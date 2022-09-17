Read full article on original website
Police identify man seen on video abusing dog at Anaheim apartment complex
Police in Anaheim say the man has been identified but isn't in custody. Now, they're trying to track him down and check on the health of the animal.
2urbangirls.com
Teen fatally shot near West Covina
WEST COVINA, Calif. – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area between West Covina and Industry, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Industry Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Abery Avenue, near Valley Boulevard, where they discovered the victim lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
crimevoice.com
Convicted Felon from Ontario Arrested After Getting Knocked Over by Patrol Vehicle
A convicted felon with multiple outstanding arrest warrants was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga after a short pursuit ended in a non-fatal lethal force encounter with police. James Webster (47) of Ontario was found to be in possession of a handgun and drugs at the time of his arrest. He faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm.
3-year-old girl found dead in car in Indio identified
The Riverside County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a 3-year-old girl who was found dead inside a car on Spruce Street last week. The coroner's office has identified the girl as Hanna Valenzuela from Indio. The cause of death is still under investigation. Police were called to the 46500 block of Spruce Street The post 3-year-old girl found dead in car in Indio identified appeared first on KESQ.
Police: Man held down by customers after pulling girl into grocery store bathroom in Whittier
A man faces charges of sexually assaulting a girl in a Whittier grocery store, and investigators believe he may have more victims.The attack took place Sunday at about 2 p.m. at Stater Bros. on Mulberry Drive. Witness accounts on social media say the man followed a girl to the store's public bathrooms, pulled her inside and locked the door.The girl screamed for help. Store employees rushed to open the door, while other customers at the store rushed in to pull her away and hold him down until Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived."There was two guys on top of him,...
Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire
An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
Barstow mom, stepfather facing murder charges in death of 6-year-old after long-term abuse
A Barstow couple is facing murder charges after their 6-year-old son died following a series of injuries he received at home over a period of time, police said Tuesday.
Man Shot to Death at Bar and Grill in Lancaster Identified
Authorities Monday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that left another person critically wounded in Lancaster.
Inglewood man convicted of killing woman and her dog then setting fire to her apartment
An Inglewood man has been convicted of stabbing and killing his ex and setting her Pomona apartment on fire in 2019. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Monday that Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, of Inglewood was convicted of one count of first-degree murder, one count of cruelty to an animal and one count […]
thedesertreview.com
Police release safety info on fentanyl candy in the High Desert
Police say 'candy' fentanyl has hit the street in the High Desert. Hesperia's school police says it's seeing these brightly colored pills arrive in the High Desert. The sheriff's department has released data on fentanyl-related OD deaths in teens in San Bernardino County.
Man arrested after 3 dogs stolen from Jurupa Valley animal shelter
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man suspected of breaking into an animal shelter in Jurupa Valley and stealing three dogs last week. Sheriff’s officials said 20-year-old Tymothy Burns-Whitney was arrested as part of the investigation. Detectives believe Burns-Whitney worked with a second unidentified man to break into the shelter and steal the […]
Anaheim Man Accused of Fatal Hit-Run DUI in Santa Ana
A 55-year-old man was behind bars today on suspicion of killing a pedestrian at a bus stop in an allegedly alcohol-fueled hit-and-run collision in Santa Ana.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]
41-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead after a Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga. The incident happened on September 17th, just before 11:30 p.m., near the area of Rancho Cucamonga, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Lexus sedan, and a Chevrolet sedan. According to California Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old motorcyclist was...
CBS News
Redlands police investigating series of residential burglaries
The Redlands Police Department is investigating a series of more than a dozen residential burglaries reported since the beginning of September. In many of the incidents, the burglars forced entry through a rear sliding glass door by either forcing the door open or shattering the glass. "They typical items stolen...
8-year-old boy in Indio seriously injured in dog mauling
An 8-year-old boy in Indio was seriously injured after he was attacked by his aunt’s dog Monday afternoon. According to Riverside County Animal Services, the boy was at his relative’s house on the 47000 block of Calle Diamante around 3 p.m. when the dog broke out of its kennel, ran straight for the boy, and […]
L.A. Weekly
Rose Ruffin Arrested after Hit-and-Run on Danbury Avenue [Hesperia, CA]
23-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Pursuit Collision on Madera Avenue. The incident happened around 6:42 p..m, near the intersection of Madera and Danbury Avenue on September 12th. Per reports, 23-year-old Ruffin was driving a white Chevrolet truck and struck a power pole. Officers saw Ruffin speeding out after crashing into the...
Inglewood Man Convicted of Murdering Woman in Pomona
An Inglewood man was convicted today of fatally stabbing a woman he had briefly dated and killing her dog before setting fire to her Pomona apartment about 3 1/2 years ago.
foxla.com
Heartbroken mother wants drug dealers held responsible after son dies at San Bernardino music festival
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Marcellina Rodriguez is heartbroken after her 27-year-old son, Eli Rodriguez, died from a drug death at a San Bernardino music festival Saturday. Marcellina said her son, Eli, went with friends to the Nocturnal Wonderland festival, held at Glen Helen Regional Park. According to Marcellina, he either bought drugs or was given drugs at the event. The autopsy report is pending.
burbankpd.org
Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested
On September 16, 2022, at about 11:15 p.m., the Burbank Police Department received a report of a male trying to steal a catalytic converter off a Honda Accord in the 700 block of South Glenoaks Boulevard. When officers arrived, they spoke with the witness, who said he was outside of...
NBC Los Angeles
One Man Injured and Another Dead After Shooting Lancaster
One man is injured and another man is dead after a shooting in Lancaster Sunday morning. Lancaster Sheriff Station deputies responded to a call of a shooting around 1:42 a.m. on the 42500 block of 10th Street West. When police arrived they found two male individuals who were suffering from...
