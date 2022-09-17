Night Time
Now more than ever, luxury dress watches have become go-to allure pieces.
Not only are they ideal for special occasions, but they can also be investment pieces or even an heirloom that can be passed down to the next generation.
Whether they feature classic designs or modern touches, men’s dress watches tend to be elegant and often minimal, beautiful when noticed and functionally even simpler than daily wear watches. These timepieces usually highlight features such as only hours and minutes, doing away with a seconds hand. On the other hand, some of the most elevated watchmaking in the world crams all manner of functionality into small, elegant cases (with complications like chronographs, moon phases and perpetual calendars).
But industry trends are challenging the status quo of the refined timepiece, giving flexibility to its wearer as style codes become looser and more casual, making it equally appropriate to wear with a tuxedo or even a classic T-shirt with jeans.
