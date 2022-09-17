ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelanto, CA

omg...I'm really thinking about moving back to Hollywood..but then again, no where is safe anymore, no matter where you live..its time to move from adelanto...been here 8 years now..I'm leaving, can't take living here anymore 😭

2urbangirls.com

Teen fatally shot near West Covina

WEST COVINA, Calif. – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area between West Covina and Industry, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Industry Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Abery Avenue, near Valley Boulevard, where they discovered the victim lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
WEST COVINA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

3-year-old girl found dead in car in Indio identified

The Riverside County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a 3-year-old girl who was found dead inside a car on Spruce Street last week. The coroner's office has identified the girl as Hanna Valenzuela from Indio. The cause of death is still under investigation. Police were called to the 46500 block of Spruce Street The post 3-year-old girl found dead in car in Indio identified appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
City
Adelanto, CA
Adelanto, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Police: Man held down by customers after pulling girl into grocery store bathroom in Whittier

A man faces charges of sexually assaulting a girl in a Whittier grocery store, and investigators believe he may have more victims.The attack took place Sunday at about 2 p.m. at Stater Bros. on Mulberry Drive. Witness accounts on social media say the man followed a girl to the store's public bathrooms, pulled her inside and locked the door.The girl screamed for help. Store employees rushed to open the door, while other customers at the store rushed in to pull her away and hold him down until Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived."There was two guys on top of him,...
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire

An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
POMONA, CA
#Violent Crime
thedesertreview.com

Police release safety info on fentanyl candy in the High Desert

Police say 'candy' fentanyl has hit the street in the High Desert. Hesperia's school police says it's seeing these brightly colored pills arrive in the High Desert. The sheriff's department has released data on fentanyl-related OD deaths in teens in San Bernardino County.
HESPERIA, CA
KTLA

Man arrested after 3 dogs stolen from Jurupa Valley animal shelter

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man suspected of breaking into an animal shelter in Jurupa Valley and stealing three dogs last week. Sheriff’s officials said 20-year-old Tymothy Burns-Whitney was arrested as part of the investigation. Detectives believe Burns-Whitney worked with a second unidentified man to break into the shelter and steal the […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]

41-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead after a Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga. The incident happened on September 17th, just before 11:30 p.m., near the area of Rancho Cucamonga, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Lexus sedan, and a Chevrolet sedan. According to California Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old motorcyclist was...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS News

Redlands police investigating series of residential burglaries

The Redlands Police Department is investigating a series of more than a dozen residential burglaries reported since the beginning of September. In many of the incidents, the burglars forced entry through a rear sliding glass door by either forcing the door open or shattering the glass. "They typical items stolen...
REDLANDS, CA
KTLA

8-year-old boy in Indio seriously injured in dog mauling

An 8-year-old boy in Indio was seriously injured after he was attacked by his aunt’s dog Monday afternoon. According to Riverside County Animal Services, the boy was at his relative’s house on the 47000 block of Calle Diamante around 3 p.m. when the dog broke out of its kennel, ran straight for the boy, and […]
INDIO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rose Ruffin Arrested after Hit-and-Run on Danbury Avenue [Hesperia, CA]

23-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Pursuit Collision on Madera Avenue. The incident happened around 6:42 p..m, near the intersection of Madera and Danbury Avenue on September 12th. Per reports, 23-year-old Ruffin was driving a white Chevrolet truck and struck a power pole. Officers saw Ruffin speeding out after crashing into the...
HESPERIA, CA
foxla.com

Heartbroken mother wants drug dealers held responsible after son dies at San Bernardino music festival

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Marcellina Rodriguez is heartbroken after her 27-year-old son, Eli Rodriguez, died from a drug death at a San Bernardino music festival Saturday. Marcellina said her son, Eli, went with friends to the Nocturnal Wonderland festival, held at Glen Helen Regional Park. According to Marcellina, he either bought drugs or was given drugs at the event. The autopsy report is pending.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
burbankpd.org

Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested

On September 16, 2022, at about 11:15 p.m., the Burbank Police Department received a report of a male trying to steal a catalytic converter off a Honda Accord in the 700 block of South Glenoaks Boulevard. When officers arrived, they spoke with the witness, who said he was outside of...
BURBANK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Man Injured and Another Dead After Shooting Lancaster

One man is injured and another man is dead after a shooting in Lancaster Sunday morning. Lancaster Sheriff Station deputies responded to a call of a shooting around 1:42 a.m. on the 42500 block of 10th Street West. When police arrived they found two male individuals who were suffering from...
LANCASTER, CA

