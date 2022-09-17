Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police: Man who got crushed by car could’ve been trying to steal catalytic converter
SPOKANE, Wash. – Updated information from the Spokane Police Department about an incident in East Central Spokane Monday night makes them believe the person who died could’ve been trying to steal a catalytic converter. SPD said the converter was cut and a saw was recovered. The person died...
KXLY
Deputies seize 76 fentanyl pills from Spokane Valley man, woman
COLFAX, Wash. — Two people from Spokane Valley suspected of delivering fentanyl were arrested in Colfax. Two Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle in downtown Colfax Sunday for a traffic violation. Deputies found that the driver had a suspended license and believed both people inside had illegal drugs. During...
Moses Lake couple last seen at Spokane Airport reported missing
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing couple. Theresa Bergman, a 53-year-old woman from Moses Lake, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport early Sunday morning at around 12:40 a.m. Her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman, went to pick her up at the airport. He was last seen on at...
Man dies after getting trapped underneath car while doing repairs
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man died after being trapped underneath a car in the East Central neighborhood Monday night. According to Spokane Police, a man was working on a car when the jack slipped, crushing him. It was reported at 8:30 p.m. The incident occurred at the intersection of E Main Avenue and N Pittsburg Street. This is a developing...
KHQ Right Now
Deputies confiscate guns and fentanyl in traffic stop in Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. - Deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office confiscated guns and fentanyl during a traffic stop in downtown Colfax on the evening of Sept. 18, according to a release from Sergeant Michael Jordan. After pulling over 31-year-old Amber Sitter, deputies discovered her driver's license was suspended. During the...
KLEWTV
Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests
Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
FOX 28 Spokane
Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University
SPOKANE, Wash – An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering, and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according...
KHQ Right Now
1 Riverside High School student involved in Chattaroy crash dies, second remains in hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to an update from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, one of the two Riverside High School students involved in a crash last week has died. The second student involved, the driver, remains in the hospital but is in stable condition. Last Updated: Sept. 19 at 2:30...
Woman falls from third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently on scene where a woman has fallen from a third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane. At this time, police say the woman fell from one of the Catholic Charities' Housing Units and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Spokane Police Department arrests Tuesday’s fatal stabbing suspect in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has arrested a suspect related to a stabbing that killed a woman in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found and arrested 30-year-old Ashley Garrity near North Maple and West Maxwell in West Central Spokane. Officers say she fled briefly from officers on foot and was caught and arrested without further incident. Garrity was...
KHQ Right Now
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing on 1st and Division
SPOKANE - Just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a woman was stabbed in an apartment building on 1st Ave. and Division St. The victim was found at the scene by responding Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers, who immediately began rendering aid. However, she died at the scene. Investigators determined...
KHQ Right Now
Driver arrested for aggravated assault after hitting several vehicles in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho - A driver was arrested by deputy's with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Saturday afternoon, after he allegedly struck several vehicles in the Lancaster Market parking lot and resisted arrest. According to KCSO, 41-year-old Hayden resident Seth Cervin was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for aggravated...
Spokane physician suspended for lifting up patient's shirt, making jokes about her appearance
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane physician Thomas J. Osten has been suspended indefinitely from practicing medicine in Washington state for alleged inappropriate conduct with a patient. The Washington Medical Commission stated that Osten reportedly raised a patient's shirt without her permission and made inappropriate jokes and comments about her marital...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Fire Department to fine Jewels Helping Hand if cooling shelter isn't taken down
SPOKANE, Wash. - While there's a lot of back and forth about the future of the Camp Hope in Spokane, one agency is putting its foot down. Over the last 10 months, the people at Camp Hope have survived the winter and the unforgiving heat this summer, but now the Spokane Fire Department is putting an end to one piece of that, saying the 2,000 foot cooling shelter needs to be taken down by Thursday, September 22nd.
KHQ Right Now
Jury selection underway for wrongful death suit over 2019 officer-involved shooting
Jury selection began Sept. 19 for a wrongful death lawsuit against the city brought by the family of David Novak. In 2019, officers with the Spokane Police Department mistook the sound of Novak hitting a baseball bat against a car for gunshots and shot him to death.
KHQ Right Now
Rollover collision partially blocking US-2 near the I-90 exchange
SPOKANE, Wash. - The westbound lanes of US-2 near the exchange with I-90 are partially blocked due to a overturned car on the median. Eastbound lanes are also partially blocked by responding crews. Police, a fire truck and at least one ambulance are all on scene. This is a developing...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane moves to control homeless activities
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane is moving on two fronts to regulate the activities of a growing homeless population, with a ban on camping in certain locations and restrictions on where people can hang out during business hours. On Monday, the city council voted unanimously to...
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT, Department of Commerce and State Patrol respond to threat of legal action over Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation, Department of Commerce and State Patrol all responded to the City of Spokane's letter threatening legal action if Camp Hope isn't cleared out by Oct. 20. The letter outlines four actions the agencies said could be taken to remove Camp Hope:
KHQ Right Now
Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far
SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
Kootenai County Fire quickly puts out two-story house fire in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Kootenai County Fire & Rescue quickly extinguished a two-story house fire in Post Falls Monday evening. Fire and EMS crews arrived on scene a little before 7 p.m. and saw fire and smoke from the roof of a two-story family home. The fire was isolated...
