Outdoors Notes — Sept. 17

Design contest for 2023-24 Migratory Game Bird Stamp now open

Artists are invited to submit their original works for Maryland’s annual Migratory Game Bird Stamp contest, sponsored by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The contest is open until Nov. 3. This competition combines artistic skill with knowledge of Maryland’s wildlife and is open to residents and nonresidents. All entries must be original, neither copied nor duplicated from any previously published paintings. Each contestant can submit up to three entries with a fee structure of $15 for one, $20 for two and $30 for three. Proceeds help fund game bird and waterfowl research. Last year’s winning design was a painting of snow geese. Complete rules and forms are available at dnr.maryland.gov.