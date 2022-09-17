ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY

Deputies seize 76 fentanyl pills from Spokane Valley man, woman

COLFAX, Wash. — Two people from Spokane Valley suspected of delivering fentanyl were arrested in Colfax. Two Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle in downtown Colfax Sunday for a traffic violation. Deputies found that the driver had a suspended license and believed both people inside had illegal drugs. During...
KHQ Right Now

Deputies confiscate guns and fentanyl in traffic stop in Colfax

COLFAX, Wash. - Deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office confiscated guns and fentanyl during a traffic stop in downtown Colfax on the evening of Sept. 18, according to a release from Sergeant Michael Jordan. After pulling over 31-year-old Amber Sitter, deputies discovered her driver's license was suspended. During the...
KLEWTV

Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests

Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
FOX 28 Spokane

Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, Wash – An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering, and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police Department arrests Tuesday’s fatal stabbing suspect in West Central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has arrested a suspect related to a stabbing that killed a woman in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found and arrested 30-year-old Ashley Garrity near North Maple and West Maxwell in West Central Spokane. Officers say she fled briefly from officers on foot and was caught and arrested without further incident. Garrity was...
KHQ Right Now

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing on 1st and Division

SPOKANE - Just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a woman was stabbed in an apartment building on 1st Ave. and Division St. The victim was found at the scene by responding Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers, who immediately began rendering aid. However, she died at the scene. Investigators determined...
KHQ Right Now

Driver arrested for aggravated assault after hitting several vehicles in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho - A driver was arrested by deputy's with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Saturday afternoon, after he allegedly struck several vehicles in the Lancaster Market parking lot and resisted arrest. According to KCSO, 41-year-old Hayden resident Seth Cervin was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for aggravated...
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Fire Department to fine Jewels Helping Hand if cooling shelter isn't taken down

SPOKANE, Wash. - While there's a lot of back and forth about the future of the Camp Hope in Spokane, one agency is putting its foot down. Over the last 10 months, the people at Camp Hope have survived the winter and the unforgiving heat this summer, but now the Spokane Fire Department is putting an end to one piece of that, saying the 2,000 foot cooling shelter needs to be taken down by Thursday, September 22nd.
KHQ Right Now

Rollover collision partially blocking US-2 near the I-90 exchange

SPOKANE, Wash. - The westbound lanes of US-2 near the exchange with I-90 are partially blocked due to a overturned car on the median. Eastbound lanes are also partially blocked by responding crews. Police, a fire truck and at least one ambulance are all on scene. This is a developing...
KHQ Right Now

Spokane moves to control homeless activities

(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane is moving on two fronts to regulate the activities of a growing homeless population, with a ban on camping in certain locations and restrictions on where people can hang out during business hours. On Monday, the city council voted unanimously to...
KHQ Right Now

Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far

SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
