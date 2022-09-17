ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

monvalleyindependent.com

Cougars get ‘Taylor-made’ victory over Gladiators

The Charleroi girls soccer team picked up a big win Monday and moved into third place in the Section 2-1A standings after knocking off South Allegheny, 3-2, in overtime at Myron Pottios Stadium.
CHARLEROI, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Bears enter win column by rolling past Riverview

Clairton, with its first 0-3 start in more than 40 years, finally entered the victory column Saturday in a big way. In the Eastern Conference opener, the Bears scored on each possession and rolled to a 54-0 victory over Riverview.
CLAIRTON, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Warriors beat Hillers for 4th straight victory

With a section showdown against Thomas Jefferson looming, the Elizabeth Forward girls soccer team captured its fourth consecutive win with a 3-0 triumph over Trinity in a non-section matchup Saturday.
ELIZABETH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Cyclists enjoy ‘Party on the Trail’

Yough-n-Roll is here to stay. At least that was the spirit felt at the Mon Yough Trail Council's "Party on the Trail" event Saturday.
HERMINIE, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

EF elementary students show off robotics skills

A select group of Elizabeth Forward elementary students demonstrated their robotics knowledge for more than 2,000 students from all over the Pittsburgh area last week. Thirteen fourth- and fifth-graders, six robots, three elementary robotics teachers and one gifted teacher rode a bus from EF’s middle school to Wednesday’s Hands-on Science Showdown in downtown Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

New app on display in Monongahela

Monongahela residents learned about a new software platform intended to aid community development Monday at the Monongahela Area Revitalization Corporation’s 15th annual town hall meeting. Carnegie Mellon students Mihir Bhaskar, Jamie Carter, Sara Maillacheruvu and Michaela Marincic gave a presentation on Asset-Mappr and received feedback from local residents about how it can suit community needs.
MONONGAHELA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man rescued after falling into the Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was rescued overnight after falling into the Allegheny River.First responders found the man under the 62nd Street Bridge near the Etna River Park.He says he fell off of a cement wall and couldn't swim.Rescuers threw him a life jacket before pulling him into a boat.He's now recovering. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
scenicstates.com

Top 9 Resorts for Skiing Near Pittsburgh

Growing up in Pittsburgh, I’ve spent a lot of my winters hitting some of the slopes in the surrounding area. Whether you’re fearless on the slopes, or you prefer to relax in an indoor sauna, glancing at the ice-capped peaks outside, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of the many skiing spots near Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Sports
PublicSource

With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue

"I didn't expect it to go this far," Tanya Brown said as she stood outside of the Eat'n Park in McKeesport, wearing a black T-shirt with the words, "Treat yourself like a queen and you'll attract a king." The restaurant is down the hill from Hi View Gardens, where residents last year hoped hard-won improvements continue.
MCKEESPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

Logans Ferry Road in Plum anticipated to reopen Friday

Thousands of drivers who regularly use Logans Ferry Road in Plum have another reason to look forward to Friday. The stretch of Logans Ferry between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road, near New Kensington, which has been closed since Aug. 2, is anticipated to reopen Friday, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said Monday.
PLUM, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Covered Bridge Festival celebrates the history of Western Pennsylvania

Valley residents welcomed the fall season and celebrated regional history over the weekend with EQT Washington and Greene counties' 51st annual Covered Bridge Festival. The yearly event extends across 10 sites, each representing a different covered bridge in the two counties.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bike ride takes place to honor memory of Washington County man

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A bike run was held this afternoon to honor the memory of a Washington County man who was shot and killed in 2017.Travis Larson's family said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was gunned down and said the case remains open today.In hopes to keep his name alive, dozens gathered together at the Alpine Social Hall for a bike run in his memory."We're not giving up until justice is served. We need justice for my son. He deserves it," said Tami Avolia, Travis' mother. "I don't want my son to ever be forgotten."All proceeds from today's event will go to a family in need.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Dog park with mobile taproom opens in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new dog park is now open in Pittsburgh.Dog Park opened Friday at SouthSide Works. The 1,400-square-foot space is free and open to the public and includes a mobile taproom by Levity Brewing.If you want to bring your pup for a visit, the park is located in the grassy area behind the Cheesecake Factory. It is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA

