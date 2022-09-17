ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Luis Campuzano
When it comes to watches , men’s versions tend to get more focus — but as more women increasingly show interest in finely made timepieces, major watch brands have taken notice.

From minimalistic bracelet silhouettes to diamond-embellished bevels, there’s no shortage of horological marvels out there for women — all of which boast luxury and functionality — transforming pieces into accessories with true staying power.

With women embracing timepieces to suit their individual styles, they are no longer needed to just tell time anymore, and are becoming an essential part of women’s jewelry wardrobes.

Predominantly smaller silhouettes remain triumphant, with streamlined metal bracelets, slim leather bands, and white gold bracelets adorned with cut diamonds that can go from the boardroom to date night without missing a fashion beat.

Dior ’s Grand Bal De Printemps N2 – 36mm automatic, white gold, pink gold, diamonds, sapphires, pink sapphires in a black taffeta strap bracelet.
Breguet’s Reine de Naples 8918 in 18-karat white gold case, sapphire caseback, bezel and dial flange set with 117 diamonds, crown set with a diamond, black “grand feu” enamel dial, off-centered chapter ring with Breguet Arabic numerals and a pear-cut diamond, self-winding movement, “toile brossée” fabric strap, buckle set with 28 diamonds, water-resistant to 3 bar (30m).
Piaget ’s Limelight watch, 35 x 30 mm. Case in 18-karat rose gold set with 44 marquise-cut diamonds (approx. 6.60 ct). Mother-of-pearl dial. 18-karat rose gold palace-decoration bracelet. Piaget 56P quartz movement.
Louis Vuitton ’s Tambour Slim Monogram Dentelle watch, 28 mm, stainless steel, diamond-set bezel, white mother-of-pearl dial with diamond-paved Monogram Flowers, interchangeable alligator strap.
Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso One Duetto in pink gold with diamonds.
Chanel ’s J12 Baguette Diamond Star watch Caliber 12.2, 33 MM, in white gold and diamonds.

