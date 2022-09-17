Lucas Chung led Ramsey, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with two goals and one assist during its 3-0 victory over Mahwah in Ramsey. Ramsey (4-1) was aggressive over the course of the game and finished with 21 shots on goal. Mahwah (2-3) was unable to keep up offensively.

RAMSEY, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO