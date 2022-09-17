Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church. The Southern Baptists’ Executive Committee has voted effectively to cut ties with two congregations. One is an LGBTQ-friendly church, College Park Baptist Church in Greensboro, North Carolina, that had itself quit the denomination decades ago. The other is Amazing Grace Community Church of Franklinville, New Jersey. The Executive Committee cited its “lack of cooperation ... to resolve concerns regarding alleged discriminatory behavior.” The votes came at the end of a two-day meeting even as the convention responds to a consultant's report of sexual abuse in its churches and mistreatment of survivors by denominational leaders. The convention acknowledges it is now under a Department of Justice investigation.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO