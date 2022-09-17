ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

ETSU to bring world-famous drone show to campus for International Day of Peace

East Tennessee State University’s Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement has announced its inaugural event ETSU Together, an interdepartmental program celebrating International Day of Peace, which will be observed Wednesday, Sept. 21. As a part of the event, organizers have coordinated an aerial drone show in which over 100...
TECHNOLOGY
Johnson City Press

ETSU leads effort to establish Johnson City Recovery Center

East Tennessee State University is taking the lead in establishing the first recovery community center in the Northeast Tennessee region. The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC) was proposed by Dr. Dorothy “Dottie” Greene, associate professor of social work and graduate coordinator for Addiction Counseling Studies, and will be guided by an advisory board with membership from throughout the region.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Twin Springs students' letters push VDOT to trim weeds on school road

NICKELSVILLE — What came from an early morning conversation among Twin Springs High School students regarding the overgrown vegetation along Twin Springs Road turned into more than just wasted complaints. Instead, their social studies teacher, Matt Bays, offered up a lesson in using local and state government systems to...
NICKELSVILLE, VA
WJHL

Old Post 33 brings new life to iconic Bristol building

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – From 1933 to now, it’s been a long journey for the Bristol, Virginia post office building located on Piedmont Avenue. It was built in 1933, the same year that prohibition ended in the United States. As part of intense investments into downtown Bristol, the ornate building passed from a series of […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

ETSU nationally ranked for least amount of student debt

When it comes to the universities graduating students with the least amount of debt, East Tennessee State University is now nationally ranked. This month, U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 report, a sweeping summary on a range of data from 1,500 colleges across the United States.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON – After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television report, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for governor, will be making appearances in Northeastern Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday. “I got into politics not to be a red or blue chest piece but because I care about my community, I’ve never done this before in my life. I saw a […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Police say lies led to lockdown of six Kingsport schools, charges pending

A cover-up of a shooting led to a lockdown of six schools and those involved could face charges, police said. Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Tuesday that a “false narrative” by two people who said they had been shot by a third person led police and school officials into an unnecessary investigation.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Dr. Jason Martin campaigns for governor in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Dr. Jason Martin, Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
supertalk929.com

Man Shoots Self And Another Accidentally, Lies To Police, Forcing School Lockdown

Six Kingsport City Schools went into lockdown on Monday after a man accidentally shot himself and another suspect, then lied to police that someone else had shot them. When police arrived at the Ash and Elm Street location near the Fort Henry Mall, they found the two suspects with non life threatening injuries after one of the suspects shot himself in the hand with the bullet also striking the other suspect as well. Six Kingsport schools near the Fort Henry Mall location were placed in lockdown for nearly an hour while police conducted an initial investigation, which is still ongoing with charges pending.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 20

Sept. 20, 1888: The Comet reported several items of interest to area residents. “Mrs. Susie Vest had a Stroke of paralysis the latter part of last week and now lies in an unconscious condition at the home of her son, W. J. Vest. She is not expected to recover.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

TBI looking for missing teenager from Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has sent out a missing child alert for 14-year-old Aleeyah Counts from Mount Carmel. According to TBI, through a post on Twitter, Counts was last seen yesterday around Volunteer High School in Church Hill.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
supertalk929.com

2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities

The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Man Arrested For Allegedly Choking, Throwing Female Victim To Ground

A Johnson City man is arrested and was to be arraigned after allegedly choking a female victim, then throwing her to the ground. Police responded to 8 Village Ct in reference to a domestic assault call. Following an investigation, JCPD says Alexander C. Cook is now charged with aggravated domestic assault . The female victim received injuries to her face during the incident.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Washington County officials say August election was 'fair and honest'

Washington County election officials say unsubstantiated claims of vote tampering from a candidate who narrowly lost in August are false and unproductive. Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister said Monday that it was “not possible” to manipulate the results on the MicroVote voting machines in the way James Reeves, an independent candidate who lost the county mayor’s race to Republican incumbent Joe Grandy by 139 votes on Aug. 4, has alleged.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

