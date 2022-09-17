ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotswood, NJ

St. Joseph (Hamm.) ties Cedar Creek - Field hockey recap

St. Joseph scored two goals in the second half to overcome an early deficit and salvage a 2-2 tie with Cedar Creek in Hammonton. Kaelyn Winstel and Riley DeMarco found the cage in the first half for Cedar Creek, which became the first team to score against St. Joseph this season.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Central Regional over Brick Memorial - field hockey recap

Junior Emma Bianco scored two fourth quarter goals to lead Central Regional to a 2-0 win over Brick Memorial in Bayville. Bianco increased her team-leading goal total to seven. Haeven Conover assisted on Bianco’s first goal and Kelsey Lowden earned the assist on the second. Goalie Lauren Ciancitto was...
BRICK, NJ
Wallkill Valley stops Kittatinny - Field hockey recap

Senior Kellie Roth tallied twice to lead Wallkill Valley to a 4-1 win over Kittatinny in Newton. Senior Sarah Philback had a goal and an assist while Jenna Camarata scored as well for Wallkill Valley (3-2-1). Junior Laney Keates scored for Kittatinny (1-4) while junior goalie Abby Albert finished with...
HAMBURG, NJ
Haddonfield defeats Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap

Allison Tighe, Gabbi Parker, and Addison Pierce each scored to lead Haddonfield past Haddon Heights 3-1 in Haddon Heights. Kylee Ferranto gave Haddon Heights (1-5) a 1-0 lead off an assist from Katelyn Schuster before Parker and Pierce sent Haddonfield (4-2) into halftime up by a goal. Allison Baxter finished...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Hasbrouck Heights over Becton - Girls soccer recap

Madison Lahullier and Victoria Morales scored goals as Hasbrouck Heights defeated Becton, 2-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Ella Reyngoudt and Jenna O’Malley contributed assists for the winners. Hasbrouck Heights (4-1) has won four in a row. Madison Kirk made 12 saves in goal for Becton (4-1). The N.J. High School...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
Parsippany Hills over Morris Catholic - girls soccer recap

Freshman Audra Crane’s goal in the first overtime gave Parsippany Hills a 1-0 win over Morris Catholic in Morris plains. It was Crane’s second goal of the season. Michella Campos had the assist on the game-winner. Parsippany Hills (3-1-1) rebounded from a 2-1 loss to Madison. Morris Catholic,...
DENVILLE, NJ
No. 12 Ramsey over Mahwah - Boys soccer recap

Lucas Chung led Ramsey, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with two goals and one assist during its 3-0 victory over Mahwah in Ramsey. Ramsey (4-1) was aggressive over the course of the game and finished with 21 shots on goal. Mahwah (2-3) was unable to keep up offensively.
RAMSEY, NJ
Livingston defeats Montclair Kimberley - Boys soccer recap

Charlie Grossman scored in the first half to give Livingston a 1-0 victory in Montclair. Jacob Hans made five saves for Livingston (2-3). Alex Provost made five saves for Montclair Kimberley (2-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Howell blanks St. Rose - Girls soccer recap

Madison Smith made four saves to preserve the shutout as Howell blanked St. Rose 2-0 in Belmar. Leila Oshiro and Kaitlyn Smith added goals for Howell (5-0-1). It scored one goal in each half to secure the victory. Isabelle Levy finished with six saves and St. Rose (3-3) finished with...
HOWELL, NJ
Bergen Tech over Paterson Eastside - Girls soccer recap

Dominique Desert had two goals and an assist to lead Bergen Tech to a 6-0 win over Paterson Eastside in Hackensack. Mackenzie Burke and Margaret Shneider both contributed a goal and an assist. The other goal scorers were Kelis Guzman and Margaret Shneider. Bergen Tech (2-2) used two goalies, but...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Hoboken over St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap

Emma Conway finished with a goal and two assists as Hoboken remained unbeaten with a 3-1 victory over St. Dominic in Hoboken. Sydney White got Hoboken (4-0) on the board in the first half. It added goals from Conway and Hannah Bermand over the final 40 minutes to preserve the victory.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Paterson Kennedy over Passaic - Boys soccer recap

Luis Portillo’s second half goal gave Paterson Kennedy a 1-0 win over Passaic in Paterson. It was Portillo’s fourth goal this season. Javier Sanchez made two saves to earn the shutout. Paterson Kennedy (3-1) has won two in a row, both by shutout. Passaic fell to 1-3. The...
PASSAIC, NJ
