SPOILER. If you watched her Final Rose Ceremony, you may be wondering: Are Gabby and Erich still together from The Bachelorette 2022 and where are they now after that wild finale? Gabby was one of two leads for The Bachelorette season 19 along with Rachel Recchia. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel...

NFL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO