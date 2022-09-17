FRIDAY NIGHT ROUNDUP: Graham falls in conference opener; Cummings game called off; Western, Williams win on the road

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
packinsider.com
NC State Showing Love & Support for Injured Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez
Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a devastating lower leg fracture in Saturday’s matchup in Carter-Finley Stadium. After suffering the injury, the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes while Ramirez was stabilized and carted off the field. As Ramirez was being carted off the field, numerous NC State...
NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll
Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
packinsider.com
NC State’s Night Game Experience at Carter-Finley is NEXT LEVEL
If you weren’t able to be at the game last Saturday, I’m not sure television did justice to the new light show that Carter-Finley put on. It was NEXT LEVEL.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Legendary Irwin Smallwood, who covered the ACC's formation in 1953: 'It is a point of civic pride that’s now lost'
Irwin Smallwood, a sportswriting legend who has seen just about everything in his time in Greensboro, was a young scribe breaking news in 1953 when the Atlantic Coast Conference formed at the Sedgefield Inn. Smallwood, 96, spent his entire newspaper career at the News & Record in Greensboro, with nearly...
HBCU Football: NC Central, Va. Union jump into national polls
HBCU football programs work their way in (and in one case) out of national polls in their respective divisions. The post HBCU Football: NC Central, Va. Union jump into national polls appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
ACC’s choice to leave Greensboro says a lot about what league is now — big business
Greensboro was good enough for the ACC for six decades, but the people in charge have decided it is not good enough for a seventh, as N&O columnist Luke DeCock writes.
lastwordonsports.com
The Wake Forest Malaise That Needs To Be Dealt With
Wake Forest is 3-0 heading into Clemson week. Since that was the very attainable goal when the season started, all is seemingly in line. But Saturday’s one-point win over Liberty was not what it could have been. Don’t believe us? Ask the players and the coaching staff. There was a Wake Forest malaise that needs to be dealt with.
ACC headquarters will move from Greensboro to Charlotte
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the ACC’s move. The ACC is moving its headquarters to Charlotte. The tournament has and will continue to rotate throughout the region. We apologize for the error. GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The ACC headquarters is officially moving. After months of anticipation, the tournament’s board of directors […]
zagsblog.com
Ian Jackson, No. 1 shooting guard in 2024, sets official to North Carolina; Kentucky’s Calipari expected in
Ian Jackson, the No. 1 shooting guard in the 247Sports Composite, has finalized an official visit to North Carolina for Nov. 11, his head coach told ZAGSBLOG. North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis and assistant Jeff Lebo were in The Bronx last week to see the 6-foot-4 Jackson in person during an open gym.
‘Armed suspects’ near UNC Greensboro campus; students told to evacuate area
The area listed in the Spartan Alert is a mere .2 miles away from UNCG campus locations such as Lexington Hall and McCormick Hall.
fortworthreport.org
‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation
It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
High school students found dead in Orange Co. remembered by classmates at soccer game
The lives of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were remembered Monday night with a moment of silence at a soccer game between their two high schools.
North Carolina seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture […]
nccu.edu
North Carolina Central University Board of Trustees to Meet on Sept. 28
The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the Banquet Hall, located on the first floor of W.G. Pearson Dining Hall. Draft minutes from the June 22, 2022 meeting and July 28, 2022 special call meeting,...
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
UNC’s cancer hospital renamed for leader whose ‘relentless drive’ made it possible
The hospital that serves patients from across North Carolina has a new name.
Crash on I-40 closed lanes in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash on I-40 Westbound has closed off East Gate City Boulevard and East Lee Street. The road has since reopened. Police said there were a few injuries. No names have been released at this time. Officials are still investigating. Drivers are asked to take an...
nsjonline.com
Chatham Schools using Critical Race Theory themed teacher training
RALEIGH — Teacher training materials with Critical Race Theory (CRT) themes are being used in Chatham County Public Schools according to materials obtained by North State Journal from whistleblowers in the district. Individuals within the school district provided copies of materials used in the training which was “required” for...
Shots fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro tweeted Sunday that shots were fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. School officials said shots are ongoing. Officials said if you are near Spring Garden Street to stay in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene. WFMY is working to...
Killer in the Carolinas: Lingering questions after confession
"She knows I love animals; she knows I love cats," said Jones. "And she told me when she got it that she thought of me. And now, when I look at it, I think of her."
