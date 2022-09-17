ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleon, OH

Napoleon Municipal Court

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 3 days ago

Napoleon Municipal Court

Preliminary hearings---

Ashley Carter, 28, Napoleon, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of trafficking drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Sentenced---

Jonathan Arps, 30, New Bavaria, possession of drug paraphernalia, $50 fine; possession of drugs, $50 fine; criminal mischief, $300 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days suspended.

Samantha Williams, 24, Monroe, Mich., disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 20-day jail sentence suspended; failure to appear, dismissed.

Leigha Bodi, 37, Grand Rapids, disorderly conduct, $250, 30 days jail/29 days suspended/1 day credit.

Ashley Deeds, 34, Delta, resisting arrest, $500 fine, 90 days jail/87 days suspended/3 days credit; assault, dismissed.

Mark Phillips, 44, Deshler, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended/3 days credit; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Sheri Kesler, 53, Paulding, $625 fine/250 suspended, 30 days jail, 27 days suspended.

Wyatt Whalen, 21, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine/$100 stayed; driving under suspension, $250 fine/$100 stayed.

Joshua Weber, 29, Bryan, invalid tag, $50 fine; unsafe vehicle, no fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; driving under suspension, $150 fine; failure to dim lights, no fine.

Dalton Iffland, 22, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, one-year operator's license suspension.

Bradley Samples, 43, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $150 fine.

William Hardin, 20, Napoleon, wrong plates, $50 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; driving without a license, dismissed.

Dinesh Fnu, 35, South Richmond Hills, N.Y., speed, $150 fine; driving under suspension, $150 fine.

Leticia Lara, 27, Toledo, wrongful entrustment, $150 fine.

Terry Osley, 31, Toledo, no operator's license, $50 fine; duty-safety vehicle, $100 fine; no safety belt, $35 fine.

Cynthia Dotson, 20, Napoleon, wrongful entrustment, $150 fine.

Dismissed---

Cade Keefer, 21, West Unity, falsification.

Kent Miller, 55, Napoleon, OVI.

Justin Genot, 31, Bryan, possession of drug paraphernalia, crossing over marked lanes, speed, reckless operation, distracted driving, leaving the scene, dismissed.

News Break
Politics
hometownstations.com

Bench warrant issued for Quintez Burns after he fails to appear for trial

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The trial of a Lima man facing a felonious assault charge didn't start today, because he didn't show up for it. A bench warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Quintez Burns for failure to appear at his trial. Burns was facing one count of felonious assault for an alleged incident that happened about a year ago. Supposedly there was a fight following a basketball game at the YMCA that left a man seriously injured. Burns was scheduled to have a change of plea hearing earlier this summer but instead asked for a new attorney after, according to him, they didn't see eye to eye on his defense.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
