Chapel had a productive drive, marching from its 23 to the Mills’ 35 in 10 plays before Omarion Hunter, who had a first down, fumbled and Mills recovered on its’ 8-yard line.

At the 7:10 mark, Shaw intercepted a pass at his 30-yard line and headed down the right sideline for a 70-yard interception return. The two-point conversion was no good and Mills led 20-0.

“Jabrae is a great all-around athlete who is very explosive and wants to be in there for every play,” said Lee. “He’s a senior who makes plays and gives great effort.”

In addition to the two interceptions, Shaw caught 2 passes for 34 yards and had 15 yards rushing on 2 carries.

Following a 12-yard punt by Brentley which gave the Comets the ball at the Wildcat 33, Ringo scored five plays later from a year out. Ringo threw to Charleston Collins for the conversion at the 2:51 mark and Mills led 28-0.

Mills had a chance to make it 35-0, but Greg Gable intercepted a Ringo pass in the end zone at the 16.6 second mark.

Watson Chapel’s first possession of the second half weeded when Brentley was sacked by Derrick Murdock on fourth down. Brentley fumbled and the Comets took over on the Wildcat 46. Five plays later, Shaw scored from 12 yards out. The two-point conversion was no good and the Comets led 34-0.

Watson Chapel finally got on the board with 42.2 seconds left in the third quarter when Brentley connected with Daniel Nelson over the middle for a 53-yard touchdown pass. Brentley ran in the conversion to make it 34-8.

Ringo scored from two yards out with 9:17 left in the game. He passed to King for the conversion to make it 42-8.

Watson Chapel closed the scoring with 4:56 left on a 15-yards pass from Brentley to Kamarrion Ferguson.

“This means everything,” said Lee. “We want to go 1-0 every week. That’s our mantra.”

