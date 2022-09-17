Napoleon Municipal Court

Preliminary hearings---

Ashley Carter, 28, Napoleon, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of trafficking drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Sentenced---

Jonathan Arps, 30, New Bavaria, possession of drug paraphernalia, $50 fine; possession of drugs, $50 fine; criminal mischief, $300 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days suspended.

Samantha Williams, 24, Monroe, Mich., disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 20-day jail sentence suspended; failure to appear, dismissed.

Leigha Bodi, 37, Grand Rapids, disorderly conduct, $250, 30 days jail/29 days suspended/1 day credit.

Ashley Deeds, 34, Delta, resisting arrest, $500 fine, 90 days jail/87 days suspended/3 days credit; assault, dismissed.

Mark Phillips, 44, Deshler, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended/3 days credit; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Sheri Kesler, 53, Paulding, $625 fine/250 suspended, 30 days jail, 27 days suspended.

Wyatt Whalen, 21, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine/$100 stayed; driving under suspension, $250 fine/$100 stayed.

Joshua Weber, 29, Bryan, invalid tag, $50 fine; unsafe vehicle, no fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; driving under suspension, $150 fine; failure to dim lights, no fine.

Dalton Iffland, 22, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, one-year operator's license suspension.

Bradley Samples, 43, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $150 fine.

William Hardin, 20, Napoleon, wrong plates, $50 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; driving without a license, dismissed.

Dinesh Fnu, 35, South Richmond Hills, N.Y., speed, $150 fine; driving under suspension, $150 fine.

Leticia Lara, 27, Toledo, wrongful entrustment, $150 fine.

Terry Osley, 31, Toledo, no operator's license, $50 fine; duty-safety vehicle, $100 fine; no safety belt, $35 fine.

Cynthia Dotson, 20, Napoleon, wrongful entrustment, $150 fine.

Dismissed---

Cade Keefer, 21, West Unity, falsification.

Kent Miller, 55, Napoleon, OVI.

Justin Genot, 31, Bryan, possession of drug paraphernalia, crossing over marked lanes, speed, reckless operation, distracted driving, leaving the scene, dismissed.