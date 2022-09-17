Read full article on original website
SFGate
The California county where MAGA took control
REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
'Deeply distressed': Bay Area shuttle service says it no longer owns buses seen carrying migrants
"We've been getting lots of calls, and I keep telling people we sold them months ago."
California just legalized 'human composting.' Not everyone is happy.
The church says that the process was developed for cows, not humans.
SFGate
DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay.
We've already reached the 'Gavin Newsom allies anonymously trash Kamala Harris' part of 2024
In a new report from TheWrap, an unnamed Democratic Party donor from California trashed Vice President Kamala Harris while voicing support for Gov. Gavin Newsom, whom the report says is "unequivocally" going to run for president in 2024 if Joe Biden chooses not to seek re-election. A layer of intrigue...
Five Years Since the Route 91 Massacre No One Knows a Damn Thing
WES PERRY WAS in his Las Vegas hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino when a gunman, a few rooms away, smashed his own room’s window and opened fire. Fans were gathered across the Las Vegas Strip at a country-music festival. It was Oct. 1, 2017, the final night of the Route 91 Harvest festival, and headliner Jason Aldean had just started singing his hit “When She Says Baby.” The rampage went on for 10 minutes, killing 58 people and injuring more than 850. It is considered the deadliest mass shooting in modern...
US Park Police arrest man after Washington Monument vandalized with red paint
The National Park Service began cleaning the monument early Wednesday. The restoration process was not expected to impact visitation.
SFGate
Trial of corruption case against California sheriff to begin
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A longtime San Francisco Bay Area sheriff heads to trial on public corruption allegations involving her office’s granting of concealed-carry weapons permits and costly jail mismanagement. The unusual case against Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith is a civil process to seek removal of...
7 Ways To Stretch Your Social Security Money Further
The best way to increase the size of your Social Security check is to earn more while you're working and then defer claiming until age 70. If you've already retired and your Social Security check is...
