Chambersburg, PA

This Week in Pennsylvania: Austin Davis

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, James Crummel reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Crummel will talk about how a state representative who has been dealing with his own alcohol use plans to introduce a bill to help others who struggle with it. He will also talk about how Governor Wolf introduced a food-box program that provides nutritional food to seniors.
Wolf funds electrical worker apprentice program

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced that $297,000 will be provided to fund the training of 30 new electrical worker apprentices. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 163 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) will train 30 people from Bradford, Luzerne, Sullivan, and Wyoming Counties in a 5 year apprenticeship program.
ATLAS program helps those struggling with addiction seek help

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs has a variety of tools to help individuals and their families overcome opioid addiction. One of those tools implemented in June is something to make it easier to find critical services. A Luzerne County Back Mountain Treatment...
