Sarasota County, FL

The Hermitage Artist Retreat Announces Playwright and Screenwriter Madeleine George as Recipient of the $35,000 Hermitage Major Theater Award

 3 days ago
SuncoastPost

An Independent Cool Girl Boss, Morgan Bettes-Angell

Morgan Bettes-Angell is a cool girl. She is the kind of girl I wish I had as a friend in High School. Of course, I have no clue how she was in High School, but something tells me that this innovative and driven visionary always had a way of attracting creative people. A bona fide entrepreneur, Morgan is the co-founder, President and CEO of the premier events and entertainment company Independent Jones.
BRADENTON, FL
SuncoastPost

Ringo Rocks Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater

The 15th All-Star Band came to town with Edgar Winter, Steve Lukather of Toto, Colin Hay of Men at Work, Hamish Stuart of the Average White Band and Paul McCartney, Warren Ham of Kansas and drummer Greg Bissonette who has played with Ringo since 2003. Ringo started the supergroup in 1989 with a revolving array of artists with every tour. Of course, this tour was rescheduled due to the pandemic as are most. At 82, Ringo looks and sounds great. The audience a mix of Beatles fans, young and old. The Beatles are relevant as ever with McCartney continued touring, a Sirius radio Beatles channel, a Broadway show and Beatles tribute acts all around the country.
CLEARWATER, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Sept. 22-28

6 p.m. at Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 Tenth St. W., Bradenton. It's time to get sweaty and learn some salsa. The Bishop Museum's "After Dark" series kicks off with an evening of dance in the museum's courtyard. Instructors from the Jae Phillips Dance Studio will teach you the steps for the first hour, and the last two hours are open dancing.
SARASOTA, FL
County
Sarasota County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Sarasota County, FL
Entertainment
sarasotamagazine.com

Van Wezel Names New General Manager

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has named Stu Klein as its new general manager. Klein has extensive experience working in multiple aspects of the entertainment industry; he comes to the Van Wezel after spending ten years as the assistant general Manager at the Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, NC. At the Van Wezel, he will work closely with executive director Mary Bensel and other key personnel members to ensure smooth operation and management of the hall.
SARASOTA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers La Quinta Inn sells for $8.25 million

Pari Hospitality LLC purchased the 89,124-square-foot La Quinta Inn at 4850 S. Cleveland Ave. in Fort Myers from Laxmi SRQ LLC for $8.25 million. The property last sold in 2021 for $5.9 million. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten...
FORT MYERS, FL
Person
George Will
Person
Doug Wright
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Alison Bechdel
cohaitungchi.com

10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Now Has a Pokémon Store

Remember those kids in the late '90s and early 2000s who were obsessed with Pokémon cards, cartoons and video games? Well, those kids are all grown up now, with careers and kids of their own—and, for many of them, their Pokémon obsession never faded. For Kirill Lavrentyev,...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

The New Korê Steakhouse Puts Diners in the Hot Seat

At Korê Steakhouse, each table is outfitted with an inlaid grill that gives you the freedom, and the weighty responsibility, to play chef for a night. Are you up for it?. I hope so. Because the restaurant, which opened in Waterside Place earlier this year, is one of Sarasota’s best.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Second Phase of The Bay Approved as Opening Nears

A $48-million second phase plan was approved for development of The Bay by leaders of the outside organization planning its future. Between 2023 and 2026, the Bay Park Conservancy will complete the circle plan for the new public park south of the 10th Street boat launch. Funding will be directed through use of a tax financing district created in 2020 to capture revenue from increased property values in the immediate area around The Bay.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Funeral held for Brian McKellop Jr., who was shot by his stepfather

On Saturday, Brian McKellop Jr.’s family and friends said goodbye to a son, brother, and veteran. The Combat Vets Motorcycle Association escorted the family of United States Marine Corp Lance Corporal Brian McKellop Jr. from the First Baptist Church of Cape Coral to Coral Ridge Funeral home to lay him to rest.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of rainy days is about to come to an end. Soon, but not today. Friday brought another 0.62″ to SRQ, 1.92″ on the south side of Sarasota, and only 0.15″ to Lakewood Ranch. Isolated light showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Drier air starts to move in Sunday, so any storms will be much more hit-and-miss. A few storms are still possible to start the workweek, then we’re back to sunshine and dry days to end the week and for the last weekend of September.
SARASOTA, FL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Mysuncoast.com

Local brewery makes a difference for homeless pets

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Animal shelters across the Suncoast running low on space. One Bradenton brewery is working to make a difference by getting those animals adopted. Motorworks Brewery holds an event they call “Yappy Hour” every third Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For each event the brewery chooses a new animal charity to sponsor.
BRADENTON, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Sprouts Farmers Market announces Cape Coral grand opening for Oct. 7

Sprouts Farmers Market’s newest store at 1800 NE Pine Island Road in Cape Coral will host its grand opening Oct. 7. A ribbon cutting with Cape Coral City Council member Tom Hayden will take place at 6:45 a.m., with the doors opening to the public at 7 a.m. The healthy grocer’s new location is bringing approximately 100 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area, according to company officials. It will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
CAPE CORAL, FL
10NEWS

A unique treatment helps a woman regain her hearing

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Imagine one day, you suddenly and randomly lost your hearing. It happened to a Pinellas County woman last year. She had just about given up hope when she learned about a unique treatment at a local hospital that gave her new hope and a new appreciation for life.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
