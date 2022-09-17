Eyewear’s Greatest Hits

There is always talk about the key pieces you need in your wardrobe, from the perfect camel coat to the Little Black Dress. But the same applies to your sunglass game — aviators, classic square, bold cat-eye, ’90s rimless sporty, a shield and Jackie O type designs are among the must-have styles to have in your arsenal. Unsure how to update your eye game? Look to classic movies or iconic culture moments for a road map:

The aviator is synonymous with “Top Gun,” either the ’80s classic or in the 2022 remake; the aviator is central to Tom Cruise’s look. President Joe Biden also is a fan, rarely seen outside without his aviators.

For a classic square, made famous by Ray-Ban, look to Madonna in “Desperately Seeking Susan,” an instant cool vibe, leather jacket not required.

And Jackie O, it’s a no-brainer. Look to the effortlessly stylish former first lady for how to make an understated glamour moment or lean into the ’60s and ’70s revival that is happening now with a colorful plastic geometric pair.

Go ’90s “Matrix” raver for that brooding all-black dystopian vibe via Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne or Carrie-Anne Moss.

Another throwback super trend as of late: the mirrored shield. Perfect for running, cycling or another outdoor sport. Lean into ’80s Venice Beach vibe, too, with cutoffs and a neon tank top.

Sunglasses are integral to a wardrobe, they help protect the eyes and help finish an outfit.