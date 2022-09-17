Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON – After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television report, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County High School last in Tennessee to become Ayers Foundation Scholarship school
Unicoi County High School students received a huge surprise on Monday morning — $16,000 toward their college education. The Ayers Foundation announced on Monday that Unicoi County High School would be the last Tennessee high school to become an Ayers Foundation Scholarship School.
Johnson City Press
State's top election official says its 'hard to cheat' in Tennessee
Tennessee’s top election official says claims that the MicroVote voting machines in Washington County were somehow manipulated to alter votes in the Aug. 4 election are unfounded. Mark Goins, the state’s coordinator of elections, said Tennessee is a state “where it is easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”...
Johnson City Press
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
HAVANA — Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around. Forecasters said the storm would cause massive flooding and threatened to dump “historic” levels of rain, with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
As COVID wave recedes, attention again turns to flu
Though the number of people being infected, hospitalized and killed by the virus never approached levels seen during previous surges, the most recent wave of COVID-19 was one of the longest the region has endured. But after roughly more than five months, the number of people being infected with COVID-19...
Comments / 0