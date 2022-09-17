(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, James Crummel reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Crummel will talk about how a state representative who has been dealing with his own alcohol use plans to introduce a bill to help others who struggle with it. He will also talk about how Governor Wolf introduced a food-box program that provides nutritional food to seniors.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO