WVNews
Lanham, George bring home Athlete of Week honors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Even though Notre Dame fell to Clay-Battelle on senior night last Monday, you couldn’t blame Zyla Lanham for that. The Irish standout had a phenomenal 29 kills in the match and added 12 assists and nine digs for good measure.
WVNews
Four Demons medal at recent CC meet
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Ravenswood Demons recently traveled to Charleston Catholic to participate in the Irish Invitational. Four runners captured top spots and captured medals. Recipients included Gywn Gorrel, who placed third out of 115 runners. Her time was 12:05.
WVNews
South Gallia volleyball takes three of four sets from Symmes Valley
MERCERVILLE, Ohio (WV News) - The South Gallia volleyball team notched just their second win of the season on Monday night as they hosted visiting Symmes Valley and won three out of four matches against them. South Gallia (2-8) controlled the entirety of the first set. They held leads of...
WVNews
Ravenswood CC competes at Coonskin Park
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Coonskin Park in Charleston was the latest stop for Ravenswood cross country. And the Devilettes claimed second place in the Charleston Catholic Invitational.
WVNews
Point Pleasant Yards of the Month
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club’s monthly recognition of Yards of the Month continued in September.
WVNews
Mason Dixon Elementary School in Monongalia County, West Virginia, awarded $50,000 grant
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mason Dixon Elementary School was awarded a $50,000 grant through Western Virginia Public Education Collaborative (WVPEC) Sparking Early Literacy Growth initiative to support school-readiness where it starts — at home. Commissioned by the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, Mason Dixon’s Eagle’s NEST (Nurture, Educate,...
WVNews
On the Mark: The halfway point
On Friday night, both Ravenswood and Ripley will be hitting the halfway point of the 2022 season. While there’s much work to be done, both the Red Devils and Vikings are still in contention to not only produce winning records but also make the playoffs.
WVNews
The top 10 moments in the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy
Virginia Tech and West Virginia will meet for the 54th time this Thursday and in a series that has been tight (WVU leads 29-23-1) and with a trophy, the Black Diamond Trophy, going to the winner, plenty of memories come flooding back for fans of both schools every time the two old rivals get together.
WVNews
Third downs should be key between WVU, Virginia Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Rest assured, Charles Dickens wasn’t thinking about either Morgantown or Blacksburg, Virginia, when he wrote his “Tale of Two Cities,” but he well could have been thinking of them when he opened with these famous words:. “It was the best of...
WVNews
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. will perform Dec. 3 at Clarksburg's R…
WVNews
Gary Wayne McVay
JANE LEW — Gary Wayne McVay, 57, of Weston, passed away at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Gary was born in Weston on March 15, 1965, a son of Clarence “Bill” William McVay of Weston and the late Icie Marie Walker McVay. In addition to his mother, Gary was also preceded in death by four siblings: Terri Gail Rohrbough, Joseph Paul Hitt, William Charles McVay, and Randel Lynn Jack McVay; and his beloved K-9 companion, Sampson.
WVNews
Frank Carl Rogucki
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Frank Carl Rogucki, FF Pager 139, of Glenville was called home in the morning hours of Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. The son of a coal miner, Frank was born on October 29, 1945, in...
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia's Robinson Grand books Landau Murphy for Dec. 3 show
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. will perform Dec. 3 at Clarksburg’s Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Murphy first burst onto the national scene as the season six winner of NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent.”
WVNews
Crash on Interstate 79 northbound between Lost Creek and Quiet Dell, West Virginia, closes one lane
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 79 northbound near Quiet Dell has one lane closed this morning, according to Harrison Sheriff's Capt. Rob Waybright. The crash occurred shortly prior to 7:45 a.m. at the 112 mile marker.
WVNews
Claude Franklin 'Frank' Patterson
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Claude Franklin “Frank” Patterson, 85, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 in Clarksburg. He was born on June 15, 1937 in Clarksburg, a son of the late Claude Patterson and Goldie Green Patterson.
WVNews
FTR
TERRA ALTA — A Morgantown man was charged with second-offense DUI after a single-vehicle accident on Cranesville Road Sept. 15. According to a criminal complaint, James Lee Brooks, 34, failed field sobriety tests and registered .132 on the breath test. The legal limit to drive in West Virginia is .08.
WVNews
Robin Lynn Byrd
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Robin Lynn Byrd, 59, of Clarksburg, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born August 30, 1963 in Cleveland, OH, a daughter of the late Leonard Gail Fraught and Carol Sue Bias Faught.
WVNews
Donna Jean Bragg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Donna Jean Bragg, 76, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday…
WVNews
PHS plans homecoming parade, events
KINGWOOD — A parade through downtown Kingwood and other events are set as part of the 2022 Preston High School Homecoming. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 22. It is part of events planned by the Preston High Athletic Boosters to involve everyone.
WVNews
WVU Jackson General’s physical therapy has site in Ravenswood
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — When Jackson General Hospital saw an opportunity a little over eight years ago to expand its physical therapy services, the decision was an easy one. Kelly Fluty, director of therapy and sports care since 2005, said the available location at the Ravenswood Senior Center...
