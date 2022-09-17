ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H&H Industries expands in Jackson County, Ohio; adds 5 new jobs

OAK HILL, Ohio — H&H Industries, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), announced Wednesday an investment of $233,000 to expand their production capacity, creating five new jobs in Jackson County. Family-owned and operated since 1972, H&H Industries is...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH

