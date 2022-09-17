Read full article on original website
Clean sheet: Sioux City S.C. East doesn't allow Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson a point 3-0
Sioux City S.C. East sent Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 3-0 decision on September 20 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action. Recently on September 6 , Sioux City S.C. East squared off with South Sioux City in a volleyball game . We...
Score no more: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln's defense breaks down Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0
A suffocating defense helped Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln handle Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0 on September 20 in Iowa girls high school volleyball.
PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley sweeps Bon Homme Invitational
TYNDALL, S.D. — The Dakota Valley boys and girls cross country teams swept the Bon Homme Invitational in Tyndall, South Dakota Tuesday. The Dakota Valley girls bested Ethan-Parkston by two points, 31 to 33. Ella Otten took third overall at 20:46.62 to lead the Panthers. Sophia Redler placed seventh overall at a time of 22:04.27. Mia Riibe ran the course in 23:36.25 for third on the Panthers team.
Temps soar into the high 90s in Siouxland, shattering multiple record highs
SIOUX CITY — Throughout Tuesday, Siouxland residents going outside would have had no idea fall officially starts this week. Multiple towns across the tri-state area saw one-day, record-high temperatures that could rival the dog days of summer. In Sioux City, the temperature climbed as high as 97 degrees, which bested the previous record-high, set in 2005, by three degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Tuesday's high matched or bested the record highs for five different days in August.
Sketched in: A new mural goes up in Sioux City
A new mural is joining others in Sioux City. Artist David Manzanares is working on a creation on the west side of a building at 809-811 W. Seventh St., facing Hamilton Boulevard. The finished mural will face Hamilton Boulevard and includes depictions of Estrellas de Jalisco, a local dance group....
Sioux City community welcomed to new Hunt Elementary
SIOUX CITY — The general public got their first opportunity to tour Hunt A+ Arts Elementary on Tuesday. The new school officially opened in August after two years of construction. Interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine said the open house and ribbon cutting Tuesday was to celebrate completion of the project, as well as the students and staff who make the school special.
Rock Valley man dies in crash near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Rock Valley man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez was westbound in a Mercury Mariner SUV on Sioux County Road B40 at 6:22 a.m., when he left the road for an unknown reason near the intersection with Garfield Avenue. The vehicle entered the north ditch, vaulted a culvert and struck an embankment.
National Weather Service- Record highs for September 20
A meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls called the record highs in Sioux City, Spencer and elsewhere "an extremely rare event." The Sioux City number matched or bested the record highs for five different days in August.
Feds OK new I-29 interchange near Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- Industrial growth has been ongoing for years in Sioux City's Southbridge industrial area and other business parks near and around Sioux Gateway Airport. The CF Industries expansion, the new Seaboard Triumph meatpacking plant and expansion at Sabre Industries, along with several other projects. Now that the Federal...
Sioux City residents could be fined for improperly draining pools and spas
SIOUX CITY — The City of Sioux City wants to remind residents that discharging water from a pool or spa into the storm sewer system is prohibited, in order to protect the quality of water that is entering nearby ponds, rivers and streams. Since chlorinated water is deadly to...
Sioux City Community School District pays $12,500 to settle middle school student injury lawsuits
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Community School District has paid $12,500 in settlements to parents who filed two separate lawsuits after their children were injured in middle school buildings. The district paid $7,500 to Chad and Mandy Sorensen and $5,000 to Jennifer Pottorff. The settlements were paid by...
Northwest Iowa Realtors tap Wooster as CEO
SIOUX CITY -- The Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors has announced the hiring of Jill Wooster as the organization’s new chief executive officer. Wooster, who grew up in Mapleton, Iowa, and has lived in Sioux City since 1995, has an extensive background in organizational leadership, with previous roles at the Sioux City Journal, March of Dimes, 2011 Red Cross Tour of Homes event planner, American Heart Association, and as a mobile notary signing agent.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Luis Alberto Perez Lavariega, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 12, seven days jail, one year probation. Audrey Marie Vandall, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge...
Open burning ban issued for Plymouth County
LE MARS, Iowa -- The Iowa State Fire Marshal's office has issued an open burning ban for Plymouth County. The ban takes effect at noon Tuesday. It will be in effect until further notice. Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief Dave Schipper requested the ban Monday on behalf of all fire departments...
Sioux City Council says no to funding request to replace 2,300 seats at Lewis & Clark Park
SIOUX CITY — In a split decision Monday, the Sioux City Council voted against a resolution adopting plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the replacement of 2,300 more plastic seats at Lewis & Clark Park. The vote was 4 to 1, with Mayor Pro Tem Dan...
Sioux City Council moves forward on parking rate hike with Mayor Scott's amendments
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance, with amendments proposed by Mayor Bob Scott, that increases rates for municipal parking ramps and meters, as well as overtime parking and fines. Scott motioned during Monday's council meeting to set parking meter rates at...
Woodbury County OKs more COVID-19 relief funds for new jail-related costs
SIOUX CITY – The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has approved the use of additional COVID-19 recovery funds for a project tied to the new county jail. The board agreed to earmark $550,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to install utilities as part of the 28th Street improvement project.
Sioux City woman pleads not guilty of robbery
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty of playing a role in the gunpoint robbery of a woman outside a convenience store. Shalee Parker, 25, entered her written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, prohibited transfer of ownership of a pistol or revolver and felon in possession of a firearm.
18-year-old Sioux City resident, who was convicted of murder, pleads guilty to marijuana possession
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City teenager awaiting sentencing for murder was sentenced last week to five years in prison for possession of marijuana. Dwight Evans, 18, on Wednesday entered a written plea of guilty to possession with the intent to deliver marijuana. Senior Judge Jeffrey Poulson ordered the prison term to be served concurrently, or at the same time, with his pending sentence for murder.
MINI: Slow down and communication will be better.
Young people today really talk fast. Many others do too. Has this happened over time because of fast food, faster cars, cell phones, etc.? Are people talking faster or am I listening slower? Someone once said, "The quality of life is not improved with speed." Please, slow down and communication will be better. -- Sharon Ocker, Sioux City.
