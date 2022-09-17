AKRON, Ohio — A statewide Amber Alert has been canceled after police safely located a 4-year-old Akron boy who was taken Monday evening following an alleged shooting. Officers arrived at the 1100 block of Tulip Street in the South Akron neighborhood around 6:50 p.m. and found an unconscious adult woman outside. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and witnesses said they saw the male suspect grab his and the woman's son before fleeing. Video shows the father grabbing the boy before getting in his car, according to authorities.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO