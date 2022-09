SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Kierstn Posey scored the only goal of the game to lead Lincoln to a 1-0 victory over Liberty in Big 10 Conference girls high school soccer action Tuesday night at Stydahar Field. Posey took a free kick at the 26-minute mark from 30 yards...

SHINNSTON, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO