Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Women's Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt Classic
New cannabis dispensary location opens in Pennsylvania
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania Restaurant
monvalleyindependent.com
Cougars get 'Taylor-made' victory over Gladiators
The Charleroi girls soccer team picked up a big win Monday and moved into third place in the Section 2-1A standings after knocking off South Allegheny, 3-2, in overtime at Myron Pottios Stadium. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call...
4 top teams hold spots in latest WPIAL girls volleyball rankings
All four teams atop their respective rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A), and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held on to their spots in the new Western PA Coaches Association WPIAL girls volleyball top-10 polls released Monday. Moon moved to 3-0 in...
monvalleyindependent.com
Bears enter win column by rolling past Riverview
Clairton, with its first 0-3 start in more than 40 years, finally entered the victory column Saturday in a big way. In the Eastern Conference opener, the Bears scored on each possession and rolled to a 54-0 victory over Riverview. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or...
monvalleyindependent.com
Warriors beat Hillers for 4th straight victory
With a section showdown against Thomas Jefferson looming, the Elizabeth Forward girls soccer team captured its fourth consecutive win with a 3-0 triumph over Trinity in a non-section matchup Saturday. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Cyclists enjoy 'Party on the Trail'
Yough-n-Roll is here to stay. At least that was the spirit felt at the Mon Yough Trail Council’s “Party on the Trail” event Saturday. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
EF elementary students show off robotics skills
A select group of Elizabeth Forward elementary students demonstrated their robotics knowledge for more than 2,000 students from all over the Pittsburgh area last week. Thirteen fourth- and fifth-graders, six robots, three elementary robotics teachers and one gifted teacher rode a bus from EF’s middle school to Wednesday’s Hands-on Science Showdown in downtown Pittsburgh.
Pitt Falls Out of Coaches Poll, to 24 in AP Poll After Week 3
The Pitt Panthers fell in the latest national rankings after beating Western Michigan this weekend.
Flight 93 site, Laurel Hill park, Forbes State Forest seek volunteers to help with projects
Volunteers are needed to do projects, such as picking up trash on land and water, improving trails and making bird houses in state and federal parks in Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties as part of a nationwide effort to improve public lands. During National Public Lands Day on Saturday ,...
monvalleyindependent.com
New app on display in Monongahela
Monongahela residents learned about a new software platform intended to aid community development Monday at the Monongahela Area Revitalization Corporation’s 15th annual town hall meeting. Carnegie Mellon students Mihir Bhaskar, Jamie Carter, Sara Maillacheruvu and Michaela Marincic gave a presentation on Asset-Mappr and received feedback from local residents about how it can suit community needs.
Man rescued after falling into the Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was rescued overnight after falling into the Allegheny River.First responders found the man under the 62nd Street Bridge near the Etna River Park.He says he fell off of a cement wall and couldn't swim.Rescuers threw him a life jacket before pulling him into a boat.He's now recovering.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Only a Dream Job Could Tear the Owner Away from Her Spring Hill Dream Home
When Shirin Fozi and her husband, Thomas, moved to Pittsburgh from Chicago in 2013, they hoped to take advantage of the hilly terrain by finding a property with great views of Downtown. When they discovered 1208 Haslage St., they found the views were just as spectacular as in other parts...
scenicstates.com
Top 9 Resorts for Skiing Near Pittsburgh
Growing up in Pittsburgh, I’ve spent a lot of my winters hitting some of the slopes in the surrounding area. Whether you’re fearless on the slopes, or you prefer to relax in an indoor sauna, glancing at the ice-capped peaks outside, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of the many skiing spots near Pittsburgh.
With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue
Explore the series. “I didn’t expect it to go this far,” Tanya Brown said as she stood outside of the Eat’n Park in McKeesport, wearing a black T-shirt with the words, “Treat yourself like a queen and you’ll attract a king.” The restaurant is down the hill from Hi View Gardens, where residents last year […] The post With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Logans Ferry Road in Plum anticipated to reopen Friday
Thousands of drivers who regularly use Logans Ferry Road in Plum have another reason to look forward to Friday. The stretch of Logans Ferry between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road, near New Kensington, which has been closed since Aug. 2, is anticipated to reopen Friday, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said Monday.
monvalleyindependent.com
Covered Bridge Festival celebrates the history of Western Pennsylvania
Valley residents welcomed the fall season and celebrated regional history over the weekend with EQT Washington and Greene counties’ 51st annual Covered Bridge Festival. The yearly event extends across 10 sites, each representing a different covered bridge in the two counties. To read the rest of the story, please...
Pa. man charged, accused of attacking teen on school football field
A Pennsylvania man is accused of attacking a teenager on a high school football field, according to a story from WPXI. Citing a press release from police, the news station said that officers were dispatched to an assault on the football field of Neshannock High School in Lawrence County on Aug. 20.
Bike ride takes place to honor memory of Washington County man
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A bike run was held this afternoon to honor the memory of a Washington County man who was shot and killed in 2017.Travis Larson's family said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was gunned down and said the case remains open today.In hopes to keep his name alive, dozens gathered together at the Alpine Social Hall for a bike run in his memory."We're not giving up until justice is served. We need justice for my son. He deserves it," said Tami Avolia, Travis' mother. "I don't want my son to ever be forgotten."All proceeds from today's event will go to a family in need.
State police in Greensburg asking for help finding missing man
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police are asking for assistance finding a missing Westmoreland County man who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. Police said Aaron D. Ross, 43, was last seen at his apartment in Herminie on Sept. 7 and was wearing a red/orangish shirt blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant man charged after incident in Westmoreland County courtroom
A man accused of incidents involving two nurses at the Westmoreland County Prison was charged Monday after a woman was injured when he “thrusted himself” at his attorney in a courtroom, according to court papers. Joe Paul Biller, 37, of Mt. Pleasant, is facing a charge of simple...
Dog park with mobile taproom opens in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new dog park is now open in Pittsburgh.Dog Park opened Friday at SouthSide Works. The 1,400-square-foot space is free and open to the public and includes a mobile taproom by Levity Brewing.If you want to bring your pup for a visit, the park is located in the grassy area behind the Cheesecake Factory. It is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
