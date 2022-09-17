ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

WVNews

Lanham, George bring home Athlete of Week honors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Even though Notre Dame fell to Clay-Battelle on senior night last Monday, you couldn’t blame Zyla Lanham for that. The Irish standout had a phenomenal 29 kills in the match and added 12 assists and nine digs for good measure.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Four Demons medal at recent CC meet

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Ravenswood Demons recently traveled to Charleston Catholic to participate in the Irish Invitational. Four runners captured top spots and captured medals. Recipients included Gywn Gorrel, who placed third out of 115 runners. Her time was 12:05.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Ravenswood CC competes at Coonskin Park

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Coonskin Park in Charleston was the latest stop for Ravenswood cross country. And the Devilettes claimed second place in the Charleston Catholic Invitational.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Mason Dixon Elementary School in Monongalia County, West Virginia, awarded $50,000 grant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mason Dixon Elementary School was awarded a $50,000 grant through Western Virginia Public Education Collaborative (WVPEC) Sparking Early Literacy Growth initiative to support school-readiness where it starts — at home. Commissioned by the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, Mason Dixon’s Eagle’s NEST (Nurture, Educate,...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

On the Mark: The halfway point

On Friday night, both Ravenswood and Ripley will be hitting the halfway point of the 2022 season. While there’s much work to be done, both the Red Devils and Vikings are still in contention to not only produce winning records but also make the playoffs.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

The top 10 moments in the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy

Virginia Tech and West Virginia will meet for the 54th time this Thursday and in a series that has been tight (WVU leads 29-23-1) and with a trophy, the Black Diamond Trophy, going to the winner, plenty of memories come flooding back for fans of both schools every time the two old rivals get together.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Third downs should be key between WVU, Virginia Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Rest assured, Charles Dickens wasn’t thinking about either Morgantown or Blacksburg, Virginia, when he wrote his “Tale of Two Cities,” but he well could have been thinking of them when he opened with these famous words:. “It was the best of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Gary Wayne McVay

JANE LEW — Gary Wayne McVay, 57, of Weston, passed away at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Gary was born in Weston on March 15, 1965, a son of Clarence “Bill” William McVay of Weston and the late Icie Marie Walker McVay. In addition to his mother, Gary was also preceded in death by four siblings: Terri Gail Rohrbough, Joseph Paul Hitt, William Charles McVay, and Randel Lynn Jack McVay; and his beloved K-9 companion, Sampson.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Frank Carl Rogucki

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Frank Carl Rogucki, FF Pager 139, of Glenville was called home in the morning hours of Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. The son of a coal miner, Frank was born on October 29, 1945, in...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Claude Franklin 'Frank' Patterson

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Claude Franklin “Frank” Patterson, 85, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 in Clarksburg. He was born on June 15, 1937 in Clarksburg, a son of the late Claude Patterson and Goldie Green Patterson.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

FTR

TERRA ALTA — A Morgantown man was charged with second-offense DUI after a single-vehicle accident on Cranesville Road Sept. 15. According to a criminal complaint, James Lee Brooks, 34, failed field sobriety tests and registered .132 on the breath test. The legal limit to drive in West Virginia is .08.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Robin Lynn Byrd

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Robin Lynn Byrd, 59, of Clarksburg, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born August 30, 1963 in Cleveland, OH, a daughter of the late Leonard Gail Fraught and Carol Sue Bias Faught.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Donna Jean Bragg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Donna Jean Bragg, 76, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

PHS plans homecoming parade, events

KINGWOOD — A parade through downtown Kingwood and other events are set as part of the 2022 Preston High School Homecoming. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 22. It is part of events planned by the Preston High Athletic Boosters to involve everyone.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

WVU Jackson General’s physical therapy has site in Ravenswood

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — When Jackson General Hospital saw an opportunity a little over eight years ago to expand its physical therapy services, the decision was an easy one. Kelly Fluty, director of therapy and sports care since 2005, said the available location at the Ravenswood Senior Center...
RAVENSWOOD, WV

