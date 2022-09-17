Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
12newsnow.com
West Orange-Stark battles Silsbee High School to be the week 5 Band of the Week
BEAUMONT, Texas — This week voting for the 409Sports Band of the Week matches the West Orange-Stark High School band against the Silsbee High School band. Make sure your voice is heard and vote now. Voting ends at about 3 p.m. Friday. Watch #409Sports Friday evening at 6 p.m....
Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
12newsnow.com
11-year-old Beaumont girl participates in Astros Chevy Base Steal to promote inclusion
BEAUMONT, Texas — One Beaumont girl stole more than just a base at the Astros game over the weekend. She stole the hearts of many across the area. "Were Baracamonte and Neris nice? The two guys that were holding the base for you? Say 'They were pretty nice,'" said Kalyn, Mary's mom. "Then you touched it and we turned back around and went back to the chair and then everybody went even crazier in the crowd."
'You have made all of us proud' : Beaumont native, retired Houston Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies at 91
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont native Archbishop Emeritus Joseph A. Fiorenza died Monday at 91 years old. The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston posted on its website that Fiorenza was a "tireless social justice advocate" throughout his priesthood. “Archbishop Fiorenza was known to be a champion of civil rights and a tireless...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange Leader
Pastor John Mark Stevens follows dreams to Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Orange
For Pastor John Mark Stevens, being attentive to spiritual awakenings is one’s way of transcending the ordinary, sense of self to encompass a wider, infinite sense of truth or reality. “I normally tell people that if you cannot explain something, then it is the Holy Spirit,” Stevens said. “Within...
Here's where the loud 'bang' that shook Beaumont Saturday night came from
BEAUMONT, Texas — On the night of Saturday, September 17, 2022, residents throughout the city of Beaumont heard what some described as an, "explosion." Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News the department received multiple calls from the North End to the South End. Police followed up on the calls, but no one knew a specific location from where the sound came from and no one reported seeing a, "fireball or explosion."
Forum held to meet with Jefferson County candidates, discuss issues on ballot
BEAUMONT, Texas — A forum featuring candidates running for office in Jefferson County this November was held Monday evening. Operation One Vote and 100+ Black Women Coalition of Beaumont held the forum at the Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church in Beaumont. The groups joined together to hold the forum...
KFDM-TV
I-10 East at Smith Rd is currently closed due to commercial truck rollover
BEAUMONT — The Texas Department of Transportation released an alert saying that I10 eastbound at Smith Rd is currently closed due to a rollover incident involving a commercial motor vehicle. TxDot recommends using an alternate route.
IN THIS ARTICLE
At Beaumont event, more than 270K freeze-dried meals were packed for children in Uganda
BEAUMONT, Texas — At an event in Beaumont, hundreds of volunteers packed thousands of freeze-dried meals for children in Africa. The massive food drive took place at St. Anne's Catholic Church on Saturday. Volunteers helped the Richard Gagne Charitably Foundation pack meals for children in Uganda. Richard Gagne founded...
kjas.com
Orange County motorcyclist jailed after Jasper County pursuit
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that an Orange County motorcyclist is jailed after leading a state trooper in a brief pursuit early Monday evening. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said it began at about 6:40 on Highway 96 near County Road 835 in the Buna area and ended a few minutes later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 703.
Port Arthur News
Nederland freshman to school board: Don’t arm teachers and staff members
NEDERLAND — A proposal to vet, arm and train — for security purposes — selected school employees within the Nederland Independent School ran into an impassioned counterpoint Monday night. Joseph Hawkins, a Nederland High ninth grader, said it is important school board members heard from one of...
fox4beaumont.com
Southeast Texas woman creates foundation to help domestic violence victims, honor mother
TEXAS — A Southeast Texas woman is choosing to use a family tragedy to help victims of domestic violence. The subject hits close to home for Emily Ross because her mother, Sugie (Sue-gee) Lane, was murdered in 1997 in Orange. Since then, the F.B.I. has been looking for Sugie’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Mama Kim’s open in Nederland
Mama Kim’s is officially open. Owners Kim Tran and Teddy Romero Jr., who formerly ran Pho Ha on Nederland Avenue, opened the doors to the new restaurant Aug. 22. The restaurant, located at 209 S. Memorial Freeway, offers many of the same Vietnamese dishes that fans of Pho Ha grew to love along with a few new menu items.
Port Arthur News
Police: At least 2 persons of interest following fatal shooting outside Port Arthur club
Police have at least two persons of interest in the investigation into Sunday’s fatal shooting of a Port Arthur woman. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said detectives are looking into the shooting to determine a possible motive. The violence took place after 3 a.m. Sunday outside French Connection club, 608 Houston Avenue.
'This is historic' : Sgt. Cheri Griffith will be the 1st female police chief of a Southeast Texas city
PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Police Department will soon be under new leadership and the change will make Southeast Texas history. The Port Neches City Council voted to accept the appointment of Sgt. Cheri Griffith as the next chief of police, according to a Texas Municipal Police Association release. Griffith will be the first ever female police chief for a city police department in Southeast Texas.
City officials, parents speak out at Beaumont ISD school board meeting following viral West Brook High School assault
BEAUMONT, Texas — The fight in a bathroom at West Brook High School was a topic of discussion at the Beaumont Independent School District board meeting Thursday evening. Parents spoke out, calling for from the district following the violence. Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen says violent actions like the fight...
Ford Park to host 'Magic of Lights' drive-thru light display this holiday season
BEAUMONT, Texas — Ford Park in Beaumont will host the 'Magic of Lights' drive-thru show for the first time during the 2022 holiday season. It will run from November 18, 2022 through January 1, 2023. The Magic of Lights drive-thru will feature displays such as Barbie TM, 12 Days...
Port Arthur News
UPDATE: Authorities release name of woman killed Sunday in Port Arthur
UPDATE: On Monday morning, Judge Ben Collins Sr. released the name of the victim from Sunday’s shooting. Shyene Levene Holden, 32, of Port Arthur was killed in the violence. Port Arthur Police Department officers were called after 3 a.m. Sunday to French Connection, a club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue.
12newsnow.com
District showdown between Silsbee and West Orange-Stark is our 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week
SILSBEE, Texas — It's been a long time since West Orange-Stark has lost a district game. October 9, 2009 to be exact. Friday night the Mustangs will put their 61-game district winning streak on the line when they visit undefeated Silsbee. Ironically the Tigers were the last district foe...
Port Arthur News
Indictment: Port Arthur man refuses to stop for police due to warrants
A 64-year-old Port Arthur who allegedly fled from Nederland Police, ran into a home before coming out and being arrested. He was indicted this week for evading arrest/detention and illegal use of a vehicle. While on patrol, a Nederland police officer reportedly saw a pickup truck traveling north in the...
Comments / 0