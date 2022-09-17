Read full article on original website
KFEQ/St. Joseph Post area high school scoreboard - September 19, 2022
Bishop LeBlond @ St. Michael the Archangel - missing. Lafayette won a quad with Benton, Maryville and Mid-Buchanan, as the Irish shot a team score of 173 at Fairview in St. Joseph. Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert was the medalist with a score of 44. Brinley Conn led the Irish with a 53.
St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame 2022 class inducted Sunday at Stoney Creek Hotel
The 2022 St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame class was officially enshrined on Sunday night at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center. The class is made up of 10 individuals, a Special Olympics Athlete of the Year and one team induction. Included in this year's class is former...
Missouri woman injured after car strikes semi's trailer
BUCHANAN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 6a.m. Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Nissan Altima driven by Melysa E. Olney, 30, Stanberry, was northbound on Highway 752 south of Interstate 229 in St. Joseph. The car crossed the...
How drought killing Kan. corn could make you pay more for gas, beef
This dry, hot summer has claimed its share of victims in Marc Ramsey’s cornfields. Fewer than seven inches of rain have fallen this year in the area he farms between Dighton and Scott City — nearly one foot below the historical average. “This is a year unlike anything...
Missouri woman injured after van strikes mailbox, fence
CLINTON COUNTY —A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Sunday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Uplander driven by Tamara S. Frederich, 52, Lathrop, was westbound on Route V five miles north of Lathrop. The minivan traveled off north...
St. Joseph man injured after truck crash during attempt to pass
BROWN COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Freightliner truck driven by Cody A. Barger, 26, St. Joseph, was westbound on 270 Road six miles north of Robinson. The driver attempted to pass a 2021...
KYTV
Missouri U.S. Senate Poll: See latest polling numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling shows Republican Eric Schmitt ahead of Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. The SurveyUSA poll has Schmitt defeating Valentine by an 11-point margin to succeed Republican Roy Blunt, who is retiring. If the vote were held today, Schmitt would take 47%, Valentine would have 36%, and 4% of respondents would vote for another candidate. Of those surveyed, 14% said they were still undecided.
Secretive stealth bomber to call Missouri home
The US Air Force is set to lift the veil of secrecy around the B-21 Raider, a highly-classified, next-generation stealth bomber, with a formal rollout planned for the first week in December.
Northern Missouri counties under tornado watch until midnight
Counties in northern Missouri have been placed under a tornado watch that is set to expire at midnight. Affected areas include Harrison, Mercer and Worth counties.
Two survive train-car collision in downtown St. Joseph
A driver and passenger are fortunate to have walked away from an accident in downtown St. Joseph after a train ran into their car, stuck on the tracks on Francis Street. The St. Joseph Police Department reports the two remarkably suffered only moderate injuries. Police say the wreck occurred at...
New Missouri state park opens Friday in the southwest
Outdoor enthusiasts will soon have an opportunity to enjoy a new state park in southwest Missouri.
Celebration planned for country’s new center of population: Missouri Ozarks town
The U.S. Census Bureau says the nation’s new center of population as of 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozarks.
Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts
Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
Missouri man injured after pickup rear-ends grain truck
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 GMC 2500 driven by Steven A. Hardy, 60, New London, was eastbound on U.S. 36 three miles west of Breckenridge. The pickup rear-ended a 2000...
High turnover, low morale plague Missouri child welfare agency
Eighty open cases of child abuse and neglect sat on Matt Cordova’s desk in 2017 during the height of the “hole I found myself buried in,” he remembers. Twenty open cases would have been a lot to handle; 80 was impossible. An investigator at Missouri’s child welfare...
Missouri Woman Nearly Throws Away Million Dollar Lottery Ticket
Talk about doing something that you'd regret pretty much ever. A woman bought lottery tickets and kind of forgot about them. A few days later, she was getting ready to throw out trash when she decided to check the tickets one more time. It's a good thing she did as one just won her a million dollars.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Police Take Two Into Custody After Sunday Night Standoff
St. Joseph Police say they took two men into custody in the early morning hours today (Monday) after a more than six hour standoff that began Sunday evening. St. Joseph Police report taking two men into custody at about 12:30 this morning after talking them out of a residence in the 1100 block of north 19th Street.
kq2.com
Two in custody following Sunday standoff
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) New details regarding the six hour standoff in St. Joseph Sunday night. According to the police department, around 6:30 p.m. officers received information that 31-year-old Blake Kretzer was at a residence on the 1100 block of North 19th Street. Police went to check for Kretzer, who was...
KYTV
POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal. A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri voters show affinity for Trump in recent poll
MISSOURI – KOAM partnered with Gray TV stations across Missouri to gather data through a series of polls on a variety of political races and topics; Here are the results. Officials say the poll of one-thousand Missouri adults was conducted from September 19 through the 22nd. Data collected recently...
