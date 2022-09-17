ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Score no more: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln's defense breaks down Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0

A suffocating defense helped Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln handle Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0 on September 20 in Iowa girls high school volleyball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Sioux City Journal

PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley sweeps Bon Homme Invitational

TYNDALL, S.D. — The Dakota Valley boys and girls cross country teams swept the Bon Homme Invitational in Tyndall, South Dakota Tuesday. The Dakota Valley girls bested Ethan-Parkston by two points, 31 to 33. Ella Otten took third overall at 20:46.62 to lead the Panthers. Sophia Redler placed seventh overall at a time of 22:04.27. Mia Riibe ran the course in 23:36.25 for third on the Panthers team.
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
Sioux City Journal

Temps soar into the high 90s in Siouxland, shattering multiple record highs

SIOUX CITY — Throughout Tuesday, Siouxland residents going outside would have had no idea fall officially starts this week. Multiple towns across the tri-state area saw one-day, record-high temperatures that could rival the dog days of summer. In Sioux City, the temperature climbed as high as 97 degrees, which bested the previous record-high, set in 2005, by three degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Tuesday's high matched or bested the record highs for five different days in August.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Football
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Education
Sioux City, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Sioux City Journal

Sketched in: A new mural goes up in Sioux City

A new mural is joining others in Sioux City. Artist David Manzanares is working on a creation on the west side of a building at 809-811 W. Seventh St., facing Hamilton Boulevard. The finished mural will face Hamilton Boulevard and includes depictions of Estrellas de Jalisco, a local dance group....
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City community welcomed to new Hunt Elementary

SIOUX CITY — The general public got their first opportunity to tour Hunt A+ Arts Elementary on Tuesday. The new school officially opened in August after two years of construction. Interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine said the open house and ribbon cutting Tuesday was to celebrate completion of the project, as well as the students and staff who make the school special.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Rock Valley man dies in crash near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Rock Valley man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez was westbound in a Mercury Mariner SUV on Sioux County Road B40 at 6:22 a.m., when he left the road for an unknown reason near the intersection with Garfield Avenue. The vehicle entered the north ditch, vaulted a culvert and struck an embankment.
Sioux City Journal

National Weather Service- Record highs for September 20

A meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls called the record highs in Sioux City, Spencer and elsewhere "an extremely rare event." The Sioux City number matched or bested the record highs for five different days in August.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Rip Van Winkle
Sioux City Journal

Feds OK new I-29 interchange near Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Industrial growth has been ongoing for years in Sioux City's Southbridge industrial area and other business parks near and around Sioux Gateway Airport. The CF Industries expansion, the new Seaboard Triumph meatpacking plant and expansion at Sabre Industries, along with several other projects. Now that the Federal...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Northwest Iowa Realtors tap Wooster as CEO

SIOUX CITY -- The Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors has announced the hiring of Jill Wooster as the organization’s new chief executive officer. Wooster, who grew up in Mapleton, Iowa, and has lived in Sioux City since 1995, has an extensive background in organizational leadership, with previous roles at the Sioux City Journal, March of Dimes, 2011 Red Cross Tour of Homes event planner, American Heart Association, and as a mobile notary signing agent.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Luis Alberto Perez Lavariega, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 12, seven days jail, one year probation. Audrey Marie Vandall, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Open burning ban issued for Plymouth County

LE MARS, Iowa -- The Iowa State Fire Marshal's office has issued an open burning ban for Plymouth County. The ban takes effect at noon Tuesday. It will be in effect until further notice. Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief Dave Schipper requested the ban Monday on behalf of all fire departments...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City woman pleads not guilty of robbery

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty of playing a role in the gunpoint robbery of a woman outside a convenience store. Shalee Parker, 25, entered her written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, prohibited transfer of ownership of a pistol or revolver and felon in possession of a firearm.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

18-year-old Sioux City resident, who was convicted of murder, pleads guilty to marijuana possession

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City teenager awaiting sentencing for murder was sentenced last week to five years in prison for possession of marijuana. Dwight Evans, 18, on Wednesday entered a written plea of guilty to possession with the intent to deliver marijuana. Senior Judge Jeffrey Poulson ordered the prison term to be served concurrently, or at the same time, with his pending sentence for murder.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Slow down and communication will be better.

Young people today really talk fast. Many others do too. Has this happened over time because of fast food, faster cars, cell phones, etc.? Are people talking faster or am I listening slower? Someone once said, "The quality of life is not improved with speed." Please, slow down and communication will be better. -- Sharon Ocker, Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy