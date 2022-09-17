Read full article on original website
Princeton awarded urban forestry funding grant
PRINCETON — Princeton has been awarded a $10,000 grant with a $10,000 matching contribution to complete tree inventories and develop a management plan for its urban forest. The funds were provided by the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Urban and Community Forestry Core Grant Program, and administered by The Morton Arboretum and the Chicago Region Trees Initiative. The grants provide communities with a better understanding of the urban forest areas they’re managing by revealing an estimated number of trees, their size, condition and species. The inventories will also identify opportunities to increase planting, and will inform the development of a comprehensive, long-term urban forest management plan. With the funds, the Princeton Tree Committee updated and adopted a new Municipal Tree Ordinance and successfully inventoried all city trees located in public spaces, including the historic cemeteries.
IVCC Theatre Director and theatre department will receive the Illinois Theatre Association award
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College Theatre Director David Allan Kuester and the college’s theatre department will receive the Illinois Theatre Association’s 2022 Award of Excellence in Theatre Saturday. Kuester and the department will be honored in Downers Grove during the Red Gala Award Luncheon as part of the ITA’s annual event, “Together Again – A Day Celebrating Everything Theatre.”
Labor troubles hit pumpkin country
The owner of a large farming operation in central Illinois is concerned with a shortage of labor combined with growing costs to hire people. John Ackerman, owner of Ackerman Family Farms in Morton, Illinois, reports farmers across central Illinois are already feeling the pinch. This year, at his large pumpkin...
Unit 5 cleans up debris left from storms
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Cleanup continues across central Illinois after severe storms left trails of damage from Peoria to Normal. Unit 5 schools, called in custodial staff early Monday morning to prepare for the school day. School officials said most of the damage was at Normal Community High School...
McLean County cattle family makes a shift in the industry
LEXINGTON — A purebred Angus cattle producer for almost 30 years, Dave Duzan switched gears into a different segment of the beef industry. The Duzans switched to backgrounding cattle about five years ago. They buy calves at 250 pounds, get them healthy, vaccinated and ready for the next step at about 700 pounds, and off to a feedlot.
Joliet School Named One of the Best In The Nation For the Second Time
Celebration at Eisenhower Academy after they were named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announcing that Eisenhower Academy has been named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. Eisenhower is one of only 297 schools in the country receiving this honor. Eisenhower Academy was also named a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School.
Plainfield community rallies behind ISU students hit by car while leaving Normal pub
A north suburban community has been rallying behind two ISU students who were hit by a car while leaving a pub.
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
Swap Shop 9/19/22
RUMMAGE SALE 403 South Otter Creek, Streator, IL, Saturday September 24th 8am-2pm GARAGE SALE 3 families Friday 8-1 located at 905 Madison St in Streator ( in the alley). Boys 2T-5T, Girls 4T-6X, Jr. girls-ladies xlg, shoes, baby items, houseware TOYS, TOYS, TOYS, Much misc. Rain or shine! Don’t miss this one!
Storm damage throughout Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. – There was some thought among forecasters the severe weather that moved through northern and central Illinois late Sunday night would miss the Peoria area. The National Weather Service says 60 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at the height of the storms in parts of Peoria and Tazewell Counties.
Keller's Farmstand's in Oswego busy with apple picking, corn maze and cider donuts
OSWEGO, Illinois - It's time for apple picking in the Chicago area, and Keller's Farmstand in Oswego is ready for crowds with apples, a corn maze, apple donuts and baby goats. "We have a plethora of fall specialty items from apple cider donuts to fudge to cookies and apple loaves. They're all fantastic," said Nik Veich, Orchard Manager.
New yield signs coming to Mendota intersection
MENDOTA – New yield signs will be coming to a Mendota intersection. A traffic study conducted by the Mendota Police Department found that traffic control was needed on a portion of 9th St. Alderwoman Vicki Johnson said residents have raised concerns about the intersection. Yield signs are expected to be erected in the next month for 9th Street at 2nd Ave.
2 wanted for questioning in relation to shooting in Streator
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is looking to question two people in relation to a shooting in Streator. The sheriff’s office says Alyssa K. Shelton and Timothy M. Wheaton, both from Streator, are wanted for questioning after a shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of South Cleveland Avenue in Streator on September 17.
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria's Past - This Week: Sheridan Village
Here’s some photos I found online of this shopping strip mall when it was one of Peoria’s must stop and shop destinations. There’s the legendary sign and shots of a crowd heading towards Kresge’s, there’s Bergner’s, the Talking Christmas Tree at Bergner’s and a shot of an airplane with a lot of the stores at Sheridan Village behind it.
Naperville home struck by lightning
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A home in Naperville was struck by lightning, causing it to catch on fire late Sunday night. According to the Naperville fire department, a family who was at their home located at the 4600 block of Cork Tree Drive around 10:59 p.m. contacted police of their home catching on fire after being struck […]
Possible tornado in Bureau County Sunday; grain bin lands on blacktop
Did a tornado touch down Sunday night near Kentville...in Bureau County's lower leg?. That's something the National Weather Service will determine. Bureau County's Emergency Management Agency Director Adam Lind says a possible tornado brought down a grain bin around 10:30. The bin came to rest on the Walnut/Wyanet blacktop. In so doing, it struck a propane tank which eventually emptied. The site is five miles southwest of Tiskilwa in the lower leg of the county.
Over 10K without power; damage reported after overnight storms
SPRINGFIELD – A series of late summer storms stampeded across Illinois late Sunday night, causing some damage and leaving thousands without power. As of Monday morning, over 10,000 residents across the state are without power after the thunderstorms triggered a number of watches and warnings. Wind gusts were reported as high as 70 mph, and near Bradford in Bureau County, grain bins reportedly broke free and overturned a nearby LP tank. According to the Bureau County EMA, one home sustained damage but no injuries have been reported.
Only One Restaurant in Illinois Serves a Burger You ‘Need to Try Before You Die’
Truthfully, I thought every restaurant serves burgers you need to try before you die but apparently this is the only one. Here's the thing, it's not the diner making that claim, it's Mashed. Mashed, is a website specializing in all things food and just recently published an article called, The...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Will, Kankakee counties among others
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for Grundy, Will, Kendall, LaSalle and Kankakee counties Sunday night. The watch is expected to expire at 4 a.m. Severe thunderstorms are possible overnight — especially along and south of Interstate 88, the National Weather Service said. Damaging winds,...
