Six Kingsport City Schools went into lockdown on Monday after a man accidentally shot himself and another suspect, then lied to police that someone else had shot them. When police arrived at the Ash and Elm Street location near the Fort Henry Mall, they found the two suspects with non life threatening injuries after one of the suspects shot himself in the hand with the bullet also striking the other suspect as well. Six Kingsport schools near the Fort Henry Mall location were placed in lockdown for nearly an hour while police conducted an initial investigation, which is still ongoing with charges pending.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO