Johnson City Press
Gray man faces assault and drug charges
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Antonio Moore, 39, Gray, on Sunday, charging him with aggravated domestic assault and schedule I, II and VI drug violations. Deputies responded to a domestic assault call on Ben Jenkins Road in Gray on Sunday, according to a press release. Upon arrival, they found that Moore had apparently broken a bedroom window to gain access into the home and began fighting with the resident.
Johnson City Press
Police say lies led to lockdown of six Kingsport schools, charges pending
A cover-up of a shooting led to a lockdown of six schools and those involved could face charges, police said. Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Tuesday that a “false narrative” by two people who said they had been shot by a third person led police and school officials into an unnecessary investigation.
Johnson City Press
TBI looking for missing teenager from Mount Carmel
MOUNT CARMEL — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has sent out a missing child alert for 14-year-old Aleeyah Counts from Mount Carmel. According to TBI, through a post on Twitter, Counts was last seen yesterday around Volunteer High School in Church Hill.
Johnson City Press
State Police warns of scam using old Norton business name
NORTON – The Virginia State Police is warning those shopping online for heavy construction or farm equipment to beware of purchasing from any company using a Norton, Va. address or the name “Guyan” in its web or email address. For the past several weeks, according to State...
Johnson City Press
WCSO hosts child safety seat check-up
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be hosting a child car seat check-up on Friday. The event is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and it will allow people to stop by and make sure their child’s car seat is installed correctly, according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 20
Sept. 20, 1888: The Comet reported several items of interest to area residents. “Mrs. Susie Vest had a Stroke of paralysis the latter part of last week and now lies in an unconscious condition at the home of her son, W. J. Vest. She is not expected to recover.”
Johnson City Press
Five Kingsport school facilities on lockdown
KINGSPORT — An incident under investigation by Kingsport Police has resulted in five city schools being placed on lockdown. Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Center, Robinson Middle and Johnson and Lincoln elementary schools were put on lockdown early Monday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent Andy True said.
Johnson City Press
Lynching remembrance ceremony at Kent Junction Saturday
NORTON – The second in a planned series of markers about the history of lynching in Wise County will be dedicated Sept. 24. The Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition will host Saturday’s unveiling of an educational marker relating the story of the Nov. 12, 1920 lynching of Dave Hurst in the Kent Junction community between Norton and Appalachia.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan commission funds part of Petworks proposal, re-elected Venable and Gardner
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable of Kingsport will remain as chairman of the 24-member County Commission and Commissioner John Gardner of Kingsport as the chairman pro tempore. That means Gardner takes over as chairman at meetings when Venable is not available.
Johnson City Press
Fellowship in Fort Blackmore: Church camp set for new life
FORT BLACKMORE — If Scott County had a holy land, it might be Fort Blackmore Methodist Church Camp. The quiet church camp is surrounded by woods, untouched streams and memories of long ago summers spent on the vast property set in the Big Stoney Valley.
Johnson City Press
State's top election official says its 'hard to cheat' in Tennessee
Tennessee’s top election official says claims that the MicroVote voting machines in Washington County were somehow manipulated to alter votes in the Aug. 4 election are unfounded. Mark Goins, the state’s coordinator of elections, said Tennessee is a state “where it is easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”...
Johnson City Press
New Carter County Commission starts work with some big questions
ELIZABETHTON — The recently elected Carter County Commission held its organizational meeting Monday evening and the new members voted on their first million-dollar decision. It was the first time meeting for 11 of the 24 commissioners and the return to the commission for Cody McQueen, who had previously served.
Johnson City Press
Washington County officials say August election was 'fair and honest'
Washington County election officials say unsubstantiated claims of vote tampering from a candidate who narrowly lost in August are false and unproductive. Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister said Monday that it was “not possible” to manipulate the results on the MicroVote voting machines in the way James Reeves, an independent candidate who lost the county mayor’s race to Republican incumbent Joe Grandy by 139 votes on Aug. 4, has alleged.
Johnson City Press
ETSU leads effort to establish Johnson City Recovery Center
East Tennessee State University is taking the lead in establishing the first recovery community center in the Northeast Tennessee region. The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC) was proposed by Dr. Dorothy “Dottie” Greene, associate professor of social work and graduate coordinator for Addiction Counseling Studies, and will be guided by an advisory board with membership from throughout the region.
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County High School last in Tennessee to become Ayers Foundation Scholarship school
Unicoi County High School students received a huge surprise on Monday morning — $16,000 toward their college education. The Ayers Foundation announced on Monday that Unicoi County High School would be the last Tennessee high school to become an Ayers Foundation Scholarship School.
Johnson City Press
Cline takes over as Kingsport chamber's communications and events coordinator
The Kingsport Chamber announced Tuesday that Ashley Cline is its new communications and events coordinator. Cline joins the Kingsport Chamber with four years of media experience as a news producer and reporter from WCYB News 5 in Bristol, Va.
Johnson City Press
Draft Kingsport schools 2023-24 calendar set for vote Oct. 11
KINGSPORT — City school leaders Tuesday got a first look at the proposed 2023-24 school year calendar, which has a student start date of Aug. 7, 2023. That is the same of neighboring Sullivan County Schools.
Johnson City Press
“Community transformational leader” - Retired UVA Wise worker recognized for two decades’ work in equality, diversity
WISE – Sandra Jones retired from The University of Virginia’s College at Wise seven years ago after 22 years, but her career drew the attention of a student-led program at parent University of Virginia. On Saturday, that attention took the form of one of eight benches either completed...
Johnson City Press
Dr. Jason Martin campaigns for governor in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — Dr. Jason Martin, Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.
Johnson City Press
Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON – After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television report, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
