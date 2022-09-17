ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Stone Gap, VA

Gray man faces assault and drug charges

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Antonio Moore, 39, Gray, on Sunday, charging him with aggravated domestic assault and schedule I, II and VI drug violations. Deputies responded to a domestic assault call on Ben Jenkins Road in Gray on Sunday, according to a press release. Upon arrival, they found that Moore had apparently broken a bedroom window to gain access into the home and began fighting with the resident.
GRAY, TN
Police say lies led to lockdown of six Kingsport schools, charges pending

A cover-up of a shooting led to a lockdown of six schools and those involved could face charges, police said. Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Tuesday that a “false narrative” by two people who said they had been shot by a third person led police and school officials into an unnecessary investigation.
KINGSPORT, TN
TBI looking for missing teenager from Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has sent out a missing child alert for 14-year-old Aleeyah Counts from Mount Carmel. According to TBI, through a post on Twitter, Counts was last seen yesterday around Volunteer High School in Church Hill.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
State Police warns of scam using old Norton business name

NORTON – The Virginia State Police is warning those shopping online for heavy construction or farm equipment to beware of purchasing from any company using a Norton, Va. address or the name “Guyan” in its web or email address. For the past several weeks, according to State...
NORTON, VA
WCSO hosts child safety seat check-up

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be hosting a child car seat check-up on Friday. The event is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and it will allow people to stop by and make sure their child’s car seat is installed correctly, according to a press release.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 20

Sept. 20, 1888: The Comet reported several items of interest to area residents. “Mrs. Susie Vest had a Stroke of paralysis the latter part of last week and now lies in an unconscious condition at the home of her son, W. J. Vest. She is not expected to recover.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Five Kingsport school facilities on lockdown

KINGSPORT — An incident under investigation by Kingsport Police has resulted in five city schools being placed on lockdown. Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Center, Robinson Middle and Johnson and Lincoln elementary schools were put on lockdown early Monday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent Andy True said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Lynching remembrance ceremony at Kent Junction Saturday

NORTON – The second in a planned series of markers about the history of lynching in Wise County will be dedicated Sept. 24. The Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition will host Saturday’s unveiling of an educational marker relating the story of the Nov. 12, 1920 lynching of Dave Hurst in the Kent Junction community between Norton and Appalachia.
WISE COUNTY, VA
State's top election official says its 'hard to cheat' in Tennessee

Tennessee’s top election official says claims that the MicroVote voting machines in Washington County were somehow manipulated to alter votes in the Aug. 4 election are unfounded. Mark Goins, the state’s coordinator of elections, said Tennessee is a state “where it is easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”...
TENNESSEE STATE
New Carter County Commission starts work with some big questions

ELIZABETHTON — The recently elected Carter County Commission held its organizational meeting Monday evening and the new members voted on their first million-dollar decision. It was the first time meeting for 11 of the 24 commissioners and the return to the commission for Cody McQueen, who had previously served.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Public Safety
Washington County officials say August election was 'fair and honest'

Washington County election officials say unsubstantiated claims of vote tampering from a candidate who narrowly lost in August are false and unproductive. Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister said Monday that it was “not possible” to manipulate the results on the MicroVote voting machines in the way James Reeves, an independent candidate who lost the county mayor’s race to Republican incumbent Joe Grandy by 139 votes on Aug. 4, has alleged.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
ETSU leads effort to establish Johnson City Recovery Center

East Tennessee State University is taking the lead in establishing the first recovery community center in the Northeast Tennessee region. The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC) was proposed by Dr. Dorothy “Dottie” Greene, associate professor of social work and graduate coordinator for Addiction Counseling Studies, and will be guided by an advisory board with membership from throughout the region.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Dr. Jason Martin campaigns for governor in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Dr. Jason Martin, Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON – After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television report, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
ABINGDON, VA

