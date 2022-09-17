Read full article on original website
Montgomery over Watchung Hills - Field hockey recap
Phoebe Stryker and Emily Youm scored goals as Montgomery scored a 2-0 win over Watchung Hills in Skillman. Montgomery (3-2) has now won three in a row. Annabel DeJohn recorded five saves for the shutout, the second in a row for Montgomery. Katherine Maddox and Dana Levy contributed assists for...
Pope John blanks Roxbury - Field hockey recap
Trisha Kelly made 11 saves to preserve the shutout for Pope John as it defeated Roxbury 2-0 in Sparta Township. Karly Severinsin scored one goal and dished out an assist for Pope John (2-3), who led 1-0 heading into halftime. Kylie Squier also found the back of the net and...
No. 20 Steinert over Ewing - Girls soccer recap
Julianna Ryder scored two goals to lead Steinert, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20 to a 4-0 win over Ewing in Ewing. A senior, Ryder now has five goals for Steinert (6-0). Reilly Klein added a goal and an assist while Arianna Vasquez scored the other goal. Jillian Jones...
No 2 Freehold Township over Manalapan - Girls soccer recap
Four different players scored goals as Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Manalapan, 4-0 at Manalapan. Ainsley Moy and Gaby Parker each had a goal and an assist for the winners. The other goals were scored by Gabby Koluch and Hailey Santiago. For Santiago, it was...
Pennsauken, September 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 3
We’re only four weeks through the N.J. high school football season, but the number of undefeated teams are already beginning to dwindle. We have just 64 remaining unbeatens across the state.
Boys soccer: Shore Conference stat leaders through Sept. 19
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Shore Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 19 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Sept. 19
The 2022 New Jersey high school football season continues with Week 4 on tap. There have already been a host of thrilling games and terrific individual performances across the state. Every team has the goal of competing in the playoffs and reaching the state finals. This season, for the first...
These 7 sports bars are the best in NJ — Period.
With fall sports kicking off, the excitement in New Jersey is unmatched and a trip to a sports bar is what all sports fans need to turn the doldrums of fall into that energy that watching a great game, drinking your favorite drink surrounded by a bunch of sports fans can provide.
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
Route 130 closed in South Brunswick due to serious crash
A portion of Route 130 in Middlesex County was closed early Tuesday following a serious crash, authorities said. The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in South Brunswick. Route 130 remains closed in both directions from Route 522 and Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to police. South Brunswick police said...
Virginia woman killed in N.J. Turnpike crash
A Virginia woman was killed early Sunday when the vehicle she was traveling in crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike. The SUV was traveling south near milepost 18.5 in West Deptford Township shortly before 4 a.m. when it left the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
PA Woman Struck, Killed In South Jersey: Police
A 36-year-old pedestrian from Pennsylvania was struck and killed in Atlantic County, authorities said. Heather L. Gerevics was crossing Millville Avenue at the intersection of Route 40 in Hamilton at 7:58 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 17, when she was hit, police said. Gerevics, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at...
My 1st plate of Jersey disco fries, mouthfuls of fear and glory | Review
My collection of true-blue New Jerseyan badges grows by the day!. Like any good Garden State scout recently relocated from Alabama, my patches of honor now include diner visits, salt water taffy and sampling Taylor ham/pork roll. Coming soon are my dates with tomato pies (not a Southern sweet pie, I’ve learned) and a sloppy joe (apparently not a Manwich!).
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway
A 39-year-old Bergen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge, authorities said. Gabriel Farias was driving north in the express lanes at about 12:25 a.m. when he got into a sideswipe collision with an SUV, according to State Police. His car then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and overturned. Farias, of Teaneck, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 121.6.
The Absolute Best Lobster Roll In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
If you are looking for the freshest, most delicious seafood restaurants in the nation, then New Jersey is a great place to be, and now the Garden State restaurant with the best lobster roll has been revealed. There are amazing seafood restaurants all over the state of New Jersey. You...
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the State
Although the Southern United States will always be the best when it comes to barbeque, New Jersey actually has some pretty legendary BBQ joints–from Cubby's in the north to Henri's in the south. However, there's one absolutely iconic spot you need to know about if you don't already.
