Saint Joseph, MO

KYTV

Missouri U.S. Senate Poll: See latest polling numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling shows Republican Eric Schmitt ahead of Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. The SurveyUSA poll has Schmitt defeating Valentine by an 11-point margin to succeed Republican Roy Blunt, who is retiring. If the vote were held today, Schmitt would take 47%, Valentine would have 36%, and 4% of respondents would vote for another candidate. Of those surveyed, 14% said they were still undecided.
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Police Take Two Into Custody After Sunday Night Standoff

St. Joseph Police say they took two men into custody in the early morning hours today (Monday) after a more than six hour standoff that began Sunday evening. St. Joseph Police report taking two men into custody at about 12:30 this morning after talking them out of a residence in the 1100 block of north 19th Street.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Two in custody following Sunday standoff

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) New details regarding the six hour standoff in St. Joseph Sunday night. According to the police department, around 6:30 p.m. officers received information that 31-year-old Blake Kretzer was at a residence on the 1100 block of North 19th Street. Police went to check for Kretzer, who was...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KYTV

POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal. A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Missouri voters show affinity for Trump in recent poll

MISSOURI – KOAM partnered with Gray TV stations across Missouri to gather data through a series of polls on a variety of political races and topics; Here are the results. Officials say the poll of one-thousand Missouri adults was conducted from September 19 through the 22nd. Data collected recently...
MISSOURI STATE
