Southern Baptists
Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church. The Southern Baptists’ Executive Committee has voted effectively to cut ties with two congregations. One is an LGBTQ-friendly church, College Park Baptist Church in Greensboro, North Carolina, that had itself quit the denomination decades ago. The other is Amazing Grace Community Church of Franklinville, New Jersey. The Executive Committee cited its “lack of cooperation ... to resolve concerns regarding alleged discriminatory behavior.” The votes came at the end of a two-day meeting even as the convention responds to a consultant's report of sexual abuse in its churches and mistreatment of survivors by denominational leaders. The convention acknowledges it is now under a Department of Justice investigation.
WVa Transportation Department hiring trainees, inspectors
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is taking applications for workers in Marshall County through Oct. 8. The openings are for entry-level transportation engineering technician trainees and bridge inspectors, the department said in a news release.
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Sept. 21, 1895: Samuel Ivan Taylor was born in Mercer County. Taylor was the first member of the West Virginia State Police. He was part of the force that faced off against union miners during the 1921 Battle of Blair Mountain in Logan County.
ATC
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program has announced the recipients of its Litter Control matching grants. The grants were awarded to county solid waste authorities, county commissions and municipalities. Twenty-five applicants were approved for amounts totaling $98,339.
DHHR reminds residents of Affordable Connectivity Program
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents who participate in certain government assistance programs that they qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible households with a discount of up to $30 per month towards internet service plans.
West Virginia, take a bow
In a state as beautiful as West Virginia, with its pristine streams, its majestic forests and scenic hilltop vistas, it only makes sense that people want to visit to see why we proudly proclaim it’s “wild and wonderful” and “Almost Heaven.”. So people come to West...
