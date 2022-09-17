Read full article on original website
Roxie RU?
4d ago
these kids have no brains. no clue to actual reality. it's sad they are really messed up in the head . they have been being conditioned over time to become mindless idiots. all by design. good luck future generations. luckily I'm old enough to not have to deal with the bleak future. it's not looking good at all
teresaprk
4d ago
where is the kid parents they need to start making parents be parents and know what the Hell their into who they run with where their at and I don't want to hear the cop out story I don't know It's their jobs as parents to know
Cleveland Central Catholic High School placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to text message threat
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Central Catholic High School was placed on lockdown late in the morning on Tuesday out of an "overabundance of caution" due to a threat made via text message, the Diocese of Cleveland confirmed in a statement to 3News. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to...
Man killed in Springfield shooting; Suspect arrested
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting death in the city last week. The shooting was reported Friday, Sept. 16, around 3:30 p.m. at the Mini Mart in the 900 block of Selma Road. Police found Nagongi Cann, 48, of Springfield, shot in the hip inside of a vehicle. He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.
Ohio man arrested nearly 1 year after Home Depot thefts
Reports said that police were able to identify him due to them being involved with thefts in the Akron and Canton areas.
whbc.com
34-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Sunday morning shooting death in Akron. 34-year-old Dartanian Howard was found dead in a parking lot off East Lods Street in the city. He had been shot several times. A caller from nearby Elizabeth Park says he made the discovery. No...
cleveland19.com
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Amber Alert for a 4-year-old Akron boy was canceled late Monday night after authorities safely located the child. Investigators said the boy was initially abducted after his mother was allegedly shot by his father, who was considered “armed and very dangerous” on Sept. 19 in Akron.
New videos released in Jayland Walker police shooting
The city of Akron is releasing four new body camera videos from the June 27 shooting of Jayland Walker, who was killed in a hail of bullets fired by eight officers.
NBC4 Columbus
Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
15-year-old rescued from Canton Township cell tower
A 15-year-old boy was rescued from a cell tower early Tuesday morning after he reportedly got stuck 190 feet above the ground, firefighters said.
Fox 19
Mother, grandfather arrested after teen tied to bed escapes from home, police say
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother and grandfather were arrested in Celina, Ohio, following their indictment in connection with the alleged abuse of a teen girl. Sarah Evans, the child’s mother, and Robert Evans, the grandfather, are awaiting an extradition hearing after being arrested nearly 90 miles away from where the crime allegedly occurred, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.
cleveland19.com
Man shot to death in Akron parking lot
SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - A man was found murdered in an Akron parking lot Sunday morning. The Summit County Medical Examiner said the victim was discovered around 9:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Flower Court, near E. Lods Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple...
cleveland19.com
Shooting death of 3-year-old Warrensville Heights boy determined to be self-inflicted, police say (911 audio)
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Warrensville Heights police confirmed the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy last week was self-inflicted. Investigators were called to the 4000 block of Clarkwood Parkway at 9:41 p.m. on Sept. 14, according to previous reports. Warrensville Heights police Lt. Johnson said Dontez Jones got a...
Akron Amber Alert canceled after 4-year-old boy found safe; suspect arrested in Cleveland
AKRON, Ohio — A statewide Amber Alert has been canceled after police safely located a 4-year-old Akron boy who was taken Monday evening following an alleged shooting. Officers arrived at the 1100 block of Tulip Street in the South Akron neighborhood around 6:50 p.m. and found an unconscious adult woman outside. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and witnesses said they saw the male suspect grab his and the woman's son before fleeing. Video shows the father grabbing the boy before getting in his car, according to authorities.
One killed in Holmes County motorcycle crash
A 51-year-old Massillon man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into two others on a motorcycle. It happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday along state Route 39, east of Township Road 219, according to a post on the Holmes County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
newsnet5
Sisters of Akron mother shot in front of her son say she tried to get order of protection from ex-boyfriend
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron mother is recovering in the hospital and is lucky to be alive. Akron Police said her ex-boyfriend, and child’s father, shot her multiple times and kidnapped their son, triggering an amber alert. But her sisters said it could’ve been prevented. Elsie Rivera...
Ohio school board member censured following dress code controversy
Chardon School Board member, Todd Albright, has become the center of a dress code controversy.
Man shot in foot after argument in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is recovering after telling police he was shot in the foot after an argument near his home Saturday evening. Columbus police said the 22-year-old victim was in the area of Kimberly Parkway East and Kimberly Parkway at approximately 6:45 p.m. The victim told police he was outside near […]
Ohio mail clerk accused of stealing sneakers, cell phones
A mail processing clerk at the United States Postal Service's Brooklyn branch is accused of stealing parcels worth nearly $8,800. Brandon Monteal Williams, AKA Brandon Trotter, 32, of Euclid, took "numerous parcels" containing high-end merchandise between January 2022 and March 2022, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio told the FOX 8 I-Team.
newsnet5
Ohio Highway Patrol shares concerns over N.E. Ohio impaired driving
CLEVELAND — Levi Garrison of North Canton is not happy with the latest impaired driving statistics recently released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol indicating nearly 40,000 OVI crashes have taken place statewide since 2019. Garrison lost his brother Michael Garrison, 22, in an October 2017 drunk driving accident....
cleveland19.com
Man accused of fatally shooting Akron mom in her own driveway ‘uncooperative’ for court officials
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 25-year-old man accused of murdering a woman in her own driveway this past April, was scheduled to be arraigned in Akron Municipal Court Monday morning; however, court officials said he was being “uncooperative” in the Summit County Jail, so he was not brought up to the courtroom.
peakofohio.com
Drunk driver falls asleep at the wheel; gun recovered
A drunk driver was arrested after he was found asleep at the wheel in the middle of the road in Bellefontaine. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Township Road 217, near Scott’s Equipment Rental, and located a vehicle in the westbound lane of TR 217, east of the railroad.
