Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You Want to Eat at a Popular Thai Food Restaurant In Salt Lake City, Try SawadeeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
The Utah State Capitol is a Beautiful Building at any Time of DayS. F. MoriUtah State
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Unveils New White Uniforms
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball unveiled new white uniforms for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Cougars announced the new uniform identity on Tuesday night. Instead of Brigham Young on the uniform, it reads “BYU” on the front in white lettering. The numbers on the jersey are in royal blue.
kslsports.com
Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot
SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
Whatever happened to Saturday night? Yes, Utah scheduled for another matinee
It was announced the Utes will play their next home game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, against the Oregon State Beavers, Oct. 1, at noon
kslsports.com
Bonner On ‘Short Leash’ As Recovery From Knee Injury Continues
LOGAN, Utah – Often times, the most difficult hurdle for an athlete to overcome when rehabbing an injury is the mental block that comes when stepping back on the field. For Utah State’s graduate senior quarterback Logan Bonner, his slow start to the 2022 season could be linked to a lack of trust in his surgically repaired left knee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is saying about Saturday’s matchup with No. 19 BYU
BYU football: Wyoming coach Craig Bohl talked about BYU’s loss to Oregon, Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall and the expected atmosphere in Provo on Saturday when he addressed the media Monday in Laramine
kslsports.com
Enis, Vele Staying Focused As Role In Utah Offense Grows
SALT LAKE CITY- Wide receivers Solomon Enis and Devaughn Vele are determined to stay focused after a big outing last weekend against San Diego State. The Utes were determined to incorporate their wide receivers into the offense more heading into 2022, but the process has been slower than most thought three games in. However, both Enis and Vele showed their value as pass catchers, hauling in three of Utah’s five touchdowns last weekend. The key now for the veteran players is to keep being that threat week-in and week-out starting with Arizona State this weekend.
kslsports.com
Adding Injury To Insult, Utah State Loses Two Starters For Season
LOGAN, Utah – Quarterback Logan Bonner isn’t the only Aggie dealing with an injury as Utah State lost two starters for the year in the loss to Weber State. Recovering from offseason knee surgery after tearing the ACL in his left knee in the Aggies bowl win over Oregon State, Bonner has acknowledged hesitation in trusting his surgically repaired joint, even with an intact receiving core.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Announces Uniform Combination For Wyoming Game
PROVO, Utah – It’s back to the grind for BYU football as they look to return to the winning side of things this week. BYU’s next opponent is former conference rival Wyoming this Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. To prepare for any game week, the growing tradition...
RELATED PEOPLE
kslsports.com
BYU TE Dallin Holker Plans To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – BYU football tight end Dallin Holker is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. KSL Sports confirmed with the tight end directly. After Tuesday’s practice, Holker was not at practice as players walked off the Student Athlete Building practice field. He informed BYU head coach...
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Week 6 Recap
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team put a bow on Week 6 of the high school football season in the state of Utah with a full recap and analysis. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind talked about the best games and performances from the sixth week of the 2022 high school football season.
kslsports.com
Whittingham, Utes Not Taking ASU Situation For Granted
SALT LAKE CITY- The Sun Devils are coming off a disastrous weekend where they lost to Eastern Michigan and head coach Herm Edwards was relieved of his duties. While being in turmoil is nothing new for ASU since the NCAA started investigating Edwards and the Sun Devils for recruiting violations last summer, the most recent news certainly adds an extra element of suspense to the Utes’ upcoming matchup.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kslsports.com
BYU Speaks For First Time Since Offensive Chants At Oregon Game
PROVO, Utah – On Monday, BYU issued its first public statement since Oregon fans’ offensive chants during the football game between the two schools at Autzen Stadium on September 17. BYU wrote, “We appreciate the sincere apology from the University of Oregon regarding the behavior of some fans...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Houston Heimuli Shares Uplifting Message In Aftermath Of Oregon Chants
PROVO, Utah – When BYU football added fullback Houston Heimuli out of the Transfer Portal, they inherited a veteran leader. Heimuli, a former captain at Stanford, is well-versed in the atmospheres at Oregon’s Autzen Stadium from his time in the Pac-12 North. Oregon students shouted offensive chants during...
Why Oregon State’s games vs. USC and Utah are on Pac-12 Networks and not ESPN or Fox: TV selection process explained
Oregon State is 3-0 for the first time since 2014, halfway to bowl eligibility and preparing for two of its biggest games of the season. But for a few hours Monday morning, the prevailing sentiment among the OSU faithful was (take your pick) confusion, frustration, annoyance or abject indignation.
What Oregon’s governor said about the chant at the BYU-Oregon football game
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown weighed in on the incident at the BYU-Oregon football game in which a chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was yelled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kslsports.com
Hans Olsen’s Film Review: Utah vs. San Diego State
SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen took some time breaking down Utah’s dominant win over San Diego State. In the videos below, Hans looks at some important players and moments from the win. For more video reviews, you can follow Hans on Twitter here.
kslsports.com
BYU Tumbles Down AP Top 25 After Oregon Loss, Utah Sees Slight Bump
SALT LAKE CITY – The week four AP Top 25 is out. One team from the state of Utah took a tumble, while the other saw a slight jump. BYU dropped from No. 12 to No. 19 in this week’s AP Top 25 after losing to Oregon, 41 to 20. Utah crushed the San Diego State Aztecs in a late-night window, giving them a slight jump from 14 to 13 in this week’s rankings.
3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
kslnewsradio.com
Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna
MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
Comments / 0