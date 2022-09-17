The Hermitage Artist Retreat Announces Playwright and Screenwriter Madeleine George as Recipient of the $35,000 Hermitage Major Theater Award

Read full article on original website
An Independent Cool Girl Boss, Morgan Bettes-Angell
Morgan Bettes-Angell is a cool girl. She is the kind of girl I wish I had as a friend in High School. Of course, I have no clue how she was in High School, but something tells me that this innovative and driven visionary always had a way of attracting creative people. A bona fide entrepreneur, Morgan is the co-founder, President and CEO of the premier events and entertainment company Independent Jones.
Music, 88Live Piano Bar, and a Smiling Nice Guy with Alzheimer’s
Music brings people together. Music makes our mood so much better, music heals our soul, and for a person with Alzheimer’s music can bring some joy into their life. Read on, to the end…please. My neighbors Wanda and Kevin and Wanda’s dad Jim were my guests last Saturday...
Ringo Rocks Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater
The 15th All-Star Band came to town with Edgar Winter, Steve Lukather of Toto, Colin Hay of Men at Work, Hamish Stuart of the Average White Band and Paul McCartney, Warren Ham of Kansas and drummer Greg Bissonette who has played with Ringo since 2003. Ringo started the supergroup in 1989 with a revolving array of artists with every tour. Of course, this tour was rescheduled due to the pandemic as are most. At 82, Ringo looks and sounds great. The audience a mix of Beatles fans, young and old. The Beatles are relevant as ever with McCartney continued touring, a Sirius radio Beatles channel, a Broadway show and Beatles tribute acts all around the country.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Sept. 22-28
6 p.m. at Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 Tenth St. W., Bradenton. It's time to get sweaty and learn some salsa. The Bishop Museum's "After Dark" series kicks off with an evening of dance in the museum's courtyard. Instructors from the Jae Phillips Dance Studio will teach you the steps for the first hour, and the last two hours are open dancing.
sarasotamagazine.com
Van Wezel Names New General Manager
The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has named Stu Klein as its new general manager. Klein has extensive experience working in multiple aspects of the entertainment industry; he comes to the Van Wezel after spending ten years as the assistant general Manager at the Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, NC. At the Van Wezel, he will work closely with executive director Mary Bensel and other key personnel members to ensure smooth operation and management of the hall.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers La Quinta Inn sells for $8.25 million
Pari Hospitality LLC purchased the 89,124-square-foot La Quinta Inn at 4850 S. Cleveland Ave. in Fort Myers from Laxmi SRQ LLC for $8.25 million. The property last sold in 2021 for $5.9 million. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten...
fox13news.com
University of Tampa student shot, killed getting into wrong car identified as New Yorker
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa student who lost his life early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a man’s car has been identified as Carson Senfield. Investigators say Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.
usf.edu
After ‘bizarre’ twist, man drops legal case to ban books in Sarasota
A lawsuit against the Sarasota County School Board alleging sexually explicit material in books was dismissed last month when a judge ruled the plaintiff had no legal basis. Then, the plaintiff filed legal papers that took aim at the judge herself. Robert Louis Craft, 45, initially wanted a sheriff to...
Orchard Park High School graduate killed in Florida
A recent Orchard Park High School graduate was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida. Carson Senfield had just turned 19 on Saturday and was a student at the University of Tampa in Florida.
cohaitungchi.com
10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Now Has a Pokémon Store
Remember those kids in the late '90s and early 2000s who were obsessed with Pokémon cards, cartoons and video games? Well, those kids are all grown up now, with careers and kids of their own—and, for many of them, their Pokémon obsession never faded. For Kirill Lavrentyev,...
sarasotamagazine.com
The New Korê Steakhouse Puts Diners in the Hot Seat
At Korê Steakhouse, each table is outfitted with an inlaid grill that gives you the freedom, and the weighty responsibility, to play chef for a night. Are you up for it?. I hope so. Because the restaurant, which opened in Waterside Place earlier this year, is one of Sarasota’s best.
srqmagazine.com
Second Phase of The Bay Approved as Opening Nears
A $48-million second phase plan was approved for development of The Bay by leaders of the outside organization planning its future. Between 2023 and 2026, the Bay Park Conservancy will complete the circle plan for the new public park south of the 10th Street boat launch. Funding will be directed through use of a tax financing district created in 2020 to capture revenue from increased property values in the immediate area around The Bay.
WINKNEWS.com
Funeral held for Brian McKellop Jr., who was shot by his stepfather
On Saturday, Brian McKellop Jr.’s family and friends said goodbye to a son, brother, and veteran. The Combat Vets Motorcycle Association escorted the family of United States Marine Corp Lance Corporal Brian McKellop Jr. from the First Baptist Church of Cape Coral to Coral Ridge Funeral home to lay him to rest.
WESH
Florida college student shot dead after trying to get into the wrong car
TAMPA, Fla. — A University of Tampa student died after trying to get into someone else’s car early Saturday morning. The Tampa Police Department said the man was shot by the driver, who feared for his life. “It’s so scary and awful that happened,” said freshman Erika Roberti....
Mysuncoast.com
Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of rainy days is about to come to an end. Soon, but not today. Friday brought another 0.62″ to SRQ, 1.92″ on the south side of Sarasota, and only 0.15″ to Lakewood Ranch. Isolated light showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Drier air starts to move in Sunday, so any storms will be much more hit-and-miss. A few storms are still possible to start the workweek, then we’re back to sunshine and dry days to end the week and for the last weekend of September.
Mysuncoast.com
Local brewery makes a difference for homeless pets
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Animal shelters across the Suncoast running low on space. One Bradenton brewery is working to make a difference by getting those animals adopted. Motorworks Brewery holds an event they call “Yappy Hour” every third Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For each event the brewery chooses a new animal charity to sponsor.
Derek Jeter’s $22M Tampa Bay mansion to be demolished, records show
The multi-million dollar mansion once owned by Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and rented by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly set to be demolished.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sprouts Farmers Market announces Cape Coral grand opening for Oct. 7
Sprouts Farmers Market’s newest store at 1800 NE Pine Island Road in Cape Coral will host its grand opening Oct. 7. A ribbon cutting with Cape Coral City Council member Tom Hayden will take place at 6:45 a.m., with the doors opening to the public at 7 a.m. The healthy grocer’s new location is bringing approximately 100 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area, according to company officials. It will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
10NEWS
A unique treatment helps a woman regain her hearing
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Imagine one day, you suddenly and randomly lost your hearing. It happened to a Pinellas County woman last year. She had just about given up hope when she learned about a unique treatment at a local hospital that gave her new hope and a new appreciation for life.
