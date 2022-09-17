Read full article on original website
Related
St. Joseph (Hamm.) ties Cedar Creek - Field hockey recap
St. Joseph scored two goals in the second half to overcome an early deficit and salvage a 2-2 tie with Cedar Creek in Hammonton. Kaelyn Winstel and Riley DeMarco found the cage in the first half for Cedar Creek, which became the first team to score against St. Joseph this season.
HS Football: Sterling-Collingswood rivalry hits bump in road with cancellation (UPDATED)
A rivalry that kicked off in 1965 and has been played every year since, the annual Collingswood-Sterling showdown won’t happen in 2022. Collingswood athletic director Colleen Harte confirmed Tuesday morning that Sterling will not have enough players to safely field a team for Friday’s West Jersey Football League inter-division game.
Central Regional over Brick Memorial - field hockey recap
Junior Emma Bianco scored two fourth quarter goals to lead Central Regional to a 2-0 win over Brick Memorial in Bayville. Bianco increased her team-leading goal total to seven. Haeven Conover assisted on Bianco’s first goal and Kelsey Lowden earned the assist on the second. Goalie Lauren Ciancitto was...
Toms River North over Southern - Field hockey recap
Olivia Fraticelli recorded a hat trick and Katie Marra hit a career milestone to lead Toms River North to a 5-3 win over Southern in Toms River. Marra, a senior goalie, made 13 saves, including the 200th of her career.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Girls soccer: Cruz lifts North Arlington past Lyndhurst at Red Bull Arena (PHOTOS)
Junior Lia Cruz scored a second-half goal to lead North Arlington to a 1-0 win over Lyndhurst at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. The win marked North Arlington’s (4-0) fourth straight win and its second shutout of the campaign so far. Lyndhurst fell to 2-3-1. The N.J. High School...
HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 3
We’re only four weeks through the N.J. high school football season, but the number of undefeated teams are already beginning to dwindle. We have just 64 remaining unbeatens across the state.
Wallkill Valley stops Kittatinny - Field hockey recap
Senior Kellie Roth tallied twice to lead Wallkill Valley to a 4-1 win over Kittatinny in Newton. Senior Sarah Philback had a goal and an assist while Jenna Camarata scored as well for Wallkill Valley (3-2-1). Junior Laney Keates scored for Kittatinny (1-4) while junior goalie Abby Albert finished with...
Haddonfield defeats Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap
Allison Tighe, Gabbi Parker, and Addison Pierce each scored to lead Haddonfield past Haddon Heights 3-1 in Haddon Heights. Kylee Ferranto gave Haddon Heights (1-5) a 1-0 lead off an assist from Katelyn Schuster before Parker and Pierce sent Haddonfield (4-2) into halftime up by a goal. Allison Baxter finished...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hasbrouck Heights over Becton - Girls soccer recap
Madison Lahullier and Victoria Morales scored goals as Hasbrouck Heights defeated Becton, 2-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Ella Reyngoudt and Jenna O’Malley contributed assists for the winners. Hasbrouck Heights (4-1) has won four in a row. Madison Kirk made 12 saves in goal for Becton (4-1). The N.J. High School...
Negri scores twice as St. Thomas Aquinas tops Sayreville - Girls soccer recap
Jinelle Negri scored both goals for St. Thomas Aquinas in its 2-1 victory over Sayreville in Parlin. Abagail Mayer got Sayreville (3-3) on the scoreboard first but the Trojans (2-5) would cash in the final two of the game. This includes a second half strike by Negri. Zahra Benkhak finished...
Parsippany Hills over Morris Catholic - girls soccer recap
Freshman Audra Crane’s goal in the first overtime gave Parsippany Hills a 1-0 win over Morris Catholic in Morris plains. It was Crane’s second goal of the season. Michella Campos had the assist on the game-winner. Parsippany Hills (3-1-1) rebounded from a 2-1 loss to Madison. Morris Catholic,...
No. 12 Ramsey over Mahwah - Boys soccer recap
Lucas Chung led Ramsey, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with two goals and one assist during its 3-0 victory over Mahwah in Ramsey. Ramsey (4-1) was aggressive over the course of the game and finished with 21 shots on goal. Mahwah (2-3) was unable to keep up offensively.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Livingston defeats Montclair Kimberley - Boys soccer recap
Charlie Grossman scored in the first half to give Livingston a 1-0 victory in Montclair. Jacob Hans made five saves for Livingston (2-3). Alex Provost made five saves for Montclair Kimberley (2-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
Girls soccer: Rampone’s hat trick lifts Manasquan past Neptune
Junior Rylie Rampone produced a hat trick to help lead Manasquan to their third straight victory with a 4-1 win over Neptune in Neptune. Junior Kali Saito scored as well while sophomore Ella Condon put up an assist for Manasquan (5-2). Senior keeper Ryann Bannerman finished with six saves. Junior...
Howell blanks St. Rose - Girls soccer recap
Madison Smith made four saves to preserve the shutout as Howell blanked St. Rose 2-0 in Belmar. Leila Oshiro and Kaitlyn Smith added goals for Howell (5-0-1). It scored one goal in each half to secure the victory. Isabelle Levy finished with six saves and St. Rose (3-3) finished with...
Passaic Tech over Clifton - Girls soccer recap
Passaic Tech scored three goals after the break to rally from a 2-1 halftime deficit and beat Clifton 4-3 in Passaic. The win improved Passaic Tech’s record to 4-0, the best start to a season in program history.
Bergen Tech over Paterson Eastside - Girls soccer recap
Dominique Desert had two goals and an assist to lead Bergen Tech to a 6-0 win over Paterson Eastside in Hackensack. Mackenzie Burke and Margaret Shneider both contributed a goal and an assist. The other goal scorers were Kelis Guzman and Margaret Shneider. Bergen Tech (2-2) used two goalies, but...
Matawan and St. John Vianney finish in tie - Girls soccer recap
Milani Thompson scored a second half goal for St. John Vianney as it tied Matawan 1-1 in Holmdel. St. John Vianney (3-1-1) outshot Matawan 20-4 in the contest but could only get one shot to find the back of the net. Alexa Scarpinato finished with 12 saves for Matawan (2-2-1).
Hoboken over St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap
Emma Conway finished with a goal and two assists as Hoboken remained unbeaten with a 3-1 victory over St. Dominic in Hoboken. Sydney White got Hoboken (4-0) on the board in the first half. It added goals from Conway and Hannah Bermand over the final 40 minutes to preserve the victory.
Paterson Kennedy over Passaic - Boys soccer recap
Luis Portillo’s second half goal gave Paterson Kennedy a 1-0 win over Passaic in Paterson. It was Portillo’s fourth goal this season. Javier Sanchez made two saves to earn the shutout. Paterson Kennedy (3-1) has won two in a row, both by shutout. Passaic fell to 1-3. The...
NJ.com
NJ
210K+
Followers
122K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0