Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mold, rodents, and drainage issues reported at 3 Tampa apartment complexes
Three other apartment complexes within the city limits have contacted ABC Action News reporting the same problems as those who live at Silver Oaks — mold, rodents and sewage issues.
stpetecatalyst.com
Clearwater to enter negotiations for airpark
The City of Clearwater will enter negotiations with FlyUSA and Paradise Ventures on potentially becoming the new fixed-base operator of the Clearwater Airpark. During a Thursday city council meeting, the council unanimously voted to approve the selection committee’s recommendation to engage with the vying group while confronting issues and concerns from residents and pilots.
fox13news.com
Manatee County park in disrepair
Weekends mean baseball at Braden River Park, but parents say the facilities have have been declining for a while. Now, Manatee County says issues with loose bases, electrical systems, and more are underway.
Social Security pays Tampa woman day after report about her 8-month struggle
Throughout the year, Mary Painter heard her claim to recover a portion of her late husband's Social Security benefit was "in process."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beach Beacon
Palm Harbor restaurant steps up to help cancer victim
PALM HARBOR — Following Casey Hunt’s unexpected cancer diagnosis earlier this summer, her friends and family members quickly united, forming “Casey’s Army” to come up with fundraising ideas. Hunt, a 44-year-old wife and mother of two girls, was heavily involved in the community through her...
suncoastnews.com
Sheriff warns drivers to lock vehicles, remove valuables
After 10 vehicle burglaries and three stolen vehicles in an area on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to lock their vehicles. This is especially important because all of the vehicles were unlocked, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release,...
Happening Thursday: Publix hiring event
LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix said it will host another hiring event this Thursday, and the grocery giant wants you to know that all of its stores are participating. It’s the last in a series of three in-store opportunities that Publix has offered this month. On Sept. 22, prospective...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Public Works warns of emergency road closure starting Sept. 26
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Works has announced that there will be an emergency road closure. The closure will affect 30th Street West between 47th Avenue West and 50th Avenue West. This closure will be in effect from Sept. 26 until Sept. 30. This work is for storm...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Hillsborough Hispanic Dems to open ‘CASA CRIST’ to boost voter outreach
The group is opening its first statewide voter outreach headquarters. The Hillsborough County Democratic Hispanic Caucus of Florida on Monday is hosting gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist at its Grand Opening of Florida’s first statewide Hispanic voter outreach headquarters. The Headquarters is named “CASA CRIST,” after the current U.S. Representative...
thegabber.com
Gulfport, Florida Real Estate Sales Sept. 9-15
6128 Pasadena Point Blvd. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club) This 2,272-square-foot home, built in 1995, has three bedrooms and two baths. It listed for $995,000 and sold for $900,000. 6306 Vista Verde Dr. E. (Stetson) This 2003 town home has 2,332 square feet, three bedrooms, and two and one-half baths....
Bay News 9
Former "Gecko Queen" squeezed by Gulfport rent prices
GULFPORT, Fla. — Skyrocketing rent prices have been hitting Gulfport residents hard, which includes the former "Gecko Queen" who recently agreed to a more than $500 per month increase to stay in her home. "It gives me another year to get prepared," said Elizabeth Hendricks, 58, Gulfport Gecko Queen...
2 shot in Tampa, investigation underway: HCSO
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating a shooting after two people in their 60's were shot Monday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay News 9
Save the Howard Frankland? One man says it’s possible
TAMPA, Fla. - As construction on the new Howard Frankland Bridge continues, some are asking what will happen to the old one. In fact, one Tampa man is hoping to save the bridge from planned demolition. What You Need To Know. Neil Cosentino of Tampa believes the Howard Frankland Bridge...
Pasco County Animal Services To Hold “Pet Adopt-A-Thon” On Oct. 1
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A new season is a great time to add a new member to your family! Pasco County Animal Services is proud to partner with animal shelters and rescue groups throughout the county for a “pet adopt-a-thon” Saturday, October 1, 2022,
thatssotampa.com
Smashburger expanding with 15 new locations in Tampa
Open wide because Smashburger is planning a huge expansion in the Tampa area. Those perfectly caramelized patties have tantalized the taste buds of fast casual diners across the country. Tampa remains a major target market for restaurants, so it’s no surprise Smashburger is looking to increase its footprint here in Florida.
suncoastnews.com
No place to call home
It’s quite a hike through the woods to the place where Stephanie Haller and her husband, Larry, have been camping. They are homeless, but trying to get their lives back together. It’s just hard when you live outdoors in the searing heat. The path is treacherous in places,...
Highway closed after gasoline spill in Hillsborough County
Part of a highway in Hillsborough County is closed until further notice after a truck carrying gasoline overturned and caused a large spill.
Beach Beacon
Cyclist killed trying to cross Ulmerton Road in Largo
LARGO — A bicyclist attempting to cross Ulmerton Road was killed after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning, Largo police said. At 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Largo police officers were dispatched to a traffic crash near Ulmerton Road and Tall Pines Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the bicyclist was...
Bicyclist dies after colliding with SUV in Pinellas County
The police said that interviews claimed the bicyclist darted out in front of a Nissan sedan traveling west between Ulmerton Road and Tall Pines Drive around 9:15 a.m.
Vehicle found in Hillsborough River; Tampa police deploy dive team
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a vehicle that was found in the Hillsborough River Saturday morning.
Comments / 0