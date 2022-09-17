ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsauken Township, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Montgomery over Watchung Hills - Field hockey recap

Phoebe Stryker and Emily Youm scored goals as Montgomery scored a 2-0 win over Watchung Hills in Skillman. Montgomery (3-2) has now won three in a row. Annabel DeJohn recorded five saves for the shutout, the second in a row for Montgomery. Katherine Maddox and Dana Levy contributed assists for...
MONTGOMERY, NJ
NJ.com

Pope John blanks Roxbury - Field hockey recap

Trisha Kelly made 11 saves to preserve the shutout for Pope John as it defeated Roxbury 2-0 in Sparta Township. Karly Severinsin scored one goal and dished out an assist for Pope John (2-3), who led 1-0 heading into halftime. Kylie Squier also found the back of the net and...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 20 Steinert over Ewing - Girls soccer recap

Julianna Ryder scored two goals to lead Steinert, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20 to a 4-0 win over Ewing in Ewing. A senior, Ryder now has five goals for Steinert (6-0). Reilly Klein added a goal and an assist while Arianna Vasquez scored the other goal. Jillian Jones...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsauken Township, NJ
Sports
City
Pennsauken Township, NJ
City
Maple Shade Township, NJ
High School Volleyball PRO

Pennsauken, September 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Collingswood High School volleyball team will have a game with Pennsauken High School on September 20, 2022, 12:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Sept. 19

The 2022 New Jersey high school football season continues with Week 4 on tap. There have already been a host of thrilling games and terrific individual performances across the state. Every team has the goal of competing in the playoffs and reaching the state finals. This season, for the first...
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Field Hockey
Daily Voice

These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
CAMDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Virginia woman killed in N.J. Turnpike crash

A Virginia woman was killed early Sunday when the vehicle she was traveling in crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike. The SUV was traveling south near milepost 18.5 in West Deptford Township shortly before 4 a.m. when it left the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
New Jersey 101.5

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Woman Struck, Killed In South Jersey: Police

A 36-year-old pedestrian from Pennsylvania was struck and killed in Atlantic County, authorities said. Heather L. Gerevics was crossing Millville Avenue at the intersection of Route 40 in Hamilton at 7:58 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 17, when she was hit, police said. Gerevics, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

My 1st plate of Jersey disco fries, mouthfuls of fear and glory | Review

My collection of true-blue New Jerseyan badges grows by the day!. Like any good Garden State scout recently relocated from Alabama, my patches of honor now include diner visits, salt water taffy and sampling Taylor ham/pork roll. Coming soon are my dates with tomato pies (not a Southern sweet pie, I’ve learned) and a sloppy joe (apparently not a Manwich!).
RESTAURANTS
NJ.com

Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway

A 39-year-old Bergen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge, authorities said. Gabriel Farias was driving north in the express lanes at about 12:25 a.m. when he got into a sideswipe collision with an SUV, according to State Police. His car then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and overturned. Farias, of Teaneck, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 121.6.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
210K+
Followers
122K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy