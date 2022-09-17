ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bountiful, UT

kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Unveils New White Uniforms

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball unveiled new white uniforms for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Cougars announced the new uniform identity on Tuesday night. Instead of Brigham Young on the uniform, it reads “BYU” on the front in white lettering. The numbers on the jersey are in royal blue.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot

SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Bonner On ‘Short Leash’ As Recovery From Knee Injury Continues

LOGAN, Utah – Often times, the most difficult hurdle for an athlete to overcome when rehabbing an injury is the mental block that comes when stepping back on the field. For Utah State’s graduate senior quarterback Logan Bonner, his slow start to the 2022 season could be linked to a lack of trust in his surgically repaired left knee.
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

Enis, Vele Staying Focused As Role In Utah Offense Grows

SALT LAKE CITY- Wide receivers Solomon Enis and Devaughn Vele are determined to stay focused after a big outing last weekend against San Diego State. The Utes were determined to incorporate their wide receivers into the offense more heading into 2022, but the process has been slower than most thought three games in. However, both Enis and Vele showed their value as pass catchers, hauling in three of Utah’s five touchdowns last weekend. The key now for the veteran players is to keep being that threat week-in and week-out starting with Arizona State this weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Adding Injury To Insult, Utah State Loses Two Starters For Season

LOGAN, Utah – Quarterback Logan Bonner isn’t the only Aggie dealing with an injury as Utah State lost two starters for the year in the loss to Weber State. Recovering from offseason knee surgery after tearing the ACL in his left knee in the Aggies bowl win over Oregon State, Bonner has acknowledged hesitation in trusting his surgically repaired joint, even with an intact receiving core.
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Announces Uniform Combination For Wyoming Game

PROVO, Utah – It’s back to the grind for BYU football as they look to return to the winning side of things this week. BYU’s next opponent is former conference rival Wyoming this Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. To prepare for any game week, the growing tradition...
PROVO, UT
Luke Livingston
kslsports.com

BYU TE Dallin Holker Plans To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – BYU football tight end Dallin Holker is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. KSL Sports confirmed with the tight end directly. After Tuesday’s practice, Holker was not at practice as players walked off the Student Athlete Building practice field. He informed BYU head coach...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Week 6 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team put a bow on Week 6 of the high school football season in the state of Utah with a full recap and analysis. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind talked about the best games and performances from the sixth week of the 2022 high school football season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Whittingham, Utes Not Taking ASU Situation For Granted

SALT LAKE CITY- The Sun Devils are coming off a disastrous weekend where they lost to Eastern Michigan and head coach Herm Edwards was relieved of his duties. While being in turmoil is nothing new for ASU since the NCAA started investigating Edwards and the Sun Devils for recruiting violations last summer, the most recent news certainly adds an extra element of suspense to the Utes’ upcoming matchup.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Speaks For First Time Since Offensive Chants At Oregon Game

PROVO, Utah – On Monday, BYU issued its first public statement since Oregon fans’ offensive chants during the football game between the two schools at Autzen Stadium on September 17. BYU wrote, “We appreciate the sincere apology from the University of Oregon regarding the behavior of some fans...
EUGENE, OR
kslsports.com

Hans Olsen’s Film Review: Utah vs. San Diego State

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen took some time breaking down Utah’s dominant win over San Diego State. In the videos below, Hans looks at some important players and moments from the win. For more video reviews, you can follow Hans on Twitter here.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Tumbles Down AP Top 25 After Oregon Loss, Utah Sees Slight Bump

SALT LAKE CITY – The week four AP Top 25 is out. One team from the state of Utah took a tumble, while the other saw a slight jump. BYU dropped from No. 12 to No. 19 in this week’s AP Top 25 after losing to Oregon, 41 to 20. Utah crushed the San Diego State Aztecs in a late-night window, giving them a slight jump from 14 to 13 in this week’s rankings.
PROVO, UT
ABC4

3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
MAGNA, UT

