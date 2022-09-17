ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

Area police reports

 3 days ago

Area police reports

Defiance police---

Monday, 3:26 a.m., on Carpenter Road, just south of Commerce Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Jacob Huner, 22, 24545 Elliott Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 12:55 p.m., at 1051 Ralston Ave., Brittany Chupurdy, 33, 101 Ralston Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Henry County Common Pleas Court's juvenile division and taken to CCNO.

Wednesday, 10:59 a.m., on Ralston Avenue, just before the U.S. 24 eastbound on ramp, a northbound vehicle driven by Joshua Loop, 23, 27789 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Laurie Moll, 76, 325 Westfield Ave. Both vehicles had light damage, and Moll was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Wednesday, 8:09 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Daniel Cuffle, 32, Jackson, Mich., and Arnold Sessom, 47, Orlando, Fla., were arrested for theft and taken to CCNO.

Thursday, 2:48 p.m., at Clinton and Davidson streets, a vehicle driven by Aidan Kiessling, 18, 925 Holgate Ave., struck a vehicle driven by Leslie Ramey, 44, 827 Holgate Ave. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Kiessling was cited for failure to yield.

Henry sheriff---

Tuesday, 7:19 a.m., at 148 Railway Ave., Holgate, Jasmine Leatherman, 20, Lima, was arrested for theft and sale of liquor to a minor.

Thursday, 4:50 a.m., on County Road 2 in Richfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Allan Kreisher, 67, Deshler, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 9:37 a.m., at 424 S. Keyser St., Holgate, a vehicle driven by Mary Brown, 76, Napoleon, backed from a private drive and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Shawn Holford, 23, Holgate. Damage to Brown's vehicle was light and damage to Holford's vehicle was moderate. Brown was cited for improper backing.

Thursday, 6:05 p.m., at 516 Railway Ave., Holgate, Jason Hohenberger, 47, Holgate, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Thursday, 6:23 p.m., at Ohio routes 34 and 66 in Ridgeville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Aimee Collins, 38, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Chad Collins, 41, Napoleon. Amy's vehicle had disabling damage and Chad's vehicle had light damage.

Paulding sheriff---

Sept. 9, 12:45 p.m., at Ohio routes 111 and 500 in Paulding Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Logan Baker, 20, Oakwood, attempted a left turn and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Jason Andrews, 56, Elida. Baker's vehicle had disabling damage and Andrews' vehicle had moderate damage. Baker was cited for improper turning.

Fulton sheriff---

Wednesday, 5:54 a.m., on Ohio 66 in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kenneth Waggoner, 69, West Unity, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 6:53 a.m., at Ohio 66 and U.S. 20A in German Township, a southbound Perfection Finishers, Inc., vehicle driven by Suzette Sommers, 57, Fayette, attempted to back up in order to allow space for an oncoming semi and struck a vehicle driven by Tonya Lantz, 56, Fayette. Lantz's vehicle had moderate damage and Sommers' vehicle had light damage.

Defiance, OH
The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

